Conspiracy and paranoia: The same as it ever was

Andrew Cohen, a former Washington correspondent, is a journalist, professor and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

Did you know that J. Edgar Hoover as director of the FBI worried that Americans might not believe that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination of John F. Kennedy? Or, that Lyndon Johnson called JFK's murder a form of "divine retribution"? Or that there were claims that Mr. Johnson himself was tied to the murder?

None of this is new. It's been around for years, weighed by historians and counted by conspiracy theorists. For all the anticipation around the release of the latest of the classified files on the assassination, the early reports are thin gruel, less a treasure trove than a curio cabinet.

A caveat: The National Archives released 2,891 documents. About 1 per cent has been withheld by Donald Trump on the grounds of national security, pending a six-month review.

The new files will take time to assess. Early reports from teams of journalists and researchers turn up nothing explosive. This is a letdown. The media covets climax and finds none. As Madame Thénardier says of her inadequate lover in Les Misérables: "There's not much there."

So far, it's about context. Mr. Hoover's memo a few hours after Mr. Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby, for example, foreshadows the imperative of the establishment to convince Americans that Mr. Oswald acted alone. It was terrified that rumours of Russian involvement would have raised nuclear tensions a year after the Cuban Missile Crisis.

That's why Mr. Johnson created the Warren Commission. It dutifully concluded in 1964 that Mr. Oswald was the lone gunman. The commission was flawed – it did not pursue leads and did not interview all witnesses. That has fed all manner of conspiracy.

But almost 54 years later, its conclusions stand. There is nothing in these files, at least not yet, that shows otherwise. What we get is largely atmospheric, mainly colour and nuance.

Perhaps we will learn why Mr. Oswald spent six days in Mexico seven weeks before the assassination. Did he say there that he would kill Mr. Kennedy? Was he looking for a visa to visit Communist Cuba, with which he sympathized?

What is most important about the assassination papers is what they represent. It is a towering irony that this release of documents, mandated in 1992 to happen in 2017 (at the discretion of the president) should unfold under President Trump. Who could have scripted this?

Mr. Trump, we know, is the captain of conspiracy. He traffics in it. He thinks the 2.8 million more Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton voted illegally. He thinks that the White House tapped the telephones in Trump Tower last year. He thinks American Muslims were celebrating on Sept. 11.

And the mother of all conspiracies: that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States.

Every good crime deserves a good conspiracy, and during the campaign he helpfully offered his own on the assassination: Astonishingly, he linked the father of Senator Ted Cruz to Mr. Oswald through a grainy photograph.

In another time, Mr. Trump might be a contrarian. You know, the wiseacre at the dinner party lobbing Molotov cocktails between courses. But Mr. Trump is not Christopher Hitchens or William Buckley, challenging the orthodoxy with wit and verve.

He's a conspiracist, which makes him a conspirator in the assault on the truth. In this he is not alone. His friend, Roger Stone, wrote a book linking LBJ to the JFK assassination. (Mr. Stone, by the way, was suspended from Twitter on the weekend for his profanity.)

Indeed, President Trump is just the latest exponent of conspiracy, which colonizes the right as well as the left. Roger Stone was preceded by Oliver Stone; his 1991 film, JFK, popularized assassination conspiracy and provoked a new congressional inquiry.

Gore Vidal, the perfervid novelist and historian, argued that Franklin Roosevelt knew that the Japanese would attack Pearl Harbor. It animates his novel, The Golden Age. That FDR, the former assistant secretary of the navy, would sacrifice the Pacific Fleet to bring the United States into the war is preposterous.

Conspiracy, conspiracy. It flowers in a society in which distrust of government (perfected in Richard Nixon's Watergate) is a theology. In 1964, historian Richard Hofstadter mused about "the paranoid style in American politics." In this addled world of cranks and crackpots, the moon landing was faked. The 9/11 attacks were an inside job. Vaccines are a plot. And the Jews are behind everything.

Ultimately, it won't matter what's in the assassination files. A hand-written note in blood from Mr. Oswald confessing to the murder would not be proof enough. 'I'm just a patsy," he insisted, claiming he was a fall guy for others. The doubters believe him.

Paranoia is rooted in institutional distrust, fuelled by historical ignorance and fanned by social media. Now it is celebrated by a conspiracist-in-chief.

In this culture of conspiracy, Lee Harvey Oswald is its greatest creation – and its most enduring patsy.