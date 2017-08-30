 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Venezuela to prosecute supporters of recent U.S. sanctions

Venezuela to prosecute supporters of recent U.S. sanctions

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Aug. 25, 2017.

Handout via REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Diego Oré
CARACAS
Reuters

Venezuela will prosecute those who supported recent U.S. sanctions against the South American country, its Constituent Assembly, made up of government supporters, agreed on Tuesday.

Last week, Washington imposed financial sanctions against Caracas in an effort to cut back funds for the already severely cash-strapped government.

President Nicolas Maduro described the move as illegal and designed to "asphyxiate" the economy and lead the oil-rich nation to default.

Story continues below advertisement

"We accept the call of President Nicolas Maduro to initiate, together with the competent state authorities, a historical judgment of treason against those engaged in the promotion of these immoral actions against the interests of the Venezuelan people," said Diosdado Cabello, a senior member of the body.

Former Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, who now presides over the Assembly, said it would urge the chief prosecutor and the Supreme Court to initiate investigations.

During the nearly three hours of the debate, members accused opposition politicians of supporting the sanctions and brought out a communique issued by the opposition in which they celebrate the sanctions of the government of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Venezuela is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis, with millions suffering food and medicine shortages as well as triple-digit inflation.

The socialist president accuses his opponents of waging an "economic war" against the country, with help from the United States.

Video: Trump repeats threat to terminate NAFTA: 'Its been unfair for too long'
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.