Aug. 17: In the NAFTA bargain(ing). Plus other letters to the editor

In the bargain(ing)

Re The Brewing Political Battle Of Environment Vs. Economy (Aug. 16): I enjoyed Gary Mason's well-thought-out column outlining Canada's NAFTA challenges, and agree that conservative politicians will pounce on environmental protection vs. economic health as an election strategy.

The problem is in the framing of the argument: The environment and the economy are not mutually exclusive. Focusing on one does not necessarily require damaging the other. To believe so is short-sighted and lacks imagination.

It is incumbent upon all political parties to formulate strategies that meet climate commitments while supporting the economy.

The spectrum of environmental/economic policy approaches leaves plenty of room for debate – from market friendly approaches, such as a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend, to more bureaucratic policies, such as cap-and-trade or reliance on government regulation, both of which have strengths but impose a greater tax burden on citizens.

Greg Beal, Ilderton, Ont.

Re NAFTA's First Round Jumps Into 'Tough Stuff' Such as Chapter 19 (Aug. 16): The cheerful picture of the Canadian and Mexican representatives on your front page deserves the highest praise. What a lift of confidence to see two decent people working together.

Well done, you made my day.

Douglas Tod, Ancaster, Ont.

Should Canada be pursuing closer economic relations, or even bargaining to maintain those already in place, with an America led by Donald Trump?

Mr. Trump is President because enough Americans agreed with what he said in his campaign. He is a reflection of America as it is today, whether we – or they – like it or not. The events of the past few days have revealed that he is prepared not only to pander to hate-filled racists and bigots, but to defend them. It is hard not to conclude that he shares much of their worldview, that at heart, he is a racist and a bigot.

Drawing back from a fascist, racist America would impose tremendous hardship on Canada.

Allowing NAFTA to lapse, or ending our cross-border shopping sprees, declining to buy American goods, spending our vacations elsewhere, and a myriad of other decisions that we as individuals could make might be largely a symbolic gesture, but what a tremendous gesture.

If the rest of the civilized world joined in isolating fascist/racist America – in the same manner as it once isolated South Africa and others – perhaps, just perhaps, we could honour and repay the sacrifice of our parents and grandparents, who once gave up much more more to defeat fascism.

Alastair Moran, Brampton, Ont.

All the Susans

My wife never played for the Phillies. She did not sing with the Tragically Hip, nor was she a U.S. senator. But on July 26, Susan died of glioblastoma.

Sixteen months earlier, we'd never heard the word.

Suddenly, it was part of our daily life and in almost every section of our newspaper. Gord Downie and his struggle were top news stories. Still, I thought, I can read Sports. This week stopped that: The Brain Cancer That Keeps Killing Baseball Players (Aug. 16).

Coverage of Mr. Downie's illness affected us on many levels. We were learning a lot about glioblastoma, some of which we didn't care to hear. His prognosis (some 15 months) was especially hard to read. In the early months, I tossed sections of the paper before our children could see them.

But that same coverage of Mr. Downie's issues brought attention to the illness and started a fund to assist staff at Toronto's Odette Cancer Centre who battle cancers daily. We need to thank and support the people everywhere who work at these clinics. It has to be emotionally draining. They are looking for cures, but in many cases they know, and they tell us – we are just buying time.

There is no known reason why glioblastoma strikes; there is no known effective cure.

I hope the publicity about the Phillies, Senator John McCain and Mr. Downie helps in efforts to find answers – for Susan and the thousands of others who had or will be affected by this disease, and whose struggles are more private.

David Moseley, Uxbridge, Ont.

A nation riven

Re Combative Trump Reverts To Blaming 'Both Sides' In Virginia (Aug. 16): In August, we remember the beginning of the Warsaw uprising during the Second World War when the people of Warsaw stood up to fight the oppression and hatred of the Third Reich.

I guess Donald Trump would have tweeted about the violence on many sides, many sides.

Jimmy Molloy, Toronto

If there is one small consolation in all this, it lies in the distinct possibility that, in a hundred years, there will be no statues of Donald Trump to serve as rallying points for the forces of bigotry and repression.

Ken Sears, Lethbridge, Alta.

A modest proposal: Why not put warning labels on or near "outdated" or "historic" statues instead of tearing them down?

For example, a sign saying "Racist Traitor" could go next to General Robert E. Lee?

To the King/Emperor Edward VI's statue (a castoff from India that came here in a then-more sympathetic climate) in Toronto's Queen's Park, why not add the warning, "Imperialist Pig to many"?

These statues could become true educational experiences.

James R. Dubro, Toronto

So they want to tear down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and his warhorse Traveller. If they are going to practise revisionist history, they had better purge monuments to Union General William Tecumseh Sherman as well.

In 1864, the South was already weakened, but Sherman's March to the Sea (Atlanta burning in Gone With the Wind does not come close to depicting the devastation) through Georgia and South Carolina ravaged the people and the land in Attila the Hun fashion, and left the South beaten and bitter.

If we do not recognize these monuments as opportunities to learn and move on, then we should tear everything down. It is being done elsewhere in the world, after all, and we sure don't agree with that, do we?

And if we tear it all down, we will have created a wasteland of no past, no history and no point of reference for moving forward.

Sandy Blazier, Mississauga

Close that door

Re Scheer's Inclusive Appeal Shouldn't Leave Room For Alt-Right (Aug. 16): I hope members of the Conservative Party pay heed to the fears expressed by Marjory LeBreton that Canadians "will be influenced by the excessive partisanship and deep divide we are witnessing in U.S. politics and come to the conclusion that Canadian Conservatives are the same."

If the party even gives a hint of agreeing with Ezra Levant's pro-Trump online site, The Rebel, the Liberals will govern for a very long time. Message to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer: Cozy up to the "extreme right," Mr. Scheer, and you will be back selling insurance in no time.

Randy Clark, Sherwood Park, Alta.