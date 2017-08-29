Globe editorial: When government meets technology, a crash is inevitable

E-mail is not exactly a new technology, and it doesn't present a particularly daunting technical challenge. So why can't the government of Canada figure it out?

In August of 2011, Ottawa created a new beast, Shared Services Canada, and tasked it with, among many other things, unifying 550,000 federal government e-mail addresses, across 63 separate systems and 43 departments and agencies, under a single domain, Canada.ca.

The job, outsourced to two companies in 2013 for $245-million, is now more than two years behind schedule. Meanwhile, only 15 per cent of the civil service has the new address.

This is a fiasco, and precisely the sort of ineptitude that undermines public confidence in the state.

According to internal documents obtained by the CBC, at least one major federal institution has run out of patience.

The RCMP, beset by a series of major IT failures of the type a law-enforcement agency can ill-afford, is pressing ahead with an off-the-shelf "interim solution" that will see it keep the current domain.

Why is it that government bureaucracies generally, whether municipal, provincial or federal, are so terrible at computer stuff? They tend to have an unquenchable thirst for over-elaborate bespoke systems, usually created at fantastic expense by outside consultants, and a habit of over-paying for substandard gear.

When Shared Services Canada was created, the government of the day trumpeted it as a way to bolster security, avoid duplication, consolidate technology and talent, and create $400-million in annual cost savings.

Six years later, basically none of this has happened. Meanwhile, the less said about Phoenix, the disastrous federal payroll system that hasn't worked properly since it went online in 2016, the better.

None of this bodes well for badly needed public sector IT initiatives, such as electronic health records. The situation is, not to put too fine a point on it, a mess.

If only the solution were as simple as the familiar help-desk instruction: Unplug it, and then plug it back in again.