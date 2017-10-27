Globe editorial: In the Twitter age, politicians need to up their game

Why are some politicians so bad at politics? Why did federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau fail to imagine the inevitable backlash that would occur by failing to disclose all of his immense personal holdings and put them in a blind trust? Why did Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard believe that a vague and probably unconstitutional law banning veiled Muslim women from receiving government services would calm the waters of identity politics, rather than roil them? And why are Ontario Liberals celebrating the end of a bribery trial involving one of their highest-ranking advisers as a moral victory, when the public can see it is anything but?

These are just this week's examples of the clueless imprudence that is peculiar to so many in politics; that thing where otherwise well-meaning people become so lost in their own self-belief that they fail to see themselves as others see them, or who stall inexplicably at the moment the opportunity to do the right thing presents itself.

And who, by doing so, alienate voters and engender cynicism that erodes the civic institutions that require the trust of the public to function effectively.

Take Mr. Morneau. He now knows with utter clarity that he should have placed his one-million shares in his family's publicly traded company in a blind trust after becoming finance minister; or, better yet, sold them off as he is finally doing. Even if he hadn't gone the extra mile down the road to scandal by subsequently introducing legislation that potentially benefited his family business, even if that had never happened, he still would have been in the wrong. You cannot oversee legislation and regulations that might affect markets while also being someone whose fortunes are tied to those markets – not if you want the trust of the public.

All else being equal, it's good for the country that someone with Mr. Morneau's qualifications agreed to exchange the well-mannered and organized life of a business executive for the chaos and insecurity of politics. But people who enter politics, especially those recruited as cabinet material, as Mr. Morneau was, need to make a choice: us or them. If you cannot bring yourself to part with assets whose continued possession would raise questions in the mind of any reasonable person, then stay in your corner office. To believe, as Mr. Morneau apparently did, that there is a middle path that the public, the opposition and the press should allow you to walk is delusional.

That same self-delusion is evident in the Quebec government's law banning veiled Muslim women from receiving government services. Bill 62 is base populist politics turned into coercive legislation, a horrible move at any time, but especially so when the issue at hand is in fact a non-issue that requires no action. Quebec society faces zero threat from the handful of its citizens who wear face-coverings. Mr. Couillard is smart enough to know that. He should have also been brave enough to say it, but like Mr. Morneau he chose that illusory middle path that only politicians can see, and which doesn't exist in reality. By doing so, he has upped the temperature in an ugly debate around identity politics, and reinforced the impression that politicians will pander to the basest sentiments for the sake of votes.

As for the Ontario Liberals, the less said the better. All agree that the bribery trial of two party operatives was a waste of time, and that the judge was right to toss out the charges for lack of evidence this week. But the suggestion that this redeems the party is ridiculous. The Liberals were caught red-handed secretly rigging a nomination in favour of a star candidate. The message coming from the party is that this is acceptable behaviour, because it is not illegal. The public knows that's an awfully low bar, of course, and it would prefer that, when parties say they respect the grassroots, they back their words by allowing ridings to choose their own candidates. If you're going to impose a preferred candidate, be up front about it, at the very least.

These are far from the only sins of our politicians. The negative ads, the childish heckling in Parliament and other legislatures, the overtly partisan attacks, the divisive politics, the broken promises, the relentless whataboutism used to neuter justified criticisms without addressing them… All of it is damaging to our society and our public institutions, both of which depend on the trust of the public for their survival. Politicians who violate the public's basic expectations of propriety and common sense are the reason many people become cynical about government and stop voting – or who alternatively become so polarized that they will back any candidate, regardless of his or her fitness, who gives voice to their anger and disaffection.

You need only look to the United States to see the walking parody of a lying, self-dealing politician that people will elect when they lose faith in their government. Many now point to Russian interference in the U.S. election campaign as part of the reason for President Donald Trump's victory. But while there is little question that Russian disinformation spread via social media changed the tenor of the campaign, the fact is that it merely exploited the existing distrust, disaffection and anger of American voters – all of which was caused by otherwise respectable mainstream politicians who descended into an unwavering ideological partisanship that has irreparably divided the country.

Anyone wishing to similarly troll Canada this week could exploit the anger, or alternatively the resignation, of voters disappointed by a finance minister who failed to divest himself of assets, a province that bowed to populist suspicion of Muslim women, and a political party that hand picks its candidates while pretending not to.

The Twitter age may well be a time when it is more critical than ever that politicians act honourably. We need elected officials willing to do the right thing, especially when it is not in their personal or electoral interests to do so. Anything else serves the lurking dark forces that feed on political misbehaviour in order to sow distrust and anger.