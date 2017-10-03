Oct. 3: Two countries – compare and contrast. Plus other letters to the editor

Two countries …

It's a tale of two countries sharing one continent. In one, there's another mass shooting – the worst ever. In the other, a political party takes a bold and progressive step in electing a Sikh as its national leader (Singh Makes History With NDP Leadership Victory On First Ballot, Oct. 2; B.C. Man, Alberta Woman Among The Dead In Las Vegas Shooting, online, Oct. 2).

The election of Jagmeet Singh to the leadership of the federal NDP, symbolic though it might be, shows that Canada as a country is at least somewhat tolerant, and trying to move forward.

Then we look across the border, where yet another mass shooting will not lead to changes in gun laws or gun culture – just a lot of hand wringing, and speeches about American values and unity.

If the United States was unable to get sensible gun laws on the books after the mass killing of children at Sandy Hook in 2012, it's not likely to happen after the killings in Vegas. What happened in Vegas will not stay in Vegas. There will be other shootings.

As Canada becomes a more diverse and progressive nation, our American neighbours seem to be sliding backward, becoming more divisive, more racist and more economically divided.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

NDP leader Tom Mulcair's exceptionally effective performance in the House of Commons when he was leader of the official opposition was largely meaningless to the electorate in the last election. The role of prime minister, given to the leader of the then-rump Liberals, was based more on image than his performance, which was uninspiring.

Now we have a shiny new young federal NDP Leader with no federal experience. Is the House of Commons relevant any more?

Dave Nonen, Victoria

Injustice at Massey

Re Professor Quits Fellowship Over Racial Remark (Oct. 2): The "master" quip by Prof. Michael Marrus, while ill-advised in these hypersensitive times, did not take place in a lecture hall or appear in one of his many books. It was a joke, however lame, about the traditional, outdated class system in academe and the ongoing debate in Massey College; it was directed toward the college's current "master," Hugh Segal and not the junior fellow.

Coming from a revered professor of history who has spent a lifetime teaching not just about the Holocaust, but about other areas of human rights, why was this reference to "master" immediately construed as a racial comment and not in the obvious context of the college itself?

Like adults, the participants in this episode could have concluded it with a frank discussion, a profuse apology for giving offence, and a renewed understanding between the parties. Instead, the junior fellow chose to make a public charge of racism against a Canadian icon of human rights and restitution, refusing any apology.

It is outrageous that Hugh Segal and the University of Toronto so expeditiously caved to these charges, denying Prof. Marrus any sense of due process.

Lesley Barsky, Toronto

Will the sensitivity training at Massey College which the university has agreed to include workshops on dialogue and how to discuss our differences?

Reiner Jaakson, Oakville, Ont.

Vietnam's reach

Re The Road To Trump Started In Vietnam (Sept. 30): In 1970, I was working with the Boy Scouts of America in Detroit, staying downtown at the Tuller Hotel. The Tuller was the gathering point for draftees in the Detroit area.

Every day, buses would arrive with wide-eyed, freshly shorn young men, my contemporaries. I was a staff intern, and Bob was one of my mentors. A decorated Second World War vet, Bob had been wounded parachuting into France. He lost his right leg; his job as a Scout executive gave him a meaningful way to invest his life in further service to his country.

One sunny May morning, as I arrived at work, I was overwhelmed to find my U.S. colleagues comforting a sobbing, grief- stricken Bob, leading him out of his office into his family's car. Bob was a Kent State grad, and his grief and feelings of betrayal were devastating.

It was the first time I saw a grown man cry.

Danny Peace, Dundas, Ont.

I suppose the fact that Donald Trump lies about things can be compared to what presidents in the Vietnam era did. We now know that at times, presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon lied to the American public. But, despite the lies, the Vietnam War did have the overarching purpose of opposing the spread of Communism, a worthy goal.

What does Donald Trump oppose? Better health-care options for Americans, immigrants seeking a better life in the United States, NAFTA and the addressing of environmental issues.

As a Vietnam veteran who now summers in Canada, I object to this connecting of everything bad to the Vietnam War. It's simplistic and often convenient, but real connections rarely can be made.

Paul McArthur, Wellesley Island, N.Y.

Not wasted time

Re Trump Says Tillerson Is 'Wasting His Time' Trying To Be Diplomatic With North Korea (Oct. 2): Rex Tillerson is "wasting his time?" I think not!

Perhaps Donald Trump should take note of British historian and strategist B.H. Liddell Hart's advice, aptly quoted by president John F. Kennedy, who faced his own missile crisis: "Keep cool. Have unlimited patience. Never corner an opponent, and always assist him to save face. Put yourself in his shoes – so as to see things through his eyes. Avoid self-righteousness like the devil – nothing is so self-binding."

It is imperative that diplomatic channels remain open and cooler heads prevail. The alternative would visit upon us a catastrophe beyond comprehension.

Riva Ellinson, London, Ont.

True financial unit

Re Poll Shows Canadians Divided Over Liberals' Small-Business Tax Plan (Oct. 2): Rather than punishing small-business corporations and the families behind them, there is another way to level the playing field.

By allowing spouses to file a joint tax return, the income-division benefit would be available to all, notwithstanding the presence of a corporation.

This would make it easier for one spouse to stay home and raise the family. The family is the true financial unit and should be treated as one.

Herbert Belman, Toronto

Just wondering …

Re Joly's Netflix Deal Fails To Address Real Issues For Cancon (Sept. 30): Is it a coincidence that I received a notice from Netflix informing me of an increase in the monthly fee in the same week that the company announced its plans to invest in production in Canada?Jennifer Ferris, Victoria