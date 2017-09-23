Finally, a show about Asians that gets past the stereotypes

William Pang is a student at McGill University

I binge-watched the first 12 episodes of Kim's Convenience, CBC's sitcom that begins its second season this week, during a recent 12-hour flight. I was returning from Hong Kong with some relief, as I finally had a break from questions about my academic performance and an intense nagging campaign by my mom to find a beautiful, affluent, preferably Asian girlfriend.

Unsurprisingly, I was easily drawn to a laugh when I watched Mrs. Kim plot and execute a devious scheme to set her daughter Janet up with a date. She had a very specific type of boyfriend in mind for her daughter: he must be, in Mrs. Kim's own words, a "cool Christian Korean boyfriend". It didn't bode well for Janet.

Story continues below advertisement

When I first heard of the concept of Kim's Convenience, I was not particularly thrilled with the idea of another show portraying an Asian family struggling to assimilate in a new country – we don't need another Fresh off the Boat. With that show, in a catch-22 situation: I wanted to like the show, in large part due to Constance Wu's portrayal of a frugal tiger mom. But I was also shaking my head, watching cringeworthy Asian stereotypes on national television, and saying to myself, "that's just wrong."

In comedy, narratives are often overdramatized, stereotypes are exaggerated, in order to reflect – in a funny way – how absurd the situation is. As a young, liberal-minded Asian, I'm often the first to ridicule particular cultural habits: For example, invite a group of relatives to dinner, and watch how we threaten each other –usually in the form of never seeing each other again – if my family does not get to foot the bill.

Video: YouTube star Jus Reign on the importance of representation (The Canadian Press)

And I'm glad that humour can help make us improve by exposing things that are so entrenched in our culture that everyone just treats them as norms. But I don't want a non-Chinese to think that every single Chinese mom neurotically micromanages their kids, or would bring their children to an air-conditioned-listed house just to save a few dollars on the electricity bill, which just ends up reinforcing ugly stereotypes that they might have about my culture.

Kim's Convenience utilizes classic stereotypes as well: the stubborn, conservative dad who speaks English with an accent, and an overprotective mom who is hardwired to be competitive. But the younger characters are anything but stereotypes: Jung, Mr. Kim's estranged son, has spent time in juevenile detention for committing petty crimes; Janet is a photography student at OCAD. The show's creator could have easily scripted an Asian University of Toronto student striving to get into med school, but chose not to.

The show connects with a second-generation immigrant experience, to those who speak English fluently and have assimilated within the Canadian culture. It's a truly Torontonian story – a city which has seen a 31.8-per-cent increase in its minority population since 1996. The show does not simply poke fun at cultural stereotypes, but instead highlights the conflict between an older generation and a younger one. How Mr. and Mrs. Kim have become more liberal-minded throughout Season 1, and how Jung and Janet have gained a new appreciation for their parents, is an experience that resonates with my family – and I suspect, among many other immigrant households as well.

Thankfully, the show is an escape from your Kung-Fu master, or MIT graduate, or lab geek, or awkward and sexually-frustrated restaurant boss (looking at you, 2 Broke Girls) – you know, the standard-bearer Asian characters in Hollywood. For once, at least as long as I can remember, Asians can finally be portrayed as socially cool, caring, and loving – in other words, to be "normal."

This is a show that has found success not because it's a story that only resonates with Asian immigrants, nor does it strictly poke fun at Asian culture. It's a deeper look at a family that has been through financial and emotional hardship – with humour and grace. And that's something which Canadians of all stripes can relate to.

Story continues below advertisement