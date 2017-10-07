Oct. 7: Requiem for Energy East. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Requiem for Energy East

Re TransCanada Halts Pipeline, Sparking New Regional Tensions (Oct. 6): When will Canada finally start acting like a country instead of a collection of self-serving provincial fiefdoms? When will the federal government get a backbone and put a stop to this internecine bickering? This government seems more interested in optics than substance.

Patrick Bogert, Toronto

Yes, the economy helped kill Energy East – but an economy distorted by the huge costs associated with the everlasting approval process and delays caused by protesters, even after a project wins approval. After all, TransCanada and Enbridge are investing huge sums in pipelines in the U.S. and Mexico.

Sudhir Jain, Calgary

Trans Mountain, NEB concerns

The National Energy Board decision regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline is being challenged by Indigenous and environmental groups (Ottawa Never 'Did The Work' To Hear Out Indigenous Concerns Over Pipeline: Lawyer – Oct. 3).

This is all very well, but there is a fundamental problem with the board's composition.

The chair has executive leadership experience in energy, natural resources and environmental issues, as well as having served as deputy minister, Alberta Department of Energy. The vice-chair has 29 years of service as an executive for Gaz Métro, a natural gas provider in Quebec.

Of the remaining six permanent members of the NEB, five have decades of involvement with energy, petroleum and mining sectors, while terrestrial and marine ecology is represented by a single biologist. In addition, there are 11 temporary members, with a wide range of experience in public service, community development, legal matters and major energy projects. Is it any wonder the board's decision favoured industry over environmental concerns?

Anthony Glass, emeritus professor, botany, University of British Columbia

Think like HR

Re Want To Get Ahead? Think Like A Liberal (editorial, Oct. 5): There's a maxim in the field of human resources: Hire for mindset, train for skill.

You note that Rachael Harder has the skills for the position of chair of the Commons committee on the status of women – that of running the committee meetings. But in rejecting the critical importance of mindset, your logic puts us on the road to what they have in the United States – a head of the Environmental Protection Agency who denies carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to climate change.

What's next? Maybe a pacifist Chief of Defence or a Globe and Mail editor-in-chief who doesn't believe in freedom of the press?

John Farquharson, Victoria

Pharmacare: No easy diagnosis

Re Price Tag On National Pharmacare Will Dissuade Ottawa (Oct. 4): André Picard's column on the price tag for national pharmacare brings much needed clarity to the debate around the alleged $4.2-billion a year in savings that would occur.

Taxpayers will be on the hook for billions of dollars more than they pay now, and some drug therapies relied on by hundreds of thousands of Canadians today may not be covered.

While Mr. Picard suggests parliamentarians need to get back to the drawing board, a simple solution to achieving the cited $4.2-billion in drug costs savings is attainable now: Allow insurers to participate in government drug-price negotiations with big pharma. Doing this would lower costs for everyone, build on the strengths of both the public and private systems, and benefit all Canadians.

Stephen Frank, president, Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association

André Picard is wrong to conclude after reviewing a report by the Parliamentary Budget Office that, at $19-billion a year, a national public drug plan is too expensive for politicians to consider. This figure would mean we would be spending $4.2-billion less on drugs than we do now, when both individual and government expenditure is considered.

The PBO assumes the cost of a national plan would be paid for by the federal government. Why would provincial governments not continue to contribute?

With a public drug plan, employers would no longer be contributing to expensive work-based plans administered by insurance companies. Why not maintain some contribution through a modest increase in taxation?

When medicare, the public provision of doctors and hospitals, was proposed, opponents claimed the cost would be too high. If we look to the U.S., where the health system is still not public, costs are higher than public systems in 33 OECD countries and care is abysmal for large sectors of the population. Canada mirrors that with regard to drugs. Ten per cent of the population is unable to afford drugs, some ending up emergency rooms and hospital beds as a result.

Julie White, board member, Canadian Health Coalition

André Picard is headed in the right direction, but not far enough. As a retired pharmacist and former president of a prescription pharmacy chain, I can tell you with confidence that the number of prescriptions will skyrocket. When patients go to a doctor, they demand a prescription or they feel they have not been treated effectively. Words and advice from the doctor are not enough. Because the government pays and there's no cost to a patient, if the drug isn't quickly effective, the patient will ask for a new one. The doctor will comply.

Murray Rubin, Toronto