Oct. 13: Will it be one, two … or three amigos? Plus other letters to the editor

1, 2 … or 3 amigos?

Watching Donald Trump warmly hug Justin Trudeau – then point a "finger gun" at him, pretty well sums up how NAFTA negotiations are progressing (NAFTA Negotiations Teeter As Trump Threatens To Rip Up Pact, Oct. 12).

Marty Cutler, Toronto

Donald Trump's NAFTA strategy is now clear: Divide and conquer. Mr. Trump appears intent on cutting Mexico out of the trade deal entirely, and bullying Canada into making concessions on issues he considers important to his base and his "America first" policies.

The real question for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and for Canadians – will be this: Do we throw Mexico "under the bus" in order to protect Canadian jobs and interests as we cut our own deal with the United States, or do we insist that the North American free-trade agreement continues to be a three amigos pact?

Intriguing question, that.

Ken Cuthbertson, Kingston

Words, mastered

Re Toronto School Board To Do Away With 'Chief' In Job Titles (Oct. 12): Canada must be fast becoming the most ludicrously politically correct nation on Earth. Now the word "chief" is to be erased from job titles by a school board, even though no one has complained (yet!). We already have the word "master" suspended and likely to be permanently removed as the title of the head of Massey College, even though this term has been used for centuries in academia.

The Toronto District School Board's suggested "manager" or "executive officer" in place of "chief" is meaningless in identifying an individual's position in the organization's hierarchy. "Chief`" denotes "head." It is not exclusive to indigenous tribes. "Master" is also one of many words used in numerous contexts.

At this rate, the government should form a Department of Unacceptable Words, with a mandate to spend as long as it takes to erase every contentious word in all of the many languages spoken in Canada to ensure that no one, not even one citizen, can feel offended. (As a byproduct, it would employ many more public servants!)

Tom Singer, Burlington, Ont.

A letter writer suggested that eliminating the title "master" at the University of Toronto's Massey College would be a disservice to the memory of those who served in this role. Not so: It would be a recognition that the language of men, so prominent in the university, may have had its day (Judgment, Response, Oct. 4).

"Master" is a title that has racist connotations and it also generally refers to men. As a child, I never received letters addressed to Master Mary. Only boys were "Master."

Regrettably, efforts in the 1990s by some universities to allow women to graduate with degree designations other than "Bachelor" and "Master" faded. However, finally many female professors who leave full-time positions can achieve the status of "emerita." The unfortunate events at Massey may inadvertently enable us to move into 2017.

Mary Valentich, professor emerita, University of Calgary

Based on recent news regarding political correctness at the University of Toronto, Massey College, and the Toronto District School Board, I have concluded that our educational bureaucracy has been taken over by zombies.

I suggest we appoint the provost of the University of Toronto, the master (sic) of Massey College, and the chair of the Toronto District School Board to lead Toronto's annual Zombie Walk.

Merlin Donald, professor emeritus, Queen's University

RIP, Sears Canada

How sad that Sears Canada has come to an end (End Of The Road For Sears As Retailer Set To Close Shop, Oct. 11). Putting executives and profits ahead of employees and customers has driven the company to extinction. In recent years, Sears cut back on wages, training, hours and benefits for front-line employees, in favour of shareholder profits and management bonuses. Even in downsizing, the company chose to cut employee benefits and pensions before executive bonuses.

Mismanagement. Overmanagement. Micromanagement. Greed. Profit. Destruction.

Lesson: When you put your employees first, they will take care of your customer, and the customer will take care of your profits. Putting the cart before the horse has not worked since the invention of the wheel.

RIP, Sears Canada.

Blair Boudreau, Toronto

Re Why Sears Failed: Wartime Lessons From Winston Churchill (Report on Business, Oct. 12): I wonder how Churchill would have fared if one of his generals had unloaded Britain's best armaments, and kept much of the money for himself? Tough to win a war without tanks, ships and planes, wouldn't you say?

That's what Edward Lampert did to Sears, selling many of its most successful assets/stores to purchasers in which he has a major stake.

Unlike its American stores, Sears had been doing relatively well in Canada (as had Zellers, by the way). So I really wish we Canucks would stop with this "Sorry, excuse me, my fault" nonsense, and realize that the enemy is not ourselves, but investors (often American hedge funds) which take over a company, empty it out, and leave its workers with no jobs and no savings.

And when these – literally – poor people are left with little or nothing, the rest of us will likely have to step in to help them through government assistance programs. So before the court meekly bends over to permit Sears's annihilation, perhaps the long-term impact of such a decision on the rest of society should also be taken into account.

Gino Nicodemo, London, Ont.

Pipeline hypocrites

Re Energy Goal Posts (letters, Oct. 11): Canada is a nation of hypocrites. Quebec gets billions in equalization but blocks pipelines carrying Canadian oil, which substantially contributes to these payments.

Montreal's mayor talks about pipeline environmental impact – but is okay with oil tankers in the St. Lawrence seaway, a potential ecodisaster? Denis Coderre is concerned about pipeline safety – but appears to have forgotten about the Lac-Mégantic disaster?

Canada considers itself a champion of human rights but chooses Saudi oil over ethical Canadian oil. Our federal government was given powers by our founding fathers to avoid interprovincial bickering, yet seems to cater to some provinces – even when it doesn't make sense.

Dan Petryk, Calgary

Can't do that, either

Re Um … What Fun (Oct. 12): After a Viamonde, Ont., school board district urged parents to have their children stick to inoffensive, culturally sensitive Halloween costumes, a letter writer suggested there would be droves of kids dressed up as … marshmallows.

Be careful.

Marshmallows are "white." Oh, and there's that obesity thing …

Doug Hacking, Sarnia, Ont.