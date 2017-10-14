Oct. 14: If NAFTA dies, what do we gain? Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

If NAFTA dies, what do we gain?

Re Canada, Mexico Vow To Remain At Negotiating Table (Oct. 13): Remember how hard many Canadians fought against the North American free-trade agreement because it was going to wipe out manufacturing jobs and export them where labour law was virtually non-existent? Remember predictions NAFTA would create massive inequality, widening income gaps between the wealthy and the rest? Remember critiques on how NAFTA would enrich corporations, which would off-shore profits etc?

All these things have come to pass.

Yet media coverage is focused on what a loss it will be to Canada if NAFTA ends. How about focusing on the things Canada might gain if NAFTA dies?

Craig Proulx, Fredericton

Turkey's ambitions

Simon Waldman, a fellow at the Istanbul Policy Centre, accuses Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of suffering from delusions of grandeur and pretensions of a regional superpower (Turkey's Bluster Exposes Its Delusions Of Grandeur – Oct. 11).

Increasing trade and trade links with countries in the region in addition to Europe, taking economic and political advantage of Turkey's geographical location, using "cultural as well as economic diplomacy," and reducing tensions on its eastern borders – aren't these the very things one would expect a rational leadership of any country to do to safeguard and enhance overall national interests?

Mr. Erdogan's other crimes? Defying NATO and buying Russian S-400 missiles and suggesting structural changes for the Security Council. There have been numerous instances of other NATO countries putting their interests and priorities above NATO policies and dictates, and Turkey is not alone in harbouring ambitions to become a permanent member of the Security Council. Germany, Canada and India come to mind among others.

Mohammed Azim, Oakville, Ont.

Rehabilitation, cages don't mix

Re Ban 'Dungeon' For Solitary Inmates, Prisons Adviser Urges (Oct. 11): Building cages for any prison inmate for any purpose in the 21st century is unbelievably primitive. Modern zoos pride themselves on having uncaged animals. Prison officials might learn from their zoo colleagues.

As an Ontarian, I am deeply shamed. How can you rehabilitate offenders and enable them to reintegrate into society when you put them in cages to interview or deal with them? Or are they less than animals to their captors? It's long past time to get rid of cages and end solitary confinement. What will prod the Ontario government to action?

Phyllis Creighton, Toronto

In a 'word,' is it 2017? Or 1984?

As a Canadian of Métis, Ojibwe and European heritage, I am appalled and angered by the inane decision of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) to remove the word "chief" from use within the TDSB (Chief Among Their Problems This Is Not – editorial, Oct. 12). This decision does nothing to promote the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission but rather encourages the opposite effect by illustrating the insignificance of such vacuous "politically correct" actions.

Real improvements will only occur when Canada starts addressing the lack of potable water, the spate of child suicides and the inadequate resources for education and health care on our First Nations reserves.

Bertram Frandsen, Ottawa

How very Orwellian. The Toronto District School Board should just gather into a humongous pile any books or reference material it deems offensive and light a match to it all. However, Ontario Education Minister Mitzie Hunter should save one dictionary and look up the meaning of "chief." As is so often the case in the English language, "chief" has many definitions and origins. And while she is at it, she might Google "Orwellian," and then take the time to (re)read George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, which remains one of the scariest books ever written.

Removing statues and renaming buildings and streets in an effort to bring some purity to the past cannot right those wrongs. Historical sites and monuments give us an opportunity to reflect on our history and question how these events came to be. One word, as well, can be a window to our amazing past.

Paulette Morton, a CEO, North Vancouver

We should be red in the face for mocking … scratch that. The Toronto District School Board's brave stand on … oops. On the subject of nomenclatural tribalism … ouch. While it is proper for the board to express reservations about … yikes! The TDSB supports the right to word-free workplace. Nailed it!

Scott Gardiner, Toronto

Dinnae go there

Re What Not To Wear: Schools Target Offensive Costumes (Oct. 11): I was born in Scotland, and want to go on record that I will be greatly offended if any kid on Halloween is allowed to wear a kilt when trick-or-treating, unless, of course, they can prove they are of Scottish heritage. I also think people generally should not be allowed to play the bagpipes or cook haggis, again, unless they can prove that they are of Scottish descent. Obviously, acts such as these demonstrate insensitivity toward the Scottish people, and most definitely would have to be considered as "cultural appropriation," one of the more pressing issues of our time.

John Morrison, Burlington, Ont.