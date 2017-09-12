Sept. 12: The politics of winter. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Politics of winter

Re Winter Is Coming: Going It Alone Again After 150 Years (Sept. 11): It's prudent of Barry Campbell, a former MP, to highlight the error of not at least contemplating a near future without an America committed to the shared liberal values of Canada.

But spring does invariably follow winter. So while we should have options, I'm convinced the odds favour Donald Trump being gone by 2020, one way or another.

It's human nature to focus on immediate difficulties: floods, hurricanes, terrorism, changing power structures, but it inevitably all becomes ever-fading history. For example, as we deal with our current world disasters, I didn't spot any coverage in Monday's Globe and Mail recalling the Sept. 11, 2001, New York twin-towers disaster.

In time, Donald Trump and his impact will be a historical footnote … a forgettable one.

(See, I can be as optimistic as Mr. Campbell is pessimistic.)

W. E. Hildreth, Toronto

It wouldn't be so bad if it were just Donald Trump who mired us in winter. As Barry Campbell points out, "a mix of anger, historical hatred, guns and vicious rhetoric has destroyed other societies." That toxic mix certainly helped elect Mr. Trump, and it doesn't take great prescience to see that it will keep him in office until Jan. 20, 2025.

Sandra Johnson, Halifax

Barry Campbell's hysterical take on America imploding and Canadians not knowing or doing anything about it couldn't be further from the mark.

For every Donald Trump supporter, there are level-headed Americans who support the best that their country has been.

Our federal government has steadily and professionally pursued the bilateral relationship and NAFTA negotiations with skill and pragmatism. And Canadians are fully aware of our unique qualities and demonstrate our tolerance and values every day.

Cynicism and negativism are not what's called for.

Marty Cutler, Toronto

Clearly, the main point of The Wizard of Oz was that the Scarecrow (no brain), the Tin Man (no heart) and the Cowardly Lion (scaredy cat) in reality were respectively very clever, extremely empathetic, and the bravest in a crisis (Takes, On Trump – letters, Sept. 11).

They all, however, felt they needed the assurance and acknowledgment of the completely false, lying, self-misrepresenting, overly confident and untrustworthy Wizard of Oz, in order to prove themselves worthy.

It's the American voters who voted for Donald Trump who represent the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion. Mr. Trump alone remains The Wizard, all for himself and by himself.

Andrea Marcus, Toronto

Stranded Canadians

Re Stranded Travellers Criticize Canadian Rescue Efforts (Sept. 11): I am fed up with the grousing and whinging of so-called "stranded" Canadians (and, in some cases, their helicopter parents) who want to fault the government for their own lack of judgment in failing to heed the many days of dire warnings (that began long before Irma hit).

Most of these vacationers, students and other travellers chose to "tough it out." Now they want taxpayers to fund instant rescues? Please!

Peter A. Lewis-Watts, Barrie, Ont.

The world is replete with troubles. The tragic exodus of the Rohingya from brutal violence in Myanmar. The Syrian and Iraqi refugee crisis. Drought and civil war in central Africa, where millions are on the brink of starvation. The tremendous fear and anxiety of living next to crackpot Kim Jong-un.

Headlines have have been full of these grave issues – as well as Canadian vacationers fleeing the tropical paradises of the Caribbean and Florida, to be whisked away to the safety and security of cornucopia Canada.

I struggle with where my compassionate thoughts should be directed.

Barry Robinson, Napanee, Ont.

Turmoil in Myanmar

Re Myanmar Rejects Rohingya Ceasefire Plea (Sept. 11): I am greatly concerned by the critical attitude in the media toward Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi over the military violence against the Rohingya Muslims in Rahkine. Yes, the situation is appalling. But to demand that she speak out against the military is simply not helpful.

Democratic government in Myanmar is still shaky after decades of brutal military rule. The new NLD government is inexperienced; its power is limited by the constitution. She must share power with a powerful military which does not report to her.

Ms. Suu Kyi needs as much help and support as the West can offer as she tries to improve the desperate lives of the Burmese people. We in the West love to create heroes, then quickly tear them down when they don't meet our unrealistic expectations.

Sharon Brain, North Vancouver

A prize recognizes accomplishment that can never be undone, no matter how unworthily the recipient behaves afterward. Rather than withdrawing the recognition of exemplary actions, we should remind honoured prize winners of their duty to consistently uphold their past convictions.

Margaret Cox, Cobble Hill, B.C.

On the buses in B.C.

Re Memo To Parents: Lock Up Your Kids (editorial, Sept. 8): In British Columbia, our ministry completely supports building independence in kids. There is no legislated age that is uniformly applied, every circumstance is unique and treated on its own terms: Children as young as 10, or even younger, may ride the bus alone if they are well prepared, comfortable and capable of doing so.

When the ministry receives a child protection concern, it is legislatively obligated to assess it.

Deciding whether and where it's appropriate to leave a child on his or her own isn't just about age. It's about the particular circumstances in place and – just as crucially – a child's level of maturity, comfort and sense of safety with the arrangement. And when a young person has been entrusted with not only his or her own safety but also that of a younger child or children, then that is a scenario which must be considered.

Allison Bond, B.C. deputy minister of Children and Family Development

Full. Verrry full

Your article on the travels of CFL teams brought a broad smile to my face (Small League, Big Country – Sports, Sept. 8).

As a frequent business traveller in the 1990s, I boarded a flight from Vancouver to Calgary, on which it appeared only aisle and window seats were assigned. Time to stretch out.

But then the BC Lions got on the plane, and, yes, they all had the middle seats! It was pure pandemonium as the large men jostled in the aisle and squeezed into their spots – the definition of a full flight. Thankfully, it was only an hour long.

Scott Elliott, Sarnia, Ont.