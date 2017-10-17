Oct. 17: Credibility? It’s being taxed. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

.................................................................................................................................................

Credibility, taxed

Story continues below advertisement

A reasonable person who read your front-page banner headline Monday, Morneau Didn't Use Blind Trust, Raising Conflict-Of-Interest Risk, and the first four paragraphs of your coverage might have concluded Finance Minister Bill Morneau had, at the very least, failed to comply with the Ethics Commissioner's guidance, perhaps even broken the law. Yet, buried in paragraph five, is the fact that Mr. Morneau "fully" complied with the Ethics Commissioner's recommendations. So, where's the beef?

You offer no evidence of wrong-doing or law-breaking, simply what is to my mind a highly subjective (and flimsily based) suggestion of heightened ethical risk. I would have expected better from you.

Mario Possamai, Toronto

.......................................

The revelation that Finance Minister Bill Morneau has not placed his personal holdings in a blind trust, which his boss, fellow millionaire Justin Trudeau, says is the "gold standard" for federal politicians' "family wealth," adds still another blunder to Mr. Morneau's growing list.

Pressed on the matter, Mr. Morneau said he had worked "diligently and in great detail" with the Ethics Commissioner "to ensure that all my affairs were arranged appropriately and comply with the spirit and letter of the rules," following her "guidance and recommendations to the letter."

What a study in obfuscation.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It seems that Mr. Morneau's "diligence," "appropriateness" and compliance with "the spirit and letter of the rules" in this instance was on a par with those he applied while formulating his private corporation tax changes, and when he apparently "forgot" to report his ownership of a chalet in France.

Lyman MacInnis, Toronto

.......................................

Finance Minister Bill Morneau publicly advocates for equality and tax fairness to justify his changes to small business corporations, while his private actions suggest otherwise.

His proposed tax changes will not affect family tax trusts that he, his wife or Justin Trudeau have benefited from. And it appears he "forgot" to mention that a private corporation owns his family's French villa – and that this kind of ownership is often a way to avoid paying French inheritance taxes.

Mr. Morneau appears to be taking his tax policy points from George Orwell's Animal Farm, where "all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

Story continues below advertisement

He has no credibility to continue as Finance Minister.

Elise Gignac, Saskatoon

.......................................

I think it would be helpful for the federal Liberals, and for my state of mind, if they at least appear to be covering both ends of the taxation spectrum in their attempts to "level" the field by also taking steps to cut back on their spending. I am getting anxious about when to check and clean out whatever change is under my cushions before they send in the latest search-and-collect team.

Bill Bousada, Carleton Place, Ont.

.......................................

Game changer

Re Here Is How You Fix Hockey's Concussion Problem, In One Easy Step (Oct. 14): I eagerly read Ken Dryden's article on solving hockey's concussion problem, and I commend him for his efforts and attention to this important issue.

However, as The Globe and Mail has noted in past articles, studies have indicated that female hockey players have the highest rate of concussion in sports (including as compared to men's hockey and football).

As I watch my daughters and wife pursue their passion for playing hockey, the issue of concussions is a real concern for me as a dad and husband. Mr. Dryden's article – and the reference to "one easy step" – seem to miss the relevance of this issue for women and girls, other than exhorting wives and mothers who "never played the game" and who "love their guys" to help lead change for men's hockey.

There is a bigger, more complicated picture here that is relevant to the other half of the population. Will there be a Part II for those of us who "love their girls" and want to help ensure they can play Canada's sport safely?

Matthew Cumming, Toronto

.......................................

Hall of Fame inductee Paul Kariya's concussion story is all too familiar. Millions of Canadian adults enjoy playing the great game of hockey without any physical contact whatsoever. Women's hockey is extremely entertaining, despite allowing incidental contact only. There is no reason why youth and junior hockey leagues can't do more to reduce the risk of head trauma. Critics will say eliminating body contact would completely change the game. I think that is exactly the point.

Bernard Lahey, Montreal

.......................................

NDP in Quebec

Re Which Side Is The NDP On In Quebec? (editorial, Oct. 16): NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's insensitive statements regarding his willingness to work with Quebeckers if they choose to secede from Canada are more than "troubling" for those of us who have struggled for decades to keep this fabulous nation united and strong. They are shocking and show a lack insight and sensitivity into our political environment.

The majority of Quebeckers have voted to remain Canadian. As Canada is celebrating its 150th, Montreal is celebrating its 350th. Mr. Singh needs to work to keep Canada together, not support those who would create an isolated space from the rest of this great nation.

Catherine Kierans, Westmount, Que.

.......................................

Knew vs. cared

Re Harvey Weinstein: Everybody Knew, Nobody Cared (Oct. 14): "Also, times have changed … [could Bill] Clinton have gotten away with his shenanigans today? Doubtful."

The naivety demonstrated by Margaret Wente's "doubtful" makes me wonder if she is inhabiting the very cave she suspects Meryl Streep of occupying. Not only could Mr. Clinton have gotten away with his predatory behaviour today, he would have been able to boast about it and dismiss it as "locker room talk" – not to mention inspire acts of racism and xenophobia we haven't seen since the explosion of the civil rights movement, threaten nuclear war just because his magic eight-ball told him to, and still be re-elected.

We have to do nothing more than look at the inhabitant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington to know that predators loom larger than ever.

Shelly Dev, Toronto

.......................................

Disposer-in-chief

There is an American political maxim that "the President proposes, Congress disposes," meaning that there is an expectation for legislative initiative to emanate from the administration for discussion, amendment and approval within Congress (Obamacare being a good example of that process).

Under President Donald Trump, there has been little legislative initiative from the White House, but the President has certainly been busy disposing. He has disposed or tried to dispose of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris climate agreement, immunity for the "dreamers," and the Obama Clean Power Plan.

Last week, it was the Iran agreement, health-care support for low-income earners, and membership in UNESCO, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Mr. Trump may have been a builder in his real-estate career, but his only tool in office has been the wrecking ball. The North American free-trade agreement could go next. Meanwhile, while the President disposes of everything in sight, it seems that Congress simply reposes. And this is the system that the United States holds up to rest of the world as a model of democratic governance.

Tom MacDonald, Ottawa