Aug. 25: History and Sir John A Macdonald. Plus, other letters to the editor

Sir John A.'s legacy

Educators have a key role to play in the national conversation about truth and reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians. By calling on Ontario school districts to remove our first prime minister's name from school buildings, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has done that conversation a serious disservice (Ontario Teachers' Union Wants John A. Macdonald Schools Renamed, Aug. 24).

Mr. Macdonald was far from perfect, as he was first to admit. Yet the accusation that he was the "architect of genocide against Indigenous peoples" is a distortion of history that no honest educator can endorse.

We must recognize that certain actions of Mr. Macdonald's government toward Indigenous people were callous and inhumane, such as its food policies toward Prairie peoples in the 1880s. Unfortunately this reflected a generalized prejudice throughout Canada, based on ignorance and indifference.

At the same time, it offends truth to deny Mr. Macdonald's statesmanship in achieving Canadian nationhood. He dedicated himself to persuading mutually antagonistic elements in 19th-century society – French and English, Catholic and Protestant – to accommodate each other's rights and live as equals in a single state, thus laying the foundations for the increasingly diverse and tolerant society of the future. Without Mr. Macdonald's vision, it's unlikely we'd have a nation to celebrate, or improve upon, in this 150th anniversary year.

Roy MacSkimming, Perth, Ont.

Judging the judge

As one of the 81 complainants to the Ontario Judicial Council who protested the actions of Justice Bernd Zabel, I feel it necessary to rebut his defence (Judge Who Wore Trump Hat Makes Final Plea For Leniency, Aug. 24).

Our society is based on the presumption that its citizens are entitled to a fair hearing. Justice Zabels's wearing of a Trump hat in his courtroom gave every indication that anyone who was not a white male would not receive a fair hearing. There is no place in our justice system for fundamentally flawed judgment. Justice Zabel's inability or refusal to acknowledge that does not negate it as a governing principle.

The 69-year-old judge with 27 years on the bench was old enough and experienced enough in the judicial system to have known better. Had he paraded around his basement the morning after the U.S. election, in his pyjamas and a Trump red hat, that would have been one thing. Wearing the hat into the courtroom at the start of judicial proceedings clearly is another. It doesn't take a lawyer – or a judge – to see the difference.

Even if the higher issue of justice and the expectation of impartiality are not enough, consider that our backlogged courts could be flooded with every non-white defendant who has come before Justice Zabel, seeking the right to appeal because of his stated views. That should be reason enough for the Ontario Judicial Council to deliver its harshest sentence.

Simply put, Justice Zabel knew better and he did not do better. Punishment is designed as a serious deterrent, as he should know. He needs to be fired. The council needs to protect the integrity of the justice system and our belief in its integrity. This is not a small, joking matter.

Eve Giannini, Toronto

Justice Zabel acknowledges that he deserves some penalty for wearing a Trump campaign hat into court on the day after the U.S. election. The Ontario Judicial Council will determine the punishment. But a shadow has been cast over the adjudication process by Linda Rothstein, counsel to the OJC. She suggests the Trump hat represented a more serious offence than a hat of another political stripe would have.

Whether Ontarians believe, as Ms. Rothstein says, that Trump is "inconsistent with Canadian values" should have no bearing on the sanction that should apply to Justice Zabel's misdeed. If justice is blind, then a panel of judges should not be guided by counsel urging them to remove the blindfold. If the council recommends his removal from the bench, how will we know whether a Hillary Clinton supporter would have been treated the same?

Shoel Silver, Toronto

I am amazed that what was essentially a lighthearted or even juvenile prank has been blown up to a case where this judge's future is on the line. Even if we accept that Justice Zabel is a Trump supporter, how does that affect his ability to impartially rule on matters before him?

The Supreme Court of the United States is always in a state of flux as liberal, moderate and conservative judges are appointed. So are the provincial and federal courts of Canada. The point is that different political views are acceptable on the bench.

I firmly hold that at the most Justice Zabel made a faux pas, and a reprimand from his governing body, the Ontario Judicial Council, should suffice.

Ashok Sajnani, Toronto

Farmland threat

While it's important to ban foreigners from purchasing farmland in British Columbia, that is not going to solve the farmland megamansions problem (B.C. Green Party Calls For Ban On Foreign Buyers Purchasing Farmland, Aug. 23).

There are plenty of Canadian citizens and others with permanent resident status who will happily build a megamansion on farmland or act as a front for a foreign buyer. The objective is to get them to build their megamansion on residential land rather than farmland. The best way to do that is to restrict the size of house and residential footprint (home plate) permitted on farmland.

Here in Richmond, B.C., the recently imposed maximum house size on farmland is 1,000 square metres or 10,764 square feet. There are other municipalities in Metro Vancouver where the maximum home is 500 square metres or 5,382 square feet, still quite generous, with a maximum home plate of 1,000 square metres. Green Leader Andrew Weaver should be pushing for legislation that includes imposition of these lower house size and home plate limits on farmland in Metro Vancouver.

John Roston, Richmond

Stemming the tide

Brian Lee Crowley clearly describes the lawless opportunism of asylum seekers crossing into Canada (Ottawa's Response To Asylum Seekers Undercuts The System, Aug. 24). Everything he says is true.

Canadian generosity is based on the understanding that the world is not perfect. Most of us are descendants of people who dreamed of a better life, people who took enormous risks with no guarantees. We cannot slam the door in the faces of the suffering multitudes, but there is something we have power to do. We can deal with the legal applications first, and turn to illegal claimants of refugee status later.

This will appear cruel, since the legal claimants' cases will take years to clear the system. It will mean unremitting, growing tent cities. But the word will get out. The tide will be stemmed.

Hugh McKechnie, Newmarket, Ont.