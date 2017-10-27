Oct. 27: Toxic discourse. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Toxic discourse

Re Dalhousie Drops Hearing Over Facebook Post (Oct. 26): What message is Dal sending by not holding a disciplinary hearing? That it is okay to author derogatory comments about "white fragility" and state "f*** you all"? Would the complaint have been dropped if the author had been white and had commented on non-white people?

Ken Lancaster, Rockwood, Ont.

I have watched, aghast, the rapid acceleration of an ugly, disrespectful and vitriolic tone of public discourse that seems to have become the norm since the arrival of Donald Trump in the Twitterverse. Yes, free speech is of paramount importance, but can't we say what we think without being rude, aggressive and destructive?

Does feeling passionately about something give us the right to treat others with contempt?

Whatever happened to civility?

Masuma Khan's Facebook comments about Canada 150 celebrations and white people are yet a further manifestation of this tone. But her words also underline the widespread embrace of identity politics, consigning all of a certain skin colour, religion, gender, form of dress, or other form of identity, to a category considered undeserving of respect. Painting all people of any colour with the same racist brush only serves to deepen divisions in our society.

Canada has indeed much to atone for, but it also has much to celebrate. Like any single person, Ms. Khan included, this country is not perfect; it has great flaws but also great strengths.

We are not immune to what is happening across our border; if we cannot address and treat our fellow citizens, including those who are of a different skin colour or who dress differently, with respect, if we cannot work to improve our institutions in a respectful and civil fashion, the future could indeed be bleak.

Suzanne Gobeil, Ottawa

Re Masculinity Is Toxic. Men Don't Have To Be (Oct. 25): That such an obviously goading headline would appear in a national newspaper reflects a troubling societal asymmetry – woe betide the man who authoritatively but equally erroneously waxed poetic on the toxicity of femininity in these same pages.

John Volpe, Victoria

Sears? A travesty

Re Who Killed Sears? (Report on Business, Oct. 21): My dad is 87, lives in a nursing home and has been retired from Sears since 1988. He had a life insurance policy which was cancelled Sept. 30 as part of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings, and currently still collects a small pension from Sears.

It was interesting years ago to hear my dad, who worked in electronics repair, talk about how good Sears's service was. Remember the Sears vans with "We Service What We Sell" on the sides? It was a competitive advantage for Sears.

It is disturbing that Sears diverted millions of dollars out of the company, knowing that it had a $270-million deficit in its underfunded employee pension plan.

No one was minding the store. Anyone from the federal government care to comment on why this is still allowed to happen? Anyone?

Greg MacKenzie, Quispamsis, N.B.

It is a travesty that corporations like Sears are able to head into bankruptcy protection to avoid making severance payments and to put pensions in jeopardy.

This is after Sears made generous bonus payments to its management. Corporations like Sears give capitalism and corporations a bad name. Canada should have laws to prevent amoral actions of corporations.

Gary Lewis, Owen Sound, Ont.

Not salve, not sop

Re Trudeau Ally Was Canada's Top Bureaucrat (obituaries, Oct. 23): The creation of the position of secretary to the cabinet for federal-provincial relations in 1975 was neither a "salve" to Gordon Robertson's pride nor a sop to more senior mandarins' wounded egos. It was, quite simply, in recognition of the increasing importance and complexity of federal-provincial relations.

And, far from being "shunted sideways" into the then-new post, Mr. Robertson (my father) had told Pierre Trudeau in 1970 that seven or eight years in the position of secretary to the cabinet was plenty.

By 1975, after 12 years on the job, he was delighted to step down – and my mother would probably have divorced him if he hadn't!

Kerrie Hale, Calgary

Neutral? Hardly

Re Quebec's Veil Law Has Egg On Its Face (editorial, Oct. 26): The aim of the law is "to foster adherence to state religious neutrality." After a decade debating the Bouchard-Taylor Commission report on reasonable accommodations of minorities, and given that religious neutrality of the state is enshrined in the Charter of Rights, it should be a non-issue.

Except that it isn't about the state's religious neutrality. It won't be as long as a Catholic symbol, a crucifix, hangs over the Speaker's chair in Quebec's National Assembly. That is a double standard.

Also, secularism is not a matter of safety. A few dozen women with their face covered riding the metro was never a safety issue, neither is a Catholic man wearing sunglasses entering a public library or a state-owned liquor store.

Éric Blais, Toronto

Muslim women are not required by their faith to cover their faces (except perhaps at the dictates of their menfolk.) So, once again, common sense is being trumped by tradition, or even "as a form of counterculture" (Group Think, letters, Oct. 26). Thus, the whole tale of woe about Quebec's Bill 62, exemplified by numerous editorials in leading newspapers, would seem to be pretty much a storm in a teacup. Requiring a woman to identify herself in certain circumstances is little different from the the directive seen outside many retail establishments: "No shoes, no shirt, no service."

Dave Ashby, Toronto

Reconciliation

Re The Mysteries Of Reconciliation (editorial, Oct. 23): In former years, mere ignorance appeared to be the most common reason that Indigenous treaty rights were ignored. Most landowners had no notion of the promises made by the Crown to the First Nations when the treaties were signed (usually that they had the perpetual right to hunt, fish, cross, and gather medicine from those lands). As concern for those rights comes front and centre, the discourse for many has shifted from "I didn't know" to "I do know and do not accept it." That is an alarming challenge to the narrative that we Canadians are "nice."

Reconciliation is going to have costs. It is going to mean the end of "business as usual" in our resource and development sectors. But those costs have to be weighed against what we have already reaped from the Indigenous contribution to our society – which, in economic terms, is a great deal. How else could we have gone from "a few acres of snow" to a global economic powerhouse in fewer than 200 years? It is because we got the land and everything in, under, and on it, virtually for free.

Paul Racher, Kitchener, Ont.

Hmm …

Re Nylon Stockings Hit Store Shelves (Moment In Time, Oct. 24): Nylon stockings, a "runaway" sensation?

Someone at The Globe and Mail is clearly having too much fun. Were you trying to hose us, or merely snag our attention?

Jo Meingarten, Toronto