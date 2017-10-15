U.S. pushes for sweeping protectionism at fourth-round NAFTA talks

The Trump administration has laid down nearly all of its major demands in the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, pushing for sweeping protectionist changes to the agreement that would decisively tilt the playing field in the U.S.'s favour at the expense of Canada and Mexico.

At the fourth round of talks, unfolding at a hotel in a Virginia suburb of Washington, American negotiators formally demanded a 50 per cent U.S. content requirement for cars and trucks made in Canada and Mexico; a further jacking up of required North American content in autos from 62.5 per cent to 85 per cent; the gutting of dispute resolution panels; a sunset clause that would terminate NAFTA in five years unless all three countries agreed to keep it in place; and changes to Canada's price-fixing system for dairy products.

In previous rounds of talks, the U.S. demanded major restrictions on Canadian and Mexican companies bidding on American government contracts, as well as the complete dismantling of the Chapter 19 panels that have in the past allowed Canada to successfully appeal punitive American tariffs on softwood lumber.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: No more NAFTA – How Canada could thrive without the trade pact (for subscribers)

David Berman: If NAFTA dies, it could be painful days ahead for the TSX and loonie (for subscribers)

But while the U.S. agenda is now clear, its ultimate aim remains murky.

Neither government officials nor members of industry nor expert observers could agree whether the U.S.'s tough demands are designed merely to extract concessions from Canada and Mexico or provoke the collapse of the talks.

In an Oval Office meeting with Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the first day of the current round, President Donald Trump mused about tearing up NAFTA or cutting a bilateral deal with either Canada or Mexico while leaving the other country out.

Canada and Mexico are opposed to the U.S.'s protectionist demands, and Canada has publicly vowed to quit the bargaining table before giving up Chapter 19.

For now, however, the three sides are still at the table and no one with knowledge of the talks believes any of the parties will walk away any time soon.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Negotiations continue Monday; on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will arrive in Washington for a high-level meeting with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to conclude this round. The three sides will reconvene in Mexico City.

The top American demand in this round was that vehicles made in Canada and Mexico contain at least 50 per cent U.S. content in order to qualify for duty-free shipment throughout the NAFTA zone, sources with knowledge of the discussions said. This requirement would not apply to vehicles made in the U.S., effectively pushing automakers to make all new investments in America. The U.S.'s auto demands also wanted to boost North American content in cars and trucks to 85 per cent and ensure that every component of a vehicle – down to the steel – counts towards that total.

The U.S. also formally demanded that Chapter 11 dispute resolution panels, which allow corporations to sue governments for political decisions that hurt their business, be made "opt-in," allowing countries to decide not to take part in the process. Washington further demanded that Chapter 20 panels, which adjudicate trade disputes between governments, be demoted to an advisory role, allowing the losing party to disregard their decisions and retaliate against the other country.

The U.S. also demanded the sunset clause, which Washington wants as a way to reopen NAFTA again in five years.

In the first round, the U.S. demanded that the entire Chapter 19 be simply struck from the agreement.

In the third round, in Ottawa, it demanded that Canada and Mexico be barred from receiving any more in government contracts, dollar-for-dollar, than American companies receive in the other two countries. Because the U.S.'s economy and population are 10 times the size of Canada, this would severely curb the amount of public procurement Canadian firms would be allowed to bid on. The U.S., meanwhile, wants more access to the Canadian and Mexican markets.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada and Mexico are opposed to all of these demands.