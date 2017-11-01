Globe editorial: A case of police overreach in Quebec

'Unprecedented" is an over-used and often misapplied term, but the allegations of wrong-doing made by police against a senior politician, and by the Speaker of the National Assembly against the police, are extraordinary and unusually damaging.

The conflict, which pits the National Assembly against the anti-corruption watchdog it created to hold public officeholders to ethical account, is undermining respect for both police and politicians.

And it is extremely concerning that the man police arrested, and then released without charge, is a sitting member of the legislature.

This week, Speaker Jacques Chagnon took the rare step of speaking out against what he called an "intolerable" arrest. He described it as a sign of "totalitarian drift." He said that the police must "accuse ou s'excuse" – either lay charges, or apologize. Support for the Speaker's statement was nearly unanimous, and across party lines.

The arrestee – Liberal MNA and former police officer Guy Ouellette – alleges intimidation and a "frame-up" on the part of the province's special anti-corruption police unit, known by its acronym as UPAC.

UPAC head Robert Lafrenière denied any impropriety and hinted that, though no charges have been laid, his team had reason to take the MNA into custody. It apparently also seized his phone and computer.

The arrest and quick release of Mr. Ouellette, believed to be in connection with an evidence leak in an investigation targeting senior Liberals, including former premier Jean Charest, is troubling on multiple levels.

The MNA presided over a parliamentary committee examining a bill concerning UPAC, a cross-agency body created, somewhat grudgingly, by Mr. Charest's government in 2011.

Mr. Ouellette's detention is seen by many as an attack on National Assembly's legitimacy. It has also cost him personally; he's stepped down from both a committee chairmanship and the Liberal caucus.

The backlash from legislators and many observers in Quebec, who view the arrest as a violation of convention and the separation of powers, is understandable.

Politicians are never above the law. But arresting an elected representative of the people is a very big deal. It's not something that police should do lightly, or without compelling evidence, and certainly not without a strong basis for laying charges.

The actions of the police, and the well-founded political backlash it has sparked, risks undermining UPAC's credibility and mission, perhaps fatally. And that's a problem, because a unit like UPAC is clearly needed in Quebec.

Mr. Charest's government set up UPAC as a permanent successor to Operation Hammer, a multi-agency task force created to probe media revelations of criminal misdeeds in the mob-infested construction industry.

By some measures, UPAC has been a success, racking up dozens of convictions involving public officials and laying hundreds of charges.

In the course of its inquiries, it has also ruffled an untold number of political feathers. It has run afoul of other police departments, jousted publicly with prosecutors, and been beset by staffing problems, internecine rivalries and leaks.

Underlining the whole crisis is a longstanding animus between Messrs. Ouellette and Lafrenière, both former investigators with the Sûreté du Québec. Mr. Lafrenière, whose son-in-law is SQ commissioner, also consulted for the Public Security department when Mr. Chagnon, a longtime Liberal MNA, was minister.

Mr. Ouellette has been pressing for new bureaucratic norms – including detailed audits – of UPAC and other government branches.

Mr. Ouellette asserts his innocence and implies his arrest was partly a bid to muzzle him from exposing UPAC "irregularities."

The UPAC version, leaked to reporters following his arrest, is that Mr. Ouellette is a person of interest in an investigation into a UPAC detective who allegedly passed confidential case files to a former cop of Mr. Ouellette's acquaintance, and which later ended up in the hands of the TVA network.

Wherever the truth lies, it is still buried.

It's possible none of this would have happened had any of the last three provincial governments fixed UPAC's most obvious flaw: It reports to cabinet, not to the National Assembly or an independent civilian board. It is also not a stand-alone entity; its staff is typically drawn from other, sometimes rival, government departments and police forces.

Premier Philippe Couillard says he is favourable to setting up an outside review mechanism, and a bill on increasing UPAC's statutory independence is currently before the legislature.

Both measures should be enacted immediately, and ideally unanimously. As for Mr. Lafrenière, he should consider stepping aside and taking a well-earned retirement.

Quebec has a demonstrable need for an independent anti-corruption police. But its effectiveness depends on dispelling the impression that it wishes to become a branch of government unto itself.

The purpose of a police unit targeting government corruption is to increase confidence in public institutions. UPAC's latest move is having the opposite effect – sowing cynicism about both politicians and police.