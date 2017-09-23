BC Liberals need more than a new leader – they need ideas

The race to replace former BC Liberal leader Christy Clark is officially under way, with onetime Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan being the first to announce his bid for the job.

It will be another ex-mayor, Surrey's Dianne Watts, joining next. And then the flood gates will open – former Liberal cabinet ministers Andrew Wilkinson and Mike Bernier will quickly follow. Many expect former finance minister Mike de Jong to also join the fun next week. There will be more.

It will be a crowded field – at least for a while.

Story continues below advertisement

At this point, there is not a candidate, potential or declared, who has a formidable advantage over the field. Go down the list and everyone who has indicated they're going for it has something to offer the Liberals as leader – but they also all have some drawbacks.

Ms. Watts's candidacy will certainly attract a lot of attention. She had been urged to run the last time the party was looking for a leader but she demurred. I'm not sure she could have beaten Christy Clark in any event.

Ms. Watts certainly has name recognition; star power. That counts for a lot in politics, but can often count for less in leadership races where a superior organization often prevails.

The federal Conservative MP has no ties with the party. That will also be a challenge to overcome. Successful leadership candidates often exploit decades-old connections with members from their party. Ms. Watts won't have those relationships to draw upon.

On the other hand, her position as an outsider could also be hugely beneficial, especially if the broader membership believes it is time for some fresh direction and perspective at the top. Mr. de Jong, for all his accomplishments, has been a Liberal MLA for 23 years. That is a lot of baggage to be lugging around should he declare his intentions to run. Then again, there is also enormous respect for the man among long-time Liberals. His self-deprecating manner and quick wit could be useful weapons on the campaign trail, when making his pitch to small groups of delegates in living rooms and hotel salons around B.C. He is also a known commodity, provincewide.

The same can't be said for Mr. Sullivan. He's certainly a recognized figure in the city of Vancouver, and probably Metro Vancouver more generally. But his name would likely generate head-scratching outside the Lower Mainland. Mr. Bernier, meantime, wasn't the province's education minister long enough to cement his name and reputation in the public's mind. Also, is a candidate from northern B.C. what the Liberals need, given the party's weakness in the suburbs? That could also be a problem for Kamloops MLA Todd Stone, the former transportation minister, who is also expected to run.

Mr. Wilkinson, a Vancouver-based MLA and former attorney-general, has an impressive résumé but charismatic and relatable are not words you associate with him. Erudite and aloof often are. Can he persuade a plumber in Terrace or short-order cook in Pouce Coupe that he empathizes with their everyday struggles? That could be a stretch.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I think this is a key issue for the Liberals. They are not only looking for someone to lead the party but someone who can win the province come the next general election.

The Liberals are sitting on the opposition benches for a reason. As a government in power a long time, the party grew out of touch with a great swath of the public. They failed to understand the bread-and-butter issues that were important to many people in B.C., and in Metro Vancouver in particular – such as the high cost of living. Instead, they cloaked themselves in an aura of invincibility and supreme arrogance. And there are many Liberals I've talked to who concede this point.

The Liberal government of the past few years had also run out of ideas. That was evident in their stand-pat election platform. The NDP and the Greens were the parties with all of the fresh, innovative policies. And in a desperate bid to cling to power, the Liberals tried to adopt them – as good a sign as there is that rejuvenation was needed.

If the Liberals want to win power again, they need new ideas. This leadership contest should be a battle of just that.