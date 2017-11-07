Trump Year One: Six major moments in a tumultuous time

Maybe it was the time he fired the man investigating his campaign team's ties to the Kremlin. Or when he mused there were some "very fine people" among a riotous mob of white supremacists. Or when he baited a nuclear-armed totalitarian dictator during a speech at the United Nations.

Anyone who believed, when Donald J. Trump was elected President of the United States on Nov. 8, 2016, that the heavy mantle of the most powerful political office on Earth would temper the most uniquely undisciplined man ever to hold it has certainly found their hopes dashed by one of the many jaw-dropping moments in the year since then.

But neither has Mr. Trump fulfilled the most apocalyptic fears at his accession. He has not (so far) started a trade war with Beijing, or a nuclear war with Pyongyang. His promised "complete shutdown" on Muslims entering the U.S. has been repeatedly blocked and narrowed by the courts. And he has failed to stop the probe into Russian intervention in the election that brought him to power.

Story continues below advertisement

While Mr. Trump has undoubtedly turned Washington into a multiplatform reality show – including televised feuds with football players, surprise policies announced on Twitter and palace intrigue splashed across the fronts of newspapers – his success at imprinting a nationalistic "America first" agenda on the nation has been mixed at best.

"It's been mostly a sideshow," said Elaine Kamarck, a governance expert at the Brooking Institution and a White House aide during the Clinton administration. "He hasn't had any major legislative victories. He has rolled back some regulations, but that isn't any different from what a regular Republican president would have done."

Whatever its effect, the world's most important country is firmly in the thrall of the Trump spectacle, full of outlandish storylines, myriad plot twists and an ending no one can predict.

Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Mr. Trump’s relationship with Moscow has been closely watched since revelations that Russian hackers interfered in the 2016 election. SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Russia

At least nine people in Mr. Trump's orbit are now known to have dealt with the Russian government or its intermediaries. The contacts range from secret talks about government sanctions (fired national security adviser Mike Flynn) to financial dealings with Mr. Putin's family (Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross) to clandestine discussions over embarrassing Democratic Party e-mails stolen by Russian government hackers (campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.)

The President's reaction to the investigation, meanwhile, has only dug him deeper. In May, he turfed then-FBI director James Comey, who was overseeing the probe into what Mr. Trump described as "this Russia thing." The subsequent uproar resulted in the Justice Department bringing in independent counsel Robert Mueller to take over. Mr. Mueller has so far secured a guilty plea from Mr. Papadopoulos and laid charges against Mr. Trump's former campaign chair, Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates. And he appears only to be getting started.

Recommended reading:

Trump and Russia: Who's who in the many investigations into 2016's election-meddling The FBI-led criminal probe is only one of several going on. Adrian Morrow explains which ones are which and what they've done so far.

Manafort and Gates could face decades in prison. Here’s what the indictments say Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate face lengthy prison terms and millions of dollars in potential fines if convicted on all counts in a sprawling federal indictment. Here are the highlights.

Washington, Jan. 20, 2017: The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol dome several hours before Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office. Mr. Trump became increasingly at odds with the legislators working in the Capitol building as Congress stymied his plans for health care and other policies. ANDREW GOMBERT/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Congress

His party may hold majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, but Mr. Trump has notched just one significant legislative success – getting his Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, confirmed. The President struggled for months to get his caucus to fulfill the GOP's seven-year-long promise to repeal former president Barack Obama's signature health-care reform, an effort that ultimately died in the Senate over the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of the problem is Mr. Trump's inability to drive coherent policy: He famously promised to both scrap Obamacare, which provides health coverage to 20 million people, and guaranteed that no one would lose their insurance in the process. It hasn't helped that he's publicly feuded with his own party. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and senators Bob Corker, John McCain and Jeff Flake have all found themselves scorched by the President on Twitter.

Robert Shapiro, professor of government at Columbia University, said the Obamacare episode was indicative of a larger problem for Mr. Trump. He simply does not have the governing savvy to step up to the plate on a major file.

"He was very inexperienced, and it shows. He's had opportunities that he hasn't been able to take advantage of," Mr. Shapiro said. "On health care, he was passing the buck to Congress."

Mr. Trump has, however, still managed to make some substantive policy changes by fiat. He directed authorities to deport any undocumented immigrant they could find, rather than focusing mostly on serious criminals, as had previously been the case. He pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and is girding to do the same with the Paris climate agreement. And he is cutting off Obamacare subsidies to insurance companies, a move likely to result in higher premiums. "The executive orders are not trivial," Mr. Shapiro said. "There are policy actions he's taken that are significant."

Recommended reading:

David Shribman: Trump deepens divisions in ‘totally fractured’ Republican Party The view of life and the political process from Capitol Hill differs so greatly from the White House it seems they’re leading different countries.

Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 11, 2017: White nationalist groups march with torches through the UVA campus. A ‘Unite the Right’ rally escalated into a deadly riot, and Mr. Trump initially refused to explicitly condemn the racist demonstrators. MYKAL MCELDOWNEY/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Charlottesville

From the campaign-trail promises of a Muslim ban and a border wall to his repeated attempts at curbing immigration, Mr. Trump's political career has been fuelled by xenophobia, and he has long found ardent support from the racist fringe of U.S. politics.

