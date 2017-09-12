 Skip to main content

White House names Hope Hicks as communications director

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

The White House is naming Hope Hicks as communications director.

Hicks is a longtime aide of President Donald Trump, having served as his presidential campaign's lead spokeswoman. She has been interim communications director for the past few weeks. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Hick has been named to the job permanently.

Hicks, 28, is the third White House communications director in the administration's nearly eight months. Her predecessor, Wall Street personality Anthony Scaramucci, served in the role for less than two weeks after being removed over harsh language he used about two then White House advisers.

