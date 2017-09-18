Sept. 18: Whoa. Reread the mutual defence clause. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Re U.S. Policy Excludes Canada From Defence, NORAD Says (Sept. 15): Lieutenant-General Pierre St-Amand, deputy commander of North American Aerospace Defence Command, told parliamentarians his American colleagues have been whispering in his ear that it's U.S. policy not to defend Canada, in case of a missile attack.

Perhaps the good general can loan his colleagues at NORAD headquarters in Colorado Springs a copy of Article 5 of the NATO agreement which deals with "collective defence."

It states: "The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area."

The general should suggest his colleagues reread this chapter; while doing so, he may wish to remind them the last (and to date, only) time it was invoked was after Sept. 11, 2001.

Colin Kenny, Senator

Fair, Mr. Morneau?

Employees do not have to concern themselves with higher business or real estate taxes, increases in interest rates, higher insurance premiums, employee benefits, promotional expenses or any other variable expense.

Notwithstanding these things, employees receive their pay, with EI benefits in the event they lose their jobs. Do small business owners have this same luxury?

Historically, growth in societies has been as a result of diversity, opportunities and hard work and, yes, taking a chance.

The Finance Minister should consider how he and his family became successful. It is shameful that Bill Morneau, with his extensive business experience, espouses some of these proposed tax changes. His father built a successful Canadian human-resources consulting firm based on good business practices. Mr. Morneau joined that firm and helped grow it, acquiring other businesses.

This could not have been done without their accumulated retained earnings. All businesses should be encouraged to accumulate retained earnings to deal with unknown and extenuating circumstances, not be penalized, as is being proposed.

This may get the Liberal Party some votes in the short term, but it will materially affect all Canadians negatively in the long run.

H.J. Eiley, chartered accountant (retired), Toronto

I applaud the Liberals' courage in taking on the vested interests of the rich and powerful.

I am scandalized by the fact that by incorporating themselves, doctors, lawyers and accountants, among others, can split their income with their children and spouses to lower their effective tax rate. So much for the idea of a progressive tax system.

The resulting tax savings for individuals in this group can total as much as $3,000 to $5,000 and more a month. In the end, do we want a tax system where only employees and pensioners pay their share for public services?

Bernard Lahey, Montreal

Play nice, teachers

Playing Nice with Your Child's Teacher (Life & Arts, Sept. 15) offers valuable insights for parents looking to build a good relationship with their children's school. Parents and educators should be partners, because research tell us that when families are engaged in learning, students do better. However, the onus should not be entirely on families.

To have meaningful partnerships with their families, teachers could begin by:

1) Calling home at the start of the year to introduce themselves and their hopes for the year. Early, positive contact is important, especially for students who will face challenges;

2) Working with parents throughout the year instead of at school-sponsored events;

3) Examining biases based on income, ethnicity, culture and past experiences, acknowledging that every family wants the best for their child;

4) Welcoming parent knowledge as an important tool and finding ways to partner with families in learning.

I don't like calling it "playing nice with your student's family," but …

Nancy Angevine-Sands, family engagement consultant, Toronto

Selfies at Auschwitz

Re Auschwitz Is Not The Place For Selfies (Sept. 13): In the photo accompanying this column, the "offender" holding the camera is also clutching, in her other hand, a sign or bag clearly imprinted with the words "Never Again." If this is the message carried home by young people who visit Auschwitz, who cares how many selfies they take?

Rudy Buller, Toronto

I quite agree that narcissistic gestures, such as taking selfies on sombre grounds such as Auschwitz, are contemptuous and inappropriate. To do so signifies an act of disrespect to the millions who were dehumanized, tortured, and murdered there at the hands of the Nazis.

The people I pity the most are the yet unborn grandchildren of the young women depicted in your photograph.

For these children of the future, the matriarchs of their families will not become symbols of reverence or admiration. All they require is to look at the infamous photograph to conclude that "Bubbie was an imbecile."

Maxwell Kates, Toronto

Signs of their times

Re Montreal Bids Adieu To Amherst Street (Sept. 14): The attempted (and accomplished) changing of signs and plaques continues. This discussion about commemorative historical markers in Montreal brings to mind a small marble plaque, very much in evidence half a century ago.

Catherine Breslin mentioned it in 1969 in The Other Trudeaus: "In 1659, a young Frenchman, Étienne Truteau [now spelled Trudeau], landed in Quebec to father a long line of hardy farmers that continued right down to Joseph, grandfather of Canada's Prime Minister."

Just change the reference to "great-grandfather of Canada's Prime Minister," and the sentence applies today. As late as 1969, the plaque commemorated a furious 1662 skirmish of three French colonists against the First Nations. The marble plaque was placed on a building at the northwest corner of de la Gauchetière and St. André in southeast Montreal.

The text read: "Ici Truteau, Roulier & Langevin-Lacroix resistèrent a 50 Iroquois 6 mai 1662" ("Here Truteau, Roulier & Langevin-Lacroix resisted 50 Iroquois, May 6, 1662"). Mathurin Langevin's land was nearby, between rue St. Hubert and what up to this week was Amherst Street.

Don Smith, professor emeritus, history, University of Calgary