Globe editorial: It shouldn’t be against the law to change parties

The floor of the House of Commons was barely two years old before someone – Richard John Cartwright, MP – decided to cross it.

Some people see the practice may be revolting and dishonourable, the province of mountebanks and scuzzballs – to fling an epithet from the banned list in Beauchesne's Parliamentary Rules and Forms.

But should it be illegal? Steven Fletcher thinks not. He's right.

Mr. Fletcher, who was bounced from the Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislative caucus this summer and now sits as an independent, is going to court to invalidate an 11-year-old provincial law requiring MLAs to resign their seat and seek re-election before switching partisan allegiances.

Here's hoping he succeeds.

There's nothing wrong, per se, with dissuading politicians from jumping across the aisle. And it's rarely a good idea to ask the judicial branch to poke its nose into the rules of a legislature.

This case, however, concerns not a standing order but a law subject to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

One of Mr. Fletcher's arguments is the floor-crossing law amounts to a violation of constituents' Charter rights, because it unfairly limits their representative's legislative privileges, such as introducing bills and access to Question Period.

It also encroaches on a bedrock principle of democratic representation. The 18th century philosopher and politician Edmund Burke summed it up nicely in his "trustee" model: An elected official serves the public interest above all else, informed by his or her experience and judgment.

We don't vote for automatons – we vote for individuals. Nor do we directly elect party leaders, who have in recent decades sought to exert increasingly suffocating control over backbenchers.

Mr. Fletcher, a former federal cabinet minister, is known for speaking his mind. It's what got him booted from the Manitoba PC caucus in the first place. He says he has no interest in joining another party. But if he ever does and the voters don't approve, there's a simple remedy.

It's called the ballot box.