Globe editorial: With Arpaio pardon, Donald Trump sinks even lower

The abomination that is the U.S. presidency took its darkest turn yet on Friday, when Donald Trump pardoned an Arizona sheriff who had been convicted of violating a court ruling ordering him to stop racially profiling and detaining innocent Latinos.

In doing so, Mr. Trump has announced loudly and clearly that his ideological allies should be considered above the law. If you demonize immigrants, if you use racial profiling to justify random arrests, if you ignore the U.S. Constitution for the sake of the right cause, this president will have your back.

The sheriff in question, Joe Arpaio, for years ordered his officers to arrest and detain people of Mexican descent for no other reason than to determine their immigration or citizenship status.

Many who were stopped were American citizens or legal residents, but they still found themselves rounded up and detained while the authorities checked their papers. Those found to be in the country illegally were subsequently held in demeaning conditions in an outdoor prison that Mr. Arpaio boastfully called a "concentration camp" in a speech to supporters.

When a court ordered him in 2011 to stop targeting innocent people on the basis of their skin colour, he refused. In July, a federal court judge convicted him of criminal contempt of court.

And now he has been pardoned by the President, a man who also has shown contempt for federal courts that constrain a person's racist and autocratic desires – in his case by limiting his ability to indiscriminately ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

"The courts are slow and political!" Mr. Trump tweeted in early June after brutal attacks by radical Islamic terrorists in London, England. "We need the courts to give us back our rights."

Presidential pardons have often been ugly things, and other presidents have let undeserving people walk free. But this one is a particular catastrophe for America.

Mr. Arpaio has not shown remorse for his actions, one of the usual conditions for a pardon. On the contrary, the President has rewarded him precisely because he has been unapologetic about spitting on the laws he was sworn to uphold.

Mr. Arpaio put himself above the Constitution in order to subject Mexican-Americans to systemic racism, and the President has made him a national hero for doing so. How much further can America unravel before it can no longer be salvaged?

