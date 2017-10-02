After Catalan referendum, divisions in Spain will deepen

Antonio Cazorla-Sánchez is professor of History, Trent University. Adrian Shubert is professor of History, York University

No one should lose at poker when they hold all the aces but Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy did just that Sunday in his showdown with the government of Catalonia.

After long agitating for the right to hold a referendum on separation, for which it required the permission of the national government, on September 6, Carles Puigdemont's Catalan government rammed laws calling a referendum for October 1 through the regional parliament, in violation of all its procedures. Two days later, it pushed through a law describing the independent Catalan republic to be proclaimed after the referendum. It was effectively a parliamentary coup d'état.

Even though such a referendum would have had no legitimacy, Mr. Rajoy and his conservative government decided to do everything they could to prevent it taking place. This included sending a large contingent of the Civil Guard and National Police riot squads to the region.

Catalan society was already seriously divided on the independence issue, and in the days before October 1, the tensions and the emotions intensified further. What transpired was almost predictable.

Starting Friday, people occupied 160 schools as a way of ensuring they could be used as polling stations. When the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police force (which in the past got a well-earned reputation for using strong-arm tactics on people demonstrating against the Catalan government) ignored the national government orders to evict them, national police forces took over. Across the region, from downtown Barcelona to small towns like Cabra del Camp – population 1,113 – there were altercations as police evicted the occupiers and prevented people from entering polling locations. By the end of Sunday, perhaps hundreds – no independent account is available – had been injured, some by tear gas or rubber bullets.

This violence was completely unnecessary. The referendum lacked even the most minimal democratic guarantees. The result would have been a massive abstention by the majority opposed to independence and a North Korea style victory for those in favour. Only die-hard separatists – they are many – could have accepted such a result as valid. Yet Mr. Rajoy chose repression.

In both Spain and Catalonia, the respective heads of government have demonstrated a dismaying degree of poor judgment and political cowardice. Rather than negotiating, both have said that the other refused to talk seriously while both played a game of chicken, each betting that the other would make more and costlier mistakes.

It appears that Mr. Puigdemont has won. He certainly seems to have won the publicity war as editorials in newspapers such as The Guardian and Libération (Paris) and even discussions on local radio shows such Toronto's Metro Morning make clear.

For years Mr. Rajoy has been hiding, first behind the judges and now the police. When he finally addressed the nation on television he declared victory for legality, and for himself, seemingly oblivious to the consequences his actions have had. He also claimed, rather dubiously, that he has been always open to dialogue.

For his part, Mr. Puigdemont has taken refuge in the strong mobilization of a sector of the Catalan people, indifferent to the legal and human costs of his reckless decisions. In his remarks Sunday night, he used vague references to international law to claim that that the Catalan people have gained their right to independence. The Catalan parliament will meet today to decide what to do.

In his remarks, Mr. Puigdemont said nothing about the results of the referendum, although his government later claimed that 90 per cent of the 2.26 million people who cast a ballot, about 44 per cent of those eligible, voted yes.

After Sunday's events, it is difficult to imagine politicians in Madrid and Barcelona being able to find a way to keep Catalonia inside Spain. With his misguided decisions, Mr. Rajoy has turned the perpetrators of an institutional coup into martyrs of democracy; probably increased the ranks of separatists; and won their cause new supporters internationally. He has earned his place in the history books, but it is not a place any rational person would want. Mr. Puigdemont has won a moral victory. He may use it to take further illegal political steps.

On Sunday, Spain experienced a massive failure of its political leadership to find solutions and compromises that reflect people's wishes. Instead, violence, populism and cheap demagogy carried the day. Mr. Rajoy had the constitution on his side but his clumsiness has helped further deepen division between Catalonia and the rest of Spain. Millions of Spaniards have been left wondering why their democratic and humanistic values have been betrayed. At the same time, millions of others have wrapped themselves in the flag of Spain or the flag of Catalonia as if living in two different realities.