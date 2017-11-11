Nov. 11: Contortion-free freedom of expression. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Contortion-free freedoms

Re UBC Releases Freedom-Of-Expression Draft (Nov. 10): When it comes to freedom of expression on campus, I can well imagine the contortions into which North American campuses have twisted themselves as they've tried mightily to both have their cake and eat it too.

By far the most elegant resolution that I have come across of this seemingly irresolvable dilemma allows schools to host any potentially controversial speaker – but only in the forum of a debate where the views of the featured speaker can be subjected to critical analysis by someone qualified to do so.

After all, is there anything more emblematic of higher learning than a spirited debate?

Charles Sager, Ottawa

Re Prove That You Think Like Us, Or Else (Nov. 10): Your excellent editorial is most welcome to many of us in the legal profession who are so angered by the imposition of this mandatory groupthink.

I have been a member of the Law Society since 1970. It is beside the point that my firm of 20 lawyers has become increasingly diverse. It is also not particularly relevant that I, as well as the others in my firm, fully support the principle of equality of opportunity.

Lawyers, who have historically been on the front lines defending free speech on behalf of clients, now appear poised to deny it to themselves. Compulsory groupthink is an exercise that you properly condemn.

Ronald Birken, partner, Garfinkle Biderman, Toronto

When the F-word is translated

Re The F-Word Can Fly In French, Broadcast Watchdog Says (Nov. 8): Mon Dieu! Tabernacle! Qu'est-ce qui se passe? So the F-word can be heard on French radio and TV, but is beeped out in the English media. Another case of the crossover effect in language. Anglophones use sexual (F-word) and bodily functions (S-word) to swear, whereas francophones use religious objects.

Vive la différence!Language is not static. It changes with the times. Listen to young people talk today. The F-word is omnipresent. Pretty soon, when all us older folks die off, the F-word will have the same effect as saying "hell."

As for the listener who objected to the use of the F-word as being "in extreme poor taste," welcome to the 21st century. Il/elle est fucké!

Dan Smith, retired French teacher, Stoney Creek, Ont.

Language of food? Be precise

Re Something To Chew On (Folio, Nov. 9): While mean-ingful labelling on food products is imperative, concurrently we must strive for accuracy in the language we use around food. For example, we should refer to the daily limit of sugar, salt and saturated fat rather than the daily value. Health organizations have, in fact, set limits. The food industry prefers labels to use the term "value."

There is no value in added sugars and minimal value in added salt.

Lee Scott, Toronto

Sugar is now acknowledged to be a major factor in the burgeoning epidemic of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Most Canadians are aware of this.

And while, as noted, "Canadians are not idiots," neither are they, also as noted, nutritionists nor dieticians. Most don't know that there are four grams of sugar to a teaspoon. Canadians don't think in grams of sugar, they think in teaspoons. For example, a can of 7 Up has 38 grams of sugar and Coca-Cola has 39 grams.

Would this not be of greater significance if it were recorded on the container as 9.5 teaspoons of sugar for 7 Up and 9.75 teaspoons in the Coca-Cola?

My recommendation to our government would be to label sugar content in teaspoons and not grams.

Morley Lertzman, MD, North Vancouver

Gratitude for their sacrifice

I wish to thank essayist Bettyanne English for the heartwarming, bittersweet story of her quest to locate her cousin, Reid Watson, in the battlefields of the First World War (Unknown No More – Facts & Arguments, Nov. 6).

I am the child of Dutch immigrants, who were liberated from Nazi occupation by the generation of young Canadians after Reid's who gave their lives for a grateful people they never knew. So Reid's story was especially poignant to me.

Because of Ms. English's moving description of this brave young man, many more Canadians now know Reid, too. And, like the Belgian lady she met, the Dutch, too, will never forget their "Canadees" liberators and will always be grateful for their sacrifice.

Ali Weisenberg, Kingston

Marijuana marketing pitches

Re Producers Call For Fewer Limits On Recreational-Marijuana Ads (Nov. 8) Big Cannabis is becoming more and more like Big Tobacco in its relentless pursuit of increasing consumption by removing restrictions on advertising. How soon before we start seeing Joe Cannabis ads replacing Joe Camel?

James G. Wigmore, Toronto

Trumped, indeed

Re #trumped (editorial, Nov. 6): President Donald Trump prides himself on his mastery of Twitter, but he is only 21st in terms of followers. At 41 million followers, that puts him 65 million behind Katy Perry, 55 million behind Barack Obama, and 31 million behind Lady Gaga. Kim Kardashian is 15 million ahead of him.

Clearly, he has some way to go before he is as important as he thinks he is.

William Christian, Guelph, Ont.