Nov. 1: An illusive dossier, nyet? Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

.................................................................................................................................................

Illusive, nyet?

Story continues below advertisement

Re Case Against Trump Is No Stronger – Yet (editorial, Oct. 31): How many times in the past year have we heard about the release of a so-called explosive dossier on a Trump-Russia connection and none has materialized? We are "yet" waiting for that illusive file which will connect Donald Trump to Russia and put an end to the political standoff in the United States.

But what if special counsel Robert Mueller fails to establish any collusion between Mr. Trump and Russia? Given the suspect history of the case against Mr. Trump, it is entirely possible. If it happens, the biggest beneficiary will be Mr. Trump himself, who will continue to portray everything as a hoax.

It seems that the U.S. political establishment doesn't have the backbone to get rid of a President who is clearly unfit – but has some popularity – and is hoping there will be a back door to unload him without paying a political price.

In the meantime, the Trump-Russia connection, and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election is turning into a huge industry which benefits many political organizations, news media, war industries, and political elites.

Ali Orang, Richmond Hill, Ont.

.................................................

Join AIIB? Caution

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Re Liberals Table Budget Bill To Join Beijing-Based Bank (Oct. 28): Buried in the new budget bill is a measure to have Canada join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The Finance Minister should know that as yet there appears to be no comprehensive, corruption-prevention regime at AIIB.

Bill Morneau should note that:

1) Each of the "Big Five" well-established, international-development banks, led by the World Bank, has such a regime. They agree to recognize each other's regime, including mutual enforcement against any company whose project any of them financed which has been found by any of them to be involved in bribery or corruption. The sanction is usually debarment from future projects. (SNC Lavalin of Canada is an example of such a debarred entity);

2) The AIIB is controlled by China, the dominant shareholder, plus the minority share holdings of each of the other 60-plus countries, now to be joined by Canada. These minority shareholders must vote en bloc to have influence;

3) One reason that neither the World Bank nor the Asian Development Bank has joined the AIIB is that it lacks a comprehensive, vigorous corruption-prevention and sanctions regime;

4) Construction is one of the world's most corrupt industries.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada must make its membership in the AIIB – read China – conditional on having the bank adopt an anti-corruption regime that is as robust as the World Bank's. Absent that, Canada will just be one of the large crowd of minority shareholders.

The special act to join the AIIB should be split out from the massive budget bill and be debated by the House of Commons and the Senate. Inviting the World Bank to appear before parliamentary committees would be very useful.

Michael Robinson, former board member, Transparency International Canada

.................................................

Red flag here, too

Re Aecon Deal Raisers Red Flags: U.S. Watchdog (Oct. 30): This deal should be raising red flags in a lot more places than the United States. Alarm bells should be ringing across Canada. Here we go again, selling off our lifeblood companies to yet-another foreign buyer. What's worse in this case is that the buyer is the totalitarian government of China.

Canada has a long history of allowing the sale of growth industries we incubate: Our aerospace industry has just been handed to the Europeans. Tim Hortons and HBC are American corporations. Our steel industry was sold to and shuttered by Americans. Our iconic beers are not Canadian but rest in the hands of Brazilians and Belgians.

The list goes on and on. Here we are, virtually what we were 150 years ago, providers to other people who make things and reap the rewards from having done so.

Aecon is not just another Canadian company. One of its largest focus areas is infrastructure. The stuff that is needed to make our cities, roads, airports, harbours and all our other industries thrive.

Aecon is about us, and we are allowing it to be sold off to China.

We should be ashamed.

David Kister, Toronto

.................................................

Sink-or-swim ethics

Re PM Rebuffs Calls To Name Ministers Who Used Loophole For Assets (Oct. 31): I am so confused. Is this the same Justin Trudeau who promised openness and transparency in government?

Or was it some Halloween imposter dressed up to look like him who wouldn't tell Canadians which MPs employed the same questionable ethics as the Finance Minister?

Valerie Mason, Saint John

.................................................

Were any members of Stephen Harper's cabinets using the asset "loophole" in the conflict of interest law?

Patricia Clarke, Toronto

.................................................

Bill Morneau's unhappy situation is a reminder of the treatment meted out to people suspected of witchcraft in medieval times.

Suspects were thrown into a river. If they drowned, they were deemed innocent. If they floated, they were found guilty of possessing special powers, and executed.

Times have not changed, it seems.

Nini Pal, Ottawa

.................................................

Science, the man

Re Tory Senator Accused Of Exaggerating Scientific Record (Oct. 31): I'm sorry that Kelvin Ogilvie's reputation, on the eve of his retirement from the Senate, has been clouded with reports of allegations about his scientific achievements. The issues have to do with credit for commercial inventions, not what he accomplished in research.

Both inventions were important in their time, and there were competing claims. The "gene machine" was an early attempt to automate the synthesis of DNA, a challenge since met by various researchers, notably our own Nobel laureate, the late Michael Smith.

Ganciclovir, an early antiviral, was potentially useful against AIDS, though other drugs are used now.

Lingering controversies should not detract from the fact that Dr. Ogilvie made valuable contributions in an area that was then in its infancy, and now mature and fundamental for countless biotechnology applications.

He is one of a very few "real" scientists ever to serve in Parliament.

Harry Duckworth, Winnipeg

.................................................

Slow me the way

A letter to the editor: Baseball? Slow-w-w (Oct. 31).

A story in the Sports section: After A Game 5 For The Ages, What's Next? (Oct. 31).

To paraphrase Louis Armstrong: If you have to ask what a three-hour baseball game is about, you'll never know.

T.M. Dickey, Toronto

.................................................

Here's some advice to those, who like letter writer Ken Cuthbertson, find watching baseball on TV too slow. Instead of watching the game live, record it and start viewing it about an hour and a half after the game starts. Forward past anything that slows down the game, including commercials. You'll probably end up watching it in real time.

With at least an hour and a half saved, you could read a Canadian short story that is never slow-w-w.

David Nimmo, Toronto