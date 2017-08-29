Kelly: Ticats' hiring of Art Briles was about one thing – winning

In the midst of lengthy remarks on why his organization was wrong to hire disgraced college coach Art Briles, Hamilton Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell on Tuesday briefly got at one of the puzzles in modern sport.

Someone asked if, in retrospect, this disaster had been a good idea.

"A good idea is all relative," Mitchell said. "Was it acceptable or not?"

Can you draft a guy with three DUIs? Can you sign someone who's been in jail for armed robbery? What about a deadbeat dad? Is that okay?

This is what sports management has become on the edges – trying to figure out what you can get away with. To determine what is acceptable or not.

In the case of Briles, it wasn't.

At Baylor University, Briles oversaw a successful program run amok behind the scenes. Several of his players were implicated in sex assaults, which were in turn either willfully ignored or covered up. Many of the specifics are still under investigation. Briles had been out of a job since May, 2016.

If the Baylor players had been running a drug ring, Briles would be in the clear by now. But sexual violence is beyond the pale. It's made Briles untouchable.

That should have made the Tiger-Cats decision easy. They live in the same world as the rest of us. They must have understood how it would look.

On Tuesday, Mitchell was bizarrely left laying out the case against himself, and did it convincingly. "[The public] just feel very strongly that this is unacceptable. That there may be a time and a place for coach Briles to coach, but it's not now."

It doesn't take a deep understanding of pro sports to guess how this happened. The Tiger-Cats haven't won a game this season. They need a radical fix. This was it. Everyone would have known from the moment it was suggested that this was a terrible idea. That was the attraction – something crazy to shake up the organization.

In the way only sports executives locked in an airless boardroom for several hours can, they must have started in on the, "Yes, but…" thinking.

Yes, but this was a first offence.

Yes, but he can't know everything that was going on.

Yes, but doesn't everyone deserve a mulligan?

And after getting the conscience-clearing stuff out of the way, the really important ones:

Yes, but think of what this team would look like with Robert Griffin III or Johnny Manziel (two out-of-work quarterbacking stars with Briles connections) on the roster.

Yes, but what about all his high-end contacts down south?

Yes, but this is a chance to make the team better.

Mitchell admitted as much when he said, "I think we got wrapped up a little bit too much in the 'inner sanctum of football' discussions."

This is where teams – all of them – get themselves turned inside out. They want to win. That's the first order of business. If you don't win, you are unemployed.

But they also want to be seen winning the right way. They want to be thought of in the community as good guys doing good work for average people, like an athletic arm of the Red Cross. Few teams feel that urge more than the Ticats.

Often, the two go together. When you're winning, it's easy to do the right things on and off the field. You have the luxury of taking the high road.

But once you stop winning, your moral compass gets shaky. Your job is at risk. Now the formulation gets turned around. You can win right, or you can just win.

In that scenario, teams will always pick win. They will take players they would not otherwise touch. They will hire bad people who are good at their jobs. They'll do what they have to do.

When you are losing, your sense of which ideas are acceptable gets skewed. That's how the 0-8 Hamilton Tiger-Cats end up hiring the most radioactive coach in football.

If nothing else, this public-relations disaster was useful in allowing us to stop pretending for a moment.

For a few hours, the Ticats dropped the pretense that all modern sports organizations hide behind – that they are here first and foremost to perform charitable works.

They aren't. They're here to make money and take glory for themselves. In that order. If they weren't, we wouldn't care.

We pretend they're better than other people, and they pretend we care about something more than winning. It's the shared hypocrisy that keeps us all going.

But there are limits. Every once in a while, a team goes beyond them and we all lose our minds. Because when they reveal the level of their cynicism, it implicates all of us who care about the team, the sport or sports in general. That's why the reaction is so shrill.

We know what they were thinking – the Tiger-Cats saw Briles giving them a very small advantage on the field, and every other consideration went out the window.

While it was the wrong thing to do, it is depressingly explicable.

In the aftermath, the Ticats were still trying to have it both ways – yes, we screwed up, but, hey, our heart was in the right place. They wanted to give Briles a "second chance." That would make more sense if America weren't full to the rafters of guys who can diagram the wishbone. They could've hired any one of them. This wasn't a Christian duty. It was transparently putting the organization's football interests above people, and the human damage done under Briles's watch.

But by walking the decision back so quickly, Hamilton salvaged most of their reputation. When the current regime eventually leaves, they'll take the stink with them.

And so the next time some desperate sports organization hires the wrong person for the wrong reasons, we can all wonder again, "How did this happen?" and "When will things change?"

They'll change when winning stops being the only thing that matters. So, never.