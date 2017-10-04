Oct. 4: America’s gun violence goes on. And on. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

It goes on. And on

Re U.S. Reels In Wake Of Mass Shooting (Oct. 3): "Now is not the time for politics, people are grieving": I will never understand this bromide. In the United States, a nation of 323 million, individuals die premature deaths every day, many violent and gruesome, many preventable. Most pass unremarked.

What makes a massacre like the Las Vegas shooting an above-the-fold tragedy is that it is the result of political decisions to prioritize a liberal interpretation of the constitutional right to bear arms over the right of average people to live in reasonable security while pursuing life, liberty, and happiness. This is the tragedy, and it's a political tragedy. The loss of life is merely an effect of the tragedy, not its cause.

Warren Cass, Toronto

Of course "mass shootings are always terror." This nation called the United States, with a Congress in thrall to hugely powerful gun interests, is home to repeated acts of terror.

We who consider what to do after every single massacre are left to think about what Robert F. Kennedy put forth right after Martin Luther King's assassination (and just weeks before his own): "No one – no matter where he lives or what he does – can be certain who will suffer from some senseless act of bloodshed. And yet it goes on and on."

And on, in this country of ours: The more things do not change, the more they stay the same.

Mary Stanik, Oak Creek, Wisc.

Judgment, response

Your editorial, Terrible Judgment, Terrible Response (Oct. 3), expresses my views exactly.

Michael Marrus, a senior fellow at the University of Toronto's Massey College, made a very bad joke to a black student and has received a very severe punishment. But matters will be made still worse if Massey abandons the title "master." As you point out, this has a time-proven connotation. Its elimination will do a disservice to the memory of distinguished masters, as well as those to come.

Norman Paterson, Thornbury, Ont.

My 85-year-old father has been visiting me and my family for the Jewish new year, and read about the circumstances under which Prof. Michael Marrus made a racist remark and resigned from Massey College.

My father reflected, "Okay, the 'master' part, but the 'lash' comment?" My father, a retired university professor, recalled how he watched many senior white men, of which he is one, get away with saying racist, sexist things with no repercussions from colleagues, who stayed quiet.

He told me, "That sounds a loud message, as well." Indeed.

Sometimes, not often enough, justice happens.

Judith Taylor, Department of Sociology, University of Toronto

There. And here

Re Two Countries (letter, Oct. 3): To somehow think we are superior because the NDP elected a member of a visible minority as its leader is patronizing to Jagmeet Singh. It presents his accomplishment as an example of tolerance, rather than giving him credit for working hard as a candidate and devoting himself to public office. Most of us are far past voting for someone because they are or are not a minority, woman, man etc.

A terrorism investigation is under way in Edmonton after the attacks on the weekend; in Quebec City an indictment was announced on Monday against a man accused of murdering six people at a Quebec mosque in January.

Using the Las Vegas tragedy to argue that the United States is "sliding backward" and Canada is somehow better is hypocritical and disrespectful to the victims on both sides of the border.

Paul Dowhanik, Winnipeg

President Donald Trump wants Mexico to pay for a wall to keep its criminals and "rapists" out of the United States.

Given the recurring gun massacres in the States, Canada has every right to demand that a wall be built on its southern boundary, paid for by U.S. voters and taxpayers, who seem to consider unrestricted gun ownership an essential component of their "pursuit of happiness."

Andrzej Derkowski, Oakville, Ont.

Frankly, I don't care

Much has been made in the media of the fact that the new NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh, has brown skin, wears a turban and likes nice suits. Frankly, I don't care about any of these things.

It is just as unseemly as evaluating a female politician in terms of her hair, her figure and her taste in shoes.

Policies and experience are all I am interested in. To find this level of journalism in The Globe and Mail is disappointing.

Alma Javad, Burlington, Ont.

Eyes on Hinton

Re Town Looks To Abandoned Gas Wells For A New Kind Of Energy (Sept. 28): The town of Hinton, Alta., is planning to heat as many as a dozen public buildings using deep geothermal energy. This energy is accessible by re-entering abandoned oil and gas wells near the town, and is stored in hot brine water within rock formations thousands of metres below the surface.

The move to exploit deep-brine geothermal energy for space heating and electrical generation has been given too little attention by Canadian media, energy producers, and politicians.

Other countries such as Germany, Turkey and the United States are far ahead in using this free and green source of energy. There are thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells dotting the landscape, especially in Western Canada.

Hinton's project should be watched carefully to see if deep geothermal water can be economically and successfully exploited here.

Rick Young, Calgary

I'm pretty beautiful

Re Does This Make Me Look 'Overfat?' (Life & Arts, Oct. 2): Researcher Phillip Maffetone finds current methods of measuring obesity inadequate and wants to use a waist-to-height formula to determine who is fat or "overfat."

Unfortunately, a waist-to-height formula would discriminate against those with "no" necks, or negligible necks. I am 5 foot 11 and weigh 200 pounds. I'm pretty beautiful for 73. But I have to admit to tiny flaws like no neck and flat feet.

I see people on TV who must have five-inch necks that weigh very little. These slender necks will give them a huge, unfair advantage in waist-to-height measuring methodology.

If I didn't have flat feet and I had a neck, I'd be advocating for a waist-to-height formula, too. I would be about 6 foot 4 and people would not be calling me squat. Not that they do. (Not to my face, anyway.)

But if that darn Dr. Maffetone gets his way, my wife is going to have me on the scales every morning.

Dan Turner, Ottawa