Globe editorial: Senate showing its undemocratic side with delay of bills

The Senate, that unelected house of sober second thought and properly warmed Camembert, is currently blocking two bills passed by the elected MPs of the House of Commons. If it persists in doing so, it will face justified criticism that it is acting in an anti-democratic fashion.

In one case, Conservative senators keep proposing amendments to a Liberal private member's bill to make the national anthem gender-neutral – "in all of us command" instead of "in all thy sons command." The senators appear to be stalling the bill, which was sent to them 16 months ago, so that it dies when Parliament is next prorogued.

On Thursday, passage was again delayed when Conservative senator Thanh Hai Ngo, after restating his opposition to the bill, proposed a pointless amendment that, if adopted, would make zero difference to the legislation.

This is unacceptable behaviour. It may be a pet Conservative issue to combat what some consider a politically correct and unnecessary change to O Canada, but using such obvious delay tactics is an insult to the intelligence of Canadians and a violation of the primacy of the Commons.

In the other questionable case, senators who were once Liberal and are now so-called independents have teamed up to delay a Conservative private member's bill requiring sexual-assault-law training for judges.

The bill came in response to cases where judges have made ignorant comments about sexual-assault victims, including one where a male judge asked a complainant why she just didn't keep her knees together.

Again last week, independent senators adjourned debate on the bill, preventing it from moving on to the committee stage.

This is a bill that was passed unanimously by the House of Commons, with all-party support. Now it appears to be held up by one or two unelected Liberal-proximate senators who have not provided a satisfactory explanation for why they need to move so slowly.

There are moments when the credibility of our unelected senators hangs by a thread, and this is one of them.

Senators are a legitimate part of the legislative process. But when they delay bills for overtly partisan reasons, or deliberately move slowly on issues about which the House of Commons has expressed an urgency, then they overstep their bounds.

In the two cases discussed here, senators of both political persuasions should show more respect for the democratic process.