Sept. 19: There’s nothing clean about ethnic ‘cleansing.’ Plus other letters to the editor

Ethnic 'cleansing'

Re After Escaping From Myanmar, Rohingya Face Yet Another Threat (Sept. 18): The United Nations has designated the plight of the Rohingya a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

Though widely used, the term "cleansing" bothers me. It implies there is merit in ridding Myanmar of these people, thus rendering it a "cleaner" place. More accurate, it seems to me, would be ethnic destruction, ethnic elimination – or, better still, ethnic annihilation. Why not call it what it is?

Richard Crosby, Toronto

Canada's fuller house

Re Not A Full House (Focus, Sept. 16): Canada is a global leader in immigration policy. At a time when so many places are tightening immigration programs, our government is bucking the trend. Recent changes to economic immigration programs are a welcome step for many of Canada's employers experiencing critical skills shortages. All that said, policy makers are missing the boat – on the human aspect.

The Canadian Employee Relocation Council recently commissioned Ipsos Public Research to conduct a poll of employees about their willingness to relocate to another country for employment purposes. Conducted across 20 countries, 40 per cent of those employees polled said there are no incentives that their employer could offer to entice them to move. In fact, the number who would move to another country for work is down 12 per cent since 2012, the last outing of the survey.

The survey also explored the countries of choice, and while the U.S. continues to hold top spot, Canada has moved up to second from fourth spot since 2012.

If immigration is to be a key part of Canada's future, we need to rethink the policies and support systems in place to entice would-be new Canadians.

Stephen Cryne, president, Canadian Employee Relocation Council

The evidence for global overpopulation is overwhelming, whether as conflicts over ever-scarcer resources or widespread degradation of environmental and human health. Canada is not exempt. Huge tracts of prime agricultural land have been lost near our major cities, and more than half of some 900 species of Canadian birds, fish, mammals, reptiles and amphibians are in serious decline. Although limits to population growth have been repeatedly overcome, it is always at the expense of the natural world that provides essential life support to humans. Canada's priority should be global leadership in limiting population growth and conserving natural resources for long-term sustainability, not blind growth for the sake of the almighty buck.

Peter Hodson, professor emeritus, Department of Biology and School of Environmental Studies, Queen's University

Energy innovation

Re China Strengthens Climate Pledge As White House Creates Confusion (Sept. 18): The world, including significant economies like China's, is embracing clean energy innovations. It is imperative Canadian clean tech companies continue to play a key role in this rapidly growing global sector.

Canada can help keep American high-carbon industries accountable through a border carbon adjustment, which is permitted by the World Trade Organization.

Applying the same carbon price on U.S. competitors as their Canadian counterparts will ensure that trade-exposed Canadian companies are not disadvantaged, generate revenue for the federal government and help keep American companies in the carbon-accounting game until the United States finally comes to its senses on climate change.

Cheryl McNamara, Toronto

The 'fairness' factor

Re Good Idea, Abysmal Execution (editorial, Sept. 16): You state as Theory #1 that "Gerry Butts wants class warfare," and cite the notion that a rich guy taxing rich guys is a political winner.

I look at this differently.

I see a guy, Justin Trudeau, who comes from inherited wealth and never meaningfully had to provide for himself or his family, wanting to whack those people who have taken meaningful risk, struggled, sometimes failed, and may have eventually succeeded.

He has no clue about the life of an entrepreneur or their family, but is seeking crass political gain.

Talk of tax fairness is completely misguided. An entrepreneur's circumstances cannot be equated with those of a civil servant or professor with their job security, cushy work environments, and gold-plated pensions. David Rosenberg made this point in his article, Morneau's Tax Reform Boosts Risk Of Recession (Report on Business, Sept. 16). If you want to promote fairness, start there.

David Horner, Kelowna, B.C.

A simpler solution to address the perceived "unfairness" would be to require that 50 per cent of distributions to be taken as salary by business owners, not dividends or capital gains. This would force individuals to contribute more in personal taxes and CPP payments. Removal of dividend sprinkling to non-contributing children also makes sense.

If the proposed changes are passed, the macro-economic consequences may not be immediately obvious, but the political ones will be.

Elaine Marshall, Toronto

Wrong, in what way?

Re Clinton Plays The Misogyny Card (Sept. 16): Margaret Wente insists that Hillary Clinton "didn't lose because she was a woman. She lost because she was the wrong one." Wrong in what way?

Because she was intelligent, well-spoken, educated and experienced? Or because she articulated clear policies? Or maybe because she envisioned a diverse and inclusive society?

In support of her claim, Ms. Wente asserts that Angela Merkel is a popular and successful leader.

Germans have learned from their horrific Nazi past, and a majority embrace liberal democratic values, including diversity. At least half the population of the United States, on the other hand, appears only too ready to glorify its racist, violent and misogynist past and to elect a man who speaks to their worst instincts.

Tamara Moscoe, Toronto

iWant, iTrapped

Not sure if it's human nature, or the incredible marketing power of top companies, but we are never satisfied when it comes to new technology: We are always on the search for something bigger and better (Apple Economics: Why Phone Prices Are On The Rise, Report on Business, Sept. 15).

For the longest time, I wanted to upgrade from my iPhone 5, to the iPhone 7. It was the latest phone on the market and I was extremely happy about my purchase … until, that is, I saw an advertisement about the new iPhone X.

I had the one thing I had waited for so long , but I still wanted more. Whether it's Apple's exceptional marketing or the fatal flaw of North American consumerism, we are in a trap!

Preami Navaranchan, Brampton, Ont.