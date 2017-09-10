Globe editorial: Why foreign observers didn’t see what was happening in Kenya

What if you held an election and everyone won? On the surface, that's what appears to have happened in Kenya.

On Sept. 1, the African nation's Supreme Court nullified the results of the presidential election that had taken place three weeks earlier, and ordered new elections within 60 days. The court said voting had been marred by numerous irregularities.

The man who won the tainted vote, the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, has accepted the court's ruling. The losing candidate, Raila Odinga, who had petitioned the court to nullify the outcome, probably still can't quite believe what has happened. The courts in Kenya, a country with a history of ethnic division and corruption, have not always shown this kind independence.

Story continues below advertisement

Many Kenyans, and not just Mr. Odinga's supporters, are celebrating the nullification. It has restored their faith in the courts, and more broadly in the possibility of a system of government that is both democratic and law-based.

It is also part of a hopeful trend of African nations becoming more democratic. Ghana, Gambia and Nigeria have all experienced democratic and peaceful transfers of power in the past two years.

In that context, there is good reason to celebrate the Kenyan Supreme Court's show of independence. But there is a troubling undertone to what happened, and it centres on the role of foreign observers who monitor elections in developing democracies.

Observers from the African Union, the European Union and the United States, including former Secretary of State John Kerry, unanimously declared that the election was peaceful and that the voting had gone well.

They noted some irregularities, but urged Mr. Odinga's supporters to accept the outcome. Mr. Kerry said at a news conference in Nairobi after the vote that people who lose elections, as he memorably did in the American presidential election in 2004, need to "get over it and move on."

It was an odd way to talk about an election campaign rife with police harassment of opposition party officials and supporters, intimidation of journalists, the harassment and deportation of opposition election consultants and – the biggest red flag of all – the torture and murder, just one week before the election, of a senior manager in information technology at the agency that oversees the country's electronically-tallied votes.

Even after the election, as questions were being raised about tampering with the electronic voting system, and thousands of critical verification forms from polling stations mysteriously went missing or somehow lacked official watermarks and serial numbers, foreign observers insisted that the election nevertheless had been clean enough to meet international standards.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It took the Supreme Court less than three weeks to conclude the opposite: that while balloting had gone smoothly, the electronic transfer of the votes and the handling of poll-station verification forms were badly tarnished.

The judges ruled that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the agency in charge of the vote, "failed, neglected, or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the Constitution."

Outside electoral observers are supposed to be neutral, so why were Mr. Kerry, who now heads the respected Carter Center, and others so eager to call the election a fair one?

Many of those observers now say that, while they thought the election was fair enough at the time, they did note that there appeared to be some irregularities, and they supported Mr. Odinga's move to test the results in court.

But foreign observers may have placed too much of a premium on stability at the expense of legality.

Kenyan election outcomes have often been disputed, and in the past that has led to violence – in 2007, more than 1,200 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kerry and others seem to have worried that a challenge to the outcome of this latest election, and the possibility of prolonged uncertainty about the winner, would lead to disruption and bloodshed in an East African nation that is of strategic importance to Europe and the U.S., and whose economy has been improving thanks in part to stability.

That attitude is patronizing and mistaken. Democracy is meaningless, and doomed, if its main adherents in the West are willing to look the other way at a little illegality or electoral fraud, out of fear of fostering instability.

Kenyans deserve better. They rose up and got it, thanks to a judiciary that is finally showing some independence. They go to the polls again on Oct. 17. This time, outside observers should keep their eyes open, and not just see what they want to see.