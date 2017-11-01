L’affaire Oullette is a distinctly Quebec drama

Not more than a week ago, Guy Ouellette seemed like a man on the outs. Having complained in April that top Liberals were seeking to push him into retirement, the four-term backbencher in Quebec's National Assembly seemed destined to finish his political career with a whimper.

Then, bang. Now Mr. Ouellette is not only being hailed for his braveness and integrity by Premier Philippe Couillard and his colleagues in the legislature, he has become a media star at the centre of one those politico-police dramas for which Quebec alone in Canada seems to hold the secret. The revelation that the province's anti-corruption squad arrested him last week without laying charges, in what Mr. Ouellette called an attempt to intimidate him, has sparked a free-for-all of conspiracy theories and political intrigue that is gripping the province like a whodunnit on Radio-Canada.

After the 2011-2015 Charbonneau Commission inquiry into the awarding of construction contracts in exchange for political donations, and amid the current Chamberland Commission examining police surveillance of journalists and their sources, the explosive news that Quebec's Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC) had detained Mr. Ouellette and seized his computer and cellphone has added to public cynicism regarding politicians and the police. UPAC said it acted to protect evidence and prevent further leaks that could damage its investigation into potential illegal political financing by former premier Jean Charest's Liberals more than a decade ago.

The problem is that few Quebec politicians or opinion makers seem to be buying UPAC's explanation, raising doubts about the integrity of the very police unit created in 2011 to weed out corrupt politicians. Until his arrest last week, Mr. Ouellette chaired the parliamentary committee that oversaw UPAC, which was examining legislation to make the unit an independent force in its own right. And UPAC head Robert Lafrenière had often clashed with Mr. Ouellette, himself a former Sûreté du Québec officer who gained fame for his intrepidness in taking on criminal gangs in the 1990s, at hearings into the anti-corruption squad's operations.

Under Mr. Lafrenière, a former deputy minister of public security who was named to head UPAC by Mr. Charest in 2011, the unit has regularly come under criticism for its tactics. And Mr. Lafrenière has been accused of engineering events to shed a favourable light on his organization. While its investigations have led to the convictions of former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum and ex-Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt, it has so far mostly snagged only much smaller municipal fish. The absence of high-profile convictions at the provincial level had raised questions about whether it was protecting the truly powerful. The arrest and laying of charges against Nathalie Normandeau, who served as deputy premier under Mr. Charest, on the same day as the provincial budget in 2016 struck many commentators as more than a coincidence aimed at dispelling that impression.

Mr. Ouellette, meanwhile, has accused UPAC of entrapment. Mr. Lafrenière used the term "bait" to describe the tactic it used last week to lure the MNA away from the National Assembly, where he enjoys parliamentary immunity. But neither Mr. Ouellette nor Mr. Lafrenière explained why exactly the former was arrested without charges. Mr. Ouellette has denied being the source of an April story in the Journal de Montréal, according to which Mr. Charest and former Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau had once been the object of police surveillance. But Mr. Lafrenière seemed to indicate that the arrest last week did indeed have something to do with that April leak to the Journal.

All that is clear at this point is that UPAC has an image problem that is undermining its credibility. Going after a sitting MNA has earned UPAC the enmity of Mr. Ouellette's colleagues in the legislature, leading Speaker Jacques Chagnon to warn of a "totalitarian drift" if the police are allowed to interfere with the work of parliamentarians without accountability. "Charge [Mr. Ouellette] or apologize," Mr. Chagnon told UPAC on Tuesday in an unprecedented declaration. "Otherwise this Assembly will have to take measures to defend the very foundations of its existence – liberty, justice and democracy."

On Wednesday, Mr. Couillard said the government is now considering the creation of a civilian oversight committee to keep tabs on UPAC, along the lines of the RCMP Civilian Review and Complaints Commission and the Security Intelligence Review Committee overseeing CSIS. That appears to be one inevitable outcome of L'Affaire Ouellette.

Will there be others? Mr. Lafrenière says he is "convinced" that last week's operation will eventually lead to charges. He just won't say against whom, ensuring that all of Quebec stays glued to this drama until the last act.