 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses one of two cases concerning Trump’s immigration ban

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses one of two cases concerning Trump’s immigration ban

U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 10, 2017.

DOUG MILLS/NYT

Mark Sherman
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed one of two cases over President Donald Trump's ban on visitors from mostly Muslim countries, suggesting it will step away from the controversy for now.

The court got rid of a case that originated in Maryland and involves a ban that has now expired and been replaced by a new version.

But the justices took no action on a separate case from Hawaii. That dispute concerns both the immigration ban and a separate ban on refugees, which does not expire until Oct. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Dismissing the cases would allow the court to avoid ruling on difficult legal issues, at least for a while.

The justices had combined the two cases and set them for argument that was to have taken place Tuesday. But after the immigration ban expired last month and a new policy was rolled out, the court cancelled the argument and began to weigh whether it should decide the legality of the policy after all.

The third and latest version of the immigration ban is supposed to take full effect Oct. 18 and already has been challenged in the courts.

Five of the six countries included in the immigration ban the Supreme Court was supposed to review remain in the latest version.

Trump demands border wall for 'Dreamers' deal (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.