Oct. 24: Anti-vax vexations. Plus other letters to the editor

Anti-vax vexations

Re Silencing Anti-Vax Noise Will Not Be Easy (Oct. 23): The history of infectious disease control in the past century is truly remarkable. One hundred years ago, my father nearly died from diphtheria. Some of his friends did. When I was a child, we had outbreaks of polio; thousands of children, and some adults, were paralyzed or died. For millenniums before vaccination, smallpox routinely killed or blinded hundreds of thousands annually. Today, we seldom even hear about these diseases.

Diphtheria was virtually eliminated by immunization. In 1980, the WHO declared smallpox had been eradicated by vaccination. Polio vaccination has almost reached the same goal, with only a handful of cases now reported. Mumps, measles, rubella and human papilloma virus should meet the same fate.

No one needs to acquire these diseases. No one should have the right to pass them on to another.

J. Alexander Lowden, MD, Toronto

Instead of lumping all opponents together as "anti-vaxxers," it might be better to accept that different people have different reasons, many science-based, to be reluctant, hesitant, or resistant. To engage them in dialogue, and to recognize the valid questions of the hesitant/reluctant/resistant heterogeneous group making these queries, perhaps we can start by ensuring that full, unbiased knowledge about each vaccine is available in plain language, written by those with absolutely no ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

The information itself should come from researchers and commentators who have absolutely no declared or other financial ties to the pharma industries or other competing/conflicts of interest.

Those who vehemently oppose "anti-vaxxers" (as well as those who express some resistance, hesitance, or reluctance) should stop treating all who question childhood vaccinations as empty vessels to be filled with expert information so they will then accept all that's on offer. Better to listen carefully to what those in, perhaps, some potential "choir" say about why they are reluctant to sing along and let their children (or themselves) get the "recommended" – often coerced – shots and address their questions. Even church choirs contain many different voices.

Abby Lippman, professor emerita, epidemiology, biostatistics, and occupational health, McGill University

Huge respect

Kudos to Sean Fine for writing Justice Delayed, Justice Denied (Oct. 21), and huge respect to Byron Ruttan for having the courage to share his story.

Shining a light on these events, and the injustice shown Mr. Ruttan – repeatedly raped as a 12-year-old by a court-appointed mentor – was the right thing to do. Shame on our justice system for the way his case was handled, which ultimately benefited the perpetrator and those like him.

As a taxpayer, I will applaud if Mr. Ruttan's lawsuit against the Ontario government succeeds. It is the least we can do to compensate, in some small way, for the appalling treatment he has received in this case.

Margot Horhota, Toronto

Ledger on Morneau

Re Morneau Bristles Under Five Days Of Questioning (Oct. 21): Finance Minister Bill Morneau mocked a reporter: "So, it's a question about numbered companies and why they don't have names? … Seriously?"

To make it easier for journalists who lack his financial expertise, Mr. Morneau could rename his family's 1193536 Alberta Ltd. as: "We Live In Ontario Using Ontario Public Services But Set Up An Alberta Company For Investment Income When Looking For Lower Business Tax Rates Than Ontario Limited." Seriously!

H.B. Hutter, Toronto

There's a man in the U.S. White House manifestly unfit to be President, yet he seems likely to complete his first term in 2020. Meanwhile, in Ottawa, there's a man with much to offer this country as Finance Minister, yet he is being hounded out of office. It's a crazy world.

Judy Lindsay, Vancouver

Don't be stingy

I found your editorial, The Real Trudeau, Two Years Later (Oct. 21) to be a bit stingy when listing the successes of the Trudeau government. You didn't mention that the Liberal government's "mixed record" includes: ratifying the Paris climate accord, giving a voice back to scientists, working to forge a better relationship with First Nations, welcoming refugees from Syria, supporting greater representation for women, ratifying a Canada-EU trade agreement, reducing taxes for the middle class and managing a challenging relationship with the United States under Donald Trump.

Perhaps you have a bit of a "blind spot" when it comes to accomplishments of the Liberal government. After all, you did urge Canadians to hold our noses and re-elect Stephen Harper's government. If we'd followed that advice, we would continue to be dragged further back behind a leader who spurned climate change, silenced scientists and often fought (unsuccessfully) against Canada's Charter. This government may not be perfect, but the "tone and ideology" and very real achievements are a huge step forward.

Susan Neale, Victoria

The greed factor

Re Who Killed Sears? (Report on Business, Oct. 21): I have often told my three children, all in their twenties, that the underlying common denominator in everything that is wrong in today's world is greed. When you peel back the layers, ultimately you will find it. What happened to Sears in the past 15 to 20 years proves that point.

At a minimum, to protect workers from such greed, legislation needs to be passed preventing dividends from being paid to shareholders in any circumstance where there are unfunded liabilities due employees. The directors of corporations should be held liable for those unfunded liabilities, just as they are for government revenues such as HST and employee source deductions.

Eloise Hardy, Oakville, Ont.

Look to 1449

Re The Dangerous Fiction Of A Muslim World (Oct. 21): I enjoyed Doug Saunders's account of Cecil Aydin's new book, The Idea of the Muslim World. It would be a mistake, however, to think that racism has its origins purely in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Europeans did not invent the idea of race in the 19th and 20th centuries – but in 1449, in Spain. That was the year the notion of "blood purity," or limpieza (cleanliness), was enacted into law in order to exclude Jewish converts from public posts.

It was, to my knowledge, the first instance of blood and race overtaking an identity based on faith.

This was a turning point in Spain; over the previous half-century, converted Jews had been integrated into the highest echelons of society, including royalty. It appears the Nazis knew nothing of their earlier blood-and-soil counterparts when they enacted similar laws 500 years later.

Erna Paris, Toronto

Boo, boo, boo, too

In light of the applause app to continuously praise the "glorious" leader of China, I have a suggestion for a Canadian app with a twist: After a big speech by one of our glorious(?) leaders, an app that not only provides a continuous "clap, clap, clap," but a "thumbs down" option with a "boo, boo, boo." What do you think the pols might say to that – especially Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne?

Dan Smith, Stoney Creek, Ont.