Nov. 14: Morneau: Stay? Go? Plus other letters to the editor

Four in 10 …

Your headline, Morneau Gets Low Ratings In New Poll (Nov. 13), contradicts the information in the secondary headline immediately below it: "Four in 10 Canadians want Finance Minister to step aside …"

If, as reported, four in 10 Canadians want Bill Morneau to step aside, presumably six in 10 do not feel that way. In fact, you report in the article that "29 per cent say he should stay, and 31 per cent are unsure."

So, shouldn't the headline read: Morneau Gets High Ratings?

Do the math.

Evelyn H. Lazare, Richmond, B.C.

"If you have to ask, you can't afford it." Remember that adage?

It comes from the same place as: If you have to ask if it's okay to do something, chances are you know it isn't.

Bill Morneau must have had his doubts about whether it was okay to keep his wealth out of a blind trust, or he wouldn't have asked. As the Finance Minister, the person in charge of our country's wallet and the fair distribution of what is/is not in it, Mr. Morneau must be – and appear to be – above reproach.

It is time for him to go, and it shocks me that so few of us – four in 10, according to a Nanos poll– think so. What has happened to our concept of ministerial accountability in this country? Are we willing to set such a low ethical bar for those who govern us?

Irene Simpson, Calgary

Taxing times

Re Trouble in 'Paradise' For Justin Trudeau (Nov. 11): Having money is not sordid or distasteful; the only distasteful matter is a tax structure that is complicated, rather than being simple and trustworthy.

If one grows up wealthy or moves up the ladder into money, one will probably employ lawyers and accountants. That is not evil or wrong. It's normal for a member of the group. It is normal for members of another group to spend their evenings watching movies and entertainment. It is normal for kids to play on climbing structures and the swings in playgrounds.

Each to his/her milieu at a given time in their life.

It is a disservice to citizens to put them into categories: plutocrats, middle class, etc. We do better to view ourselves as a collection of diversely resourced and life-styled individuals.

Make the tax system simple: got money, share money.

Wendy Board, Toronto

Margaret Wente's excellent column covers many of the reasons why it was a dangerous approach for the Prime Minister to style himself as the champion of tax fairness.

Justin Trudeau is not only close to many of the rich, he is one of them and enjoys the benefits of a personal, large family trust.

The Liberals' approach is too close to the Leona Helmsley attitude of "only the little people pay taxes." Where are the uber rich in the Liberals' policy of improving tax fairness? This is a flawed approach.

It is not going to take too many more concerns about Aga Khan holidays, Paradise Papers disclosures of money in tax havens, billionaire bagmen etc. to hurt the Liberal brand of championing the little guy.

John G. Pitts, London, Ont.

Double standard?

On Saturday, you reported that Professor Jordan Peterson was considering a website that would warn students of radical leftist professors (University Of Toronto Faculty Warns Of 'Climate Of Fear').

Because "outing" such professors could open them to online harassment, the move was condemned by the U of T faculty association.

Ironically, on Monday, an article appeared which included praise for online harassment as a force for positive change in universities (How We Can (Finally) Put An End To 'Manels'). In her piece, Ryerson's Dean of Science, Imogen Coe, explains that "lack of diversity on [university] panels and in conferences is being called out" though social-media shaming.

Clearly, there appears to be a double-standard at work among academics: online shaming is a good thing – if it promotes your particular agenda.

David Millard Haskell, associate professor of liberal arts, Wilfrid Laurier University

Pipeline persuasions

Re The Pipe Dream Of Pipeline Peace (Nov. 11): Conspicuously absent from your editorial on the federal pipeline assessment and approval process is any mention of the question of the impacts of these projects on Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

A central question in the debates around these projects is how the approval of additional fossil fuel export infrastructure, like pipelines for oil sands oil, can be reconciled with Canada's international commitments to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

A reformed approval process will have to consider not only the direct emissions associated with new and expanded oil pipeline capacity, but also the impacts of the increased production of carbon-intensive resources that they are likely to induce.

Any process that fails to consider these factors will fail the test of legitimacy. The result will be the intensification, rather than resolution, of the environmental, social and political conflicts around the projects under review.

Mark S. Winfield, co-chair, Sustainable Energy Initiative, Environmental Studies, York University

Canada is a nation built on resource development. This was achieved by visionaries who provided leadership and saw a future where the nation could benefit immeasurably from its inherent strengths and available capabilities.

Having essentially one customer for our key resource – oil – has offered us only a fraction of the reward for current efforts.

We have enriched our customer to the south with billions of dollars annually by conceding the added value that is possible from further processing in Canada. That is a significant driving force behind the quick decision by the latest American President approving the Keystone XL pipeline.

Canadian federal and provincial leaders, for their own political purposes, have not been successful in building a new "national" pipeline which would create opportunities for internal investment, enhancing such economic considerations as jobs and growth in the GDP.

The global carbon dioxide reaching the atmosphere will not be reduced by any measurable volume through such short-sighted thinking. It makes me wonder if "the enemy" is not within!

Walter Petryschuk, former plant manager, Suncor Sarnia Refinery; former director general (retired), National Research Council of Canada; Sarnia

No door prize

Re The Diet Of Tomes (Nov. 11): Where is the credible evidence that Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses about change in the Roman Catholic Church to the doors of the Castle Church in Wittenberg in 1517?

Many, if not most historians, such as Reformation scholar Peter Marshall, argue that Luther's followers created this dramatic image to suit their own interests as the Protestant movement against the church began growing after Luther's death.

Like George Washington chopping a cherry tree, or Paul Revere shouting, "The British are coming," the story of Luther nailing his demands to a cathedral door does not stand up to scrutiny by knowledgeable historians.

John D. O'Leary, Toronto