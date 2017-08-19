Aug. 19: A win for Donald Trump. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

It's a win for Donald Trump

Let's be honest. The actual renegotiated North American free-trade agreement that is hammered out is completely immaterial. We all know that Donald Trump will claim victory … regardless.

Rob Moser, Calgary

He shouldn't have been fired

Re This Time, The Victim Held All The Cards (Aug. 16): Colorado radio host David Mueller was fired after groping Taylor Swift at a preconcert event.

With two daughters and two granddaughters, I certainly do not want to see any kind of victimizing. But I feel the same about my son and two grandsons. And if something does happen, I want something done about it, but I want the punishment to fit the crime.

Losing one's job for such an offence is excessive.

Our legal and education system are based on learning from our mistakes, on redemption and second chances. Many first offenders get fines, or do community work. Some even serve time on weekends so they can continue to work.

We don't cut off the hands of thieves. We try to rehabilitate them. Mr. Mueller was wrong and should be punished, but it was wrong to fire him.

Joseph Polito, Toronto

Perceptions on gender

I was excited to see our strong Foreign Affairs Minister on the front page of last Saturday's Globe and Mail (Minister Of Everything, Aug. 12). This excitement quickly turned to dismay when I read in the display type that "Chrystia Freeland built her reputation on an ability to charm the powerful."

I have no doubt that what Ms. Freeland actually built her reputation on is her intellect, her experience, and her education, as the article suggests, rather than her ability to "charm."

Would the same language have been used had a male leader been the focus? Would a male leader's "preternatural" confidence be highlighted?

Sexist rhetoric does a disservice to us all.

Emily Tousaw, Toronto

The last photo in the spread on Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was the inevitable image of her in heels, in the audience at a meeting, presumably getting ready to speak, with a child on her lap, completely absorbed in whatever she is reading and completely ignoring her child in that moment. What a uselessly provocative image.

One day, one day long from now, we will have an image of a male leader so comfortable with his multiple roles that he can have a child on his lap whom he ignores for a moment. We wait.

Nancy Nowlan, Vancouver

No entire group, whites included

In the aftermath of the horrors in Charlottesville, I read Denise Balkissoon's column, White Nationalists: Get Used To Equality (Aug. 16), with a sense of despair. Given the state of affairs in the United States, I find myself questioning just how much progress has been made on the equality front.

I recoiled, however, when I got to the generalization: "Having been raised in their own entitlement, white people are also taught to fear those of us here 'to take it away.' " I was relieved to see the qualifier "some white people" further down in the column.

The distinction is vital: You cannot sum up an entire group based on their race, gender, sexual orientation, or other such characteristic. Video footage clearly shows the white racists in Charlottesville were heavily outnumbered by a predominantly white crowd. Millions of white people are willing to join oppressed groups in the fight for equality.

Robert McManus, Dundas, Ont.

When the Giller began …

At the time that Jack Rabinovitch founded the Giller Prize, nobody knew if winning it would affect book sales (Remembering Jack, Aug. 12). No sober commentator in 1994 would have predicted the massive impact of "The Giller Effect."

So as the first Giller Prize dinner approached, we at McClelland & Stewart were in a difficult position. One of our books, Moyez Vassanji's The Book Of Secrets, was shortlisted. Why was this difficult?

Because the book had come out in the spring. By the dinner in November, its selling season had run its course; out of the initial 5,000-copy printing, hundreds of unsold books were being returned each week by stores. If the normal pattern held, we'd end up with 2,000 to 3,000 unsold (and hard to sell) copies. But Ellen Seligman, Avie Bennett and I were deeply concerned that if the book won, and if the prize proved to have a big impact on sales, the copies available from that first printing would soon be swallowed up, and there would be a big letdown as we and a chorus of outraged booksellers waited weeks for a reprint. With that delay, the prize might lose its chance to become established as an important influence on book sales.

After many worried calculations (Avie was always a daring gambler), we ordered a major reprint of the book before the Giller dinner. We knew if it didn't win (and the shortlist odds were against it), we would not sell a single copy of that new printing. But if it did win, we'd have books available to demonstrate that, yes, people were interested in buying the book that had won this interesting new prize. A pattern might be set, leading who knew where?

The result was that after Moyez Vassanji rose to accept the prize from Jack, I can remember nothing of his speech. I just remember the waves of relief.

Douglas Gibson, former publisher, McClelland & Stewart