Story continues below advertisement

These threads converged on an August Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., when white supremacists rioted over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, leaving an anti-racism counterprotester dead. The President insisted the blame for the violence was shared by "many sides," that there were "very fine people" among the white nationalists and that he was personally in favour of preserving monuments to the Confederacy.

Later that month, Mr. Trump decided to stir up anger at football players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence and racial profiling.

Recommended reading:

Extremism does not stop at the U.S.-Canada border Amid violent far-right rallies in the United States, warning signs of similar sentiment can be seen among factions across Canada.

Symbols in the South: A turning point for Confederate monuments The debate over the removal of Civil War monuments came to a boiling point in Charlottesville, but the statues have less to do with celebrating the Confederacy and more to do with the political climate in which they were erected, Eric Andrew-Gee explains.

North Korea, March, 2017: A photo from North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency shows the launch of four ballistic missiles during a military drill at an undisclosed location. Pyongyang’s missile tests and nuclear weapons program ratcheted up tensions with the Trump administration this year. KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

North Korea

If the Russia investigation has emerged this past year as the largest threat to Mr. Trump's presidency, the great menace to global stability in the same period has been the rising tension over Kim Jong-un's nuclear arsenal. The President has delighted in taunting the dictator, calling him "Little Rocket Man" and threatening to "totally destroy" his country.

Exactly what Mr. Trump is trying to do is unclear. No one believes Pyongyang is going to abandon its weapons program in the face of the President's threats. Instead, Mr. Trump's rhetoric has stoked fears that he could inadvertently goad Mr. Kim into taking disastrous action.

There have, however, been some signs of a strategy: Mr. Trump has tried to buddy up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in hopes Beijing will exert more economic pressure on Mr. Kim; earlier this year, Mr. Xi did not stand in the way of tougher sanctions on his putative North Korean ally. And this week, Mr. Trump abruptly backed off his hard line during a trip to South Korea, calling on the North to "come to the table and make a deal."

Recommended reading:

Can talks bring North Korea back from the brink again? Four negotiators' views Nathan VanderKlippe asked those who sat down with Pyongyang in 2005 to offer frank assessments on a grim situation.

Ottawa, Sept. 27, 2017: Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, middle, holds a trilateral meeting with Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, left, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, during the final day of the third round of NAFTA negotiations. SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Trade

Mr. Trump has been remarkably consistent on trade since the 1980s: He argues America is getting cheated and has to crack down. Now, he's renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement, demanding Canada and Mexico accept tough measures meant to protect the U.S. economy from them.

And his administration has used the full weight of U.S. trade law against foreign companies, slamming Canadian softwood and Bombardier C-Series jets with hefty punitive tariffs.

A year in, the fate of the U.S.'s single largest trading partnership remains up in the air.

Recommended reading:

What’s happening to NAFTA? A guide Get caught up with a primer on the North American free-trade agreement and what Canadian and U.S. leaders have planned for it.

Meet Robert Lighthizer: the man who could decide if NAFTA lives or dies Adrian Morrow takes an in-depth look at Donald Trump's point man on trade, and how he has spent his life fighting for U.S. economic nationalism. (for subscribers)

Washington, Jan. 28, 2017: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. Within months, only one of the five men shown with him – Vice-President Mike Pence, seated in the middle – would still work in the White House. Reince Priebus, second from left, was replaced as chief of staff in July. Senior adviser Steve Bannon and communications director Sean Spicer are gone too. So is national security adviser Michael Flynn, right, whose contacts with a Russian diplomat put him under scrutiny from the FBI. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

White House

From the start, Mr. Trump's inner circle split into tribes, with nationalists pushing the President to close borders and tear up trade deals and globalists trying to turn the administration into a conventional Republican government. Over time, the camps themselves fragmented, as presidential aides formed alliances of convenience to oust rivals or save their own skins.

The chaos reached its peak during a tumultuous two weeks in July when Mr. Trump brought in financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, prompting the resignation of bombastic spokesman Sean Spicer and the firing of chief of staff Reince Priebus. Mr. Priebus's replacement, John Kelly, in turn fired Mr. Scaramucci.

Ironically, some in the GOP argue that the non-stop drama is actually useful cover to push through their agenda, such as slashing red tape for business and scrapping Obama-era environmental regulations. In an interview with the Washington Examiner in July, Housing Secretary Ben Carson admitted he was "glad that Trump is drawing all the fire" so he could focus on his work without attracting too much attention.

"Donald Trump has taken the oxygen out of the room and distracted the press, while people are getting stuff done," said Mary Kate Cary, a GOP pundit and former presidential speechwriter for George H. W. Bush. "He's crazy like a fox, he knows exactly what he's doing: He throws the media the bright shiny object, and they keep falling for it."

Recommended reading:

Peter Donolo: Four simple rules for cleaning up the White House The former director of communications to prime minister Jean Chrétien looks at the White House's dysfunction and how it could be fixed.

Editorial: The Trump administration is at war with itself, and Trump loves it Donald Trump made his name as a builder, but his presidency has so far been more of a demolition project.

THE TRUMP ERA: MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL