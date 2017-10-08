Globe editorial: Giving thanks for Donald Trump’s reverse Midas touch

In the weeks after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat out the Star Spangled Banner in 2016 to protest the treatment of black Americans, a succession of polls showed the majority of his countrymen disagreed with his decision.

And there the numbers stayed – until last month, when President Donald Trump, hoping to find a wedge issue to exploit, alluded to Mr. Kaepernick as a "son of a bitch" and suggested that players kneeling during the anthem should be fired.

Polls since then suggest that most American's still don't support the anthem protests – but even larger majorities disagree with Mr. Trump's overreaction, and don't want protesting players to lose their jobs.

Veteran Republican consultant Rick Wilson, an early adherent to the Never Trump movement during the party's 2016 primaries, has proposed an acronym for this phenomenon: ETTD, or Everything Trump Touches Dies. The President has a remarkable ability to talk people into changing their minds – against him.

Take climate change and illegal immigration.

For years, both have been viewed in a skeptical light by a plurality of Americans. But recent surveys by ABC News and Fox News suggest that after Mr. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and launched a campaign of expelling illegal immigrants, the balance shifted toward a more positive view of each.

Mr. Trump's penchant for berating North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un – whom he recently dubbed "Little Rocket Man" – appears to have done far more damage to the credibility of his own Secretary of State, the embattled former oil executive Rex Tillerson, than to the hermit kingdom.

The unpredictable barrage of invective directed at Mr. Kim is even undermining America's relationship with South Korea. Public confidence in Washington, the South's longstanding ally, is waning, according to the Pew Research Centre and others.

Or take health care. The Republicans over many years succeeded in savaging the reputation of the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) with a sustained bombardment of negative framing and shameless misrepresentation. In a matter of months, Mr. Trump's hamfisted attempts at bullying Congress into a repeal have made the law more popular than ever, according to polling by Fox News and others.

The media? Trump decries America's most prominent news outlets as "fake news"; those new outlets get a boost.

Journalistic organizations had Trump-like confidence metrics a month ago (39 per cent approval). Now the number has shot up 10 points, according to the latest Reuters poll, dovetailing nicely with Mr. Trump's ever-escalating attacks on the press.

And 46 per cent of Americans, who less than a year ago elected limited-government Republican to all three branches in Washington, now tell Gallup that what America needs is for government to play a greater role. That's the highest level since 9/11.

On and on it goes. The things Mr. Trump decries become more popular, and the people he derides often end up benefiting.

There is unmistakable irony in the idea that a man with a demonstrated fondness for gold-leaf on everything, from living room divans to toilets, would have a reverse Midas touch.

Public opinion is subject to swings and shouldn't be taken as a blind guide for setting government policy. But, in a democracy, it's where all discussions about governing must necessarily begin and end.

Politicians spend most of their time attempting to influence, shape and condition public opinion. As multiple academic studies have established, they usually fail because of external forces out of their control.

For example, political scientists have shown that trust in American leaders generally follows the same track as the economy. Or it did until Mr. Trump showed up. The U.S. economy is riding high, but remarkably little of that has rubbed off on Mr. Trump's stubbornly low approval rating.

The President's reverse-polarity influence is highly unusual in a politician. He's exceptionally gifted at reorienting public opinion – but not in the direction he intends.

At this rate, Washington lobbyists may have to alter their traditional pitches about gaining favour with the White House. They could well find more money to be made in ensuring their clients are badmouthed on the President's Twitter account.

Perhaps Canada should try getting in on the action. Do NAFTA's prospects for survival increase the more Mr. Trump attacks it? Maybe. Would a Canadian politician's popularity rise if Mr. Trump were to disparage him? Probably.

To repurpose the old gold-rush cliché, there's gold in them thar insults.