Globe editorial: Terrorists can attack us, but they can’t change us

The bizarre one-man terror attack in Edmonton on Saturday is a reminder that Canadians have never been immune from the threat of self-radicalized actors, and never will be. But it is also further proof that their efforts are utterly pointless.

The deadly attacks of the past few years – the killing of Canadian Armed Forces warrant officer Patrice Vincent in 2014, the murder of Corporal Nathan Cirillo two days later near Parliament Hill – and this latest one, in which five people were injured but no one killed, have done nothing to upset the normal course of Canadian life.

Canada is protected by gun control laws that limit the effectiveness of lone-wolf attackers. And our anti-terrorism efforts have helped to defuse a number of threats before the perpetrators were able to carry them out.

Questions need to be asked about the handling of Abdulahi Sharif, the alleged Edmonton attacker. He was questioned by police in 2015 after showing signs of extremism. Should he have been better monitored? And if so, how, without violating basic rights?

But other than that, the critical thing is to keep on carrying on in the face of these barbaric but also pathetic attempts at perpetuating the doomed crusade of the Islamic State.

Be like Edmonton police constable Mike Chernyk. The attacker rammed him with his car, and then stabbed him. The heroic Constable Chernyk fought him off, was taken to hospital and released the next day. Carry on, indeed.