Julie Payette speaks her mind – and that’s a good thing

I can see why some people are alarmed over Governor-General Julie Payette's recent remarks about science and superstition. In the event of a constitutional crisis, the Governor-General must of course exhibit the clearest possible evidence of impartiality. What if she's asked to decide how many angels can dance on the head of a pin? Or whether Geminis really should avoid going to work on Wednesday?

Then the country might be in trouble.

But if we need the Governor-General to obey laws and precedents to settle a constitutional or political crisis, there's nothing in Ms. Payette's remarks to suggest she couldn't perform her job fairly and competently on behalf of all Canadians.

Go and listen to what she actually said; it's right there on YouTube. I'm not sure that many people have. And when you're watching, consider the context: Ms. Payette, astronaut and engineer, was speaking at the Canadian Science Policy Conference in Ottawa. Astonishingly, she chose to speak about her belief in the central role of scientific literacy in order "to make informed decisions based on" – oh, guess what – "data, evidence and facts that can be corroborated by other people everywhere on the planet so that we all feel responsible for the world we live in." She made the point that we have not achieved that kind of scientific literacy, or there would be no controversy over whether vaccines work or whether it's human hands working the planet's thermostat.

Ms. Payette's speech was criticized first for its tone (see "oh, guess what" above) and, second, for slighting the beliefs of the religious. But the only thing she said about religion was to ask the audience, "Can you believe … that we are still debating and still questioning whether life was a divine intervention or whether it was coming out of a natural process, let alone – oh my goodness, lo and behold – a random process?" Nowhere did she question the right of religious people to practise their beliefs fully, freely and according to their principles. Yet from this tiny sliver of conversation a magical political wedge has sprouted, by a mysterious process known only to those who hold elected office.

I'm still not sure how any of this is seen to be controversial. Our education system teaches evolution and natural selection. Our doctors do not prescribe sugar pills for cancer and administer vaccines to prevent disease. There isn't a university in the land that would tell its graduates to base their career choices on whether Venus is rising or Mars is retrograde.

Even on climate change, perhaps the most tricky topic the Governor-General broached, what she said was as bland as unsalted oatmeal: "Can you believe that still today in learned societies and houses of government unfortunately we're still debating and still questioning whether humans have a role in the Earth warming up or whether even the Earth is warming up, period?" No, Julie – if I may call you Julie – actually I cannot. Especially when the Climate Science Special Report, a research study by U.S. experts, just came out reaffirming, for the umpteenth time, precisely that.

What would have been controversial is if our Governor-General had noted that, at this unprecedentedly alarming time, as our planet comes to a boil, we are failing to take useful action. She could have observed that the really alarming superstition is not in the horoscope pages, but in the words of the new U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, who believes "both sides" of the climate argument. As if there are two credible sides. Drawing attention to that would have been controversial, and ill-advised, if immensely satisfying.

Or Ms. Payette could have noted Canada's likely failure in meeting its emission goals (again!) in the latest report of the United Nations monitoring the divide between countries' climate change promises and their actions. Canada's not getting a gold star on its emission obligations. It's not even getting a zinc one. It would have been controversial to point that out, and unwise, given Ms. Payette's role as a neutral observer. She didn't, so I did.

In fact, it seemed to me that the most provocative bit of the Governor-General's speech received almost no attention at all: The idea that everyone has a duty to speak the truth, no matter how difficult it might be, no matter how it might fan the flames of outrage: "We have to remain vigilant and we cannot let ourselves fall into complacency and we must be vocal, all the time, everywhere, every single one of us, so that we can deconstruct misinformation and don't end up in an echo chamber where we're just listening to what we want to hear."

Every single one of us, all the time: I can only imagine she includes herself in that number, or she wouldn't have given the speech. It probably would have been more circumspect not to have said anything at all or to have made remarks that caused everyone to fall asleep in their soup. It would have been more Canadian. It certainly would have been more politic.

But it wouldn't have been better for the country in the long run.