Venezuela defends human rights record at UN

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands at attention during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Houari-Boumediene airport near the Algerian capital, Algiers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Sidali Djarboub/AP

Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA
Reuters

Venezuela's foreign minister defended his country's record on Monday, rejecting as "baseless" reports by the United Nations human rights office that found grave violations by its security forces against protesters.

Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein warned that the government of President Nicolas Maduro may move to further crush democratic institutions and that crimes against humanity may have already been committed by his security forces.

"Venezuela is back on the path of rule of law and democracy, we will see dialog emerging thanks to the mediation of our friends," Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said to applause at the UN Human Rights Council, where Venezuela is among its 47 members.

