Oct. 28: To serve his country. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

.................................................................................................................................................

To serve his country

Story continues below advertisement

Re Morneau Seeks To Quell Criticism With Donation Of Share Profits (Oct. 27): Such is the partisan determination to hound Bill Morneau out of office, that I doubt even donating the $5-million he earned on shares to charity will quiet the pack. We have in this Finance Minister a decent Canadian, a wealthy man of great ability, who was persuaded to enter politics to serve his country. Why would any reasonable person seek public office when this is how they are treated?

Callie O'Neill, Winnipeg

........................................

Bill Morneau's largesse? "Let them eat my profits!"

How utterly revolting.

Janet Sabourin, Almonte, Ont.

........................................

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Is anyone really fool enough to think that Bill Morneau, who could make millions just by staying home, went into government so he could create policies that would benefit a company in which he has shares, and then set about possibly compromising his chief of staff in order to keep an eye on the inner workings of said company? As my mother would have said, "And pigs might fly."

Marilyn Pilling, Hamilton

........................................

The simple fact is that the Ethics Commissioner, Mary Dawson, gave bad advice to Finance Minister Bill Morneau. It should have been obvious to her that he would be dealing with subjects that would have an impact on the viability and profitability of pensions, and that quite likely he would have an actual conflict of interest.

She should have told him that, in those circumstances, he should create a blind trust. It is impossible to fault him for following bad advice from a professional with years of experience.

Clayton Ruby, Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

........................................

Our MPs disgrace us. Grow up

Re Heckling In The House (Politics Briefing, Oct. 25, 26): On Sept. 26, 2017, I attended Question Period.

As a taxpayer who travelled thousands of miles, reserved ahead, waited in disorganized lines, suffered through three security screenings and finally sat down in the packed gallery of the House of Commons with the anticipation of seeing thoughtful members of Parliament debating the issues, what I experienced shocked me. I was appalled by the arrogance of elected representatives using Question Period to score political points and vying for their 15-second news clip.

When I was there in September, Justin Trudeau talked to Government House Leader Bardish Chaggar, rather than listening to exchanges between members, oblivious to the hundreds of citizens in the galleries. MPs shuffled papers, chatted with colleagues. Yelling precluded my ability to hear anything. The disrespect for each other and for those of us observing was a disgrace.

I expect members of Parliament to behave like mature adults; a new survey of MPs reveals that 70 per cent of MPs agree that their raucous behaviour during Question Period is inappropriate, but they do it anyway.

People in the galleries are constituents who entrust their MPs with their hopes and dreams for their country. We deserve better.

Judy McLarty, Roberts Creek, B.C.

........................................

Call it 'income redistribution'

Re Ottawa Takes Tax Action With CCB tweaks (Report on Business, Oct. 26): To my mind, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) isn't about "tax fairness," it's about income redistribution. Good policy or bad, fair or unfair, that is what it is – it transfers money from one group in society (a future generation) to another. And in doing so, the government picks winners and losers. Millions of Canadians have aged beyond the benefits of the program – bad timing for them. Millions more, struggling financially, do not receive a redistribution of income because they do not have children of a certain age – just one of those arbitrary things.

The abortive July small-business tax measures, however, were about fairness – an attempt to decrease it. Unfortunately, even as the government backed down, like many Canadians, it still doesn't get it. The tax system is not fair, and certainly not to small business.

It should be noted as well that the GDP bump occasioned by the CCB last year was the kind of bump one would expect when government runs a deficit to pump money back into the economy. In this case, the bump demonstrates how much better citizens are at spending – rather than the ponderous, bloated, deficit-building, government-spending infrastructure program that will likely have little effect, and too late to provide the intended benefits.

Derrick Kimball, Wolfville, N.S.

........................................

By this 'logic'

Re Ontario's By-Election Bribery Trial Was Worse Than Just A Waste Of Time (Oct. 26): Two Liberal Party officials who went to Sudbury to tell an aspiring nominee about alternative opportunities if he dropped plans to run were acquitted of offering illegal inducements because, Justice Howard Bornstein reasoned, the nomination was never available to the would-be candidate, Premier Kathleen Wynne having already anointed another candidate.

Perhaps her agents went all the way to Sudbury merely to drop in for tea?

Presumably masked gunmen entering a bank might be cleared of attempted robbery if another gang had already scooped the cash?

Doug Bale, London, Ont.

........................................

Hmm ...

Re Air Canada 'Firing On All Cylinders," CEO Says (Oct. 26): So Air Canada's chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu says "Our new business model is firing on all cylinders." Interesting perspective, considering their fleet is powered by jet engines.

John La Prairie, Toronto