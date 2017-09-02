Sept. 2: Loonie’s climb fuels concern. Plus other letters to the editor.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Loonie's climb fuels concern

Re Fastest GDP Growth In Six Years Prompts Speculation Of Rate Hike (Sept. 1): Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's profile on the bank's website is impressive with its academic and career achievements. Mr. Poloz clearly knows what he is doing.

However, the premise that a low Canadian dollar means jobs, commerce, and growth for the Canadian economy seems to have escaped him. After an interest rate hike this summer, a subsequent one is rumoured to be coming next week. As interest rates go up, our dollar gets stronger, and with each increase, we lose more of our competitive edge to sell goods to our southern neighbours.

While I don't have a PhD in economics like Mr. Poloz, it's clear that our attractive low dollar has fuelled Canada's economic growth of the past two years. This summer's rate uptick has already had a direct impact on strengthening our dollar.

In my view, a second increase will be disastrous.

Andy Crosbie, Toronto

Not tax revenue. Tax fairness

At the end of your article Small-Business Groups Unite To Fight Ottawa's Proposed Tax Changes (Aug. 31), a spokesperson for Finance Minister Bill Morneau is quoted as saying, " It was an opportunity for us to clarify our proposals and to have a fact and evidence based discussion on how to move forward on our plan to change the fact that some – usually very high income Canadians – currently get tax advantages not available to everyone else."

Instead of coming down on supposedly high income Canadians, how about giving those tax advantages to all Canadians?

The minister has asked how it is fair that some can split income, while others cannot. I think he is right, it is unfair. Everyone should be able to split income within their family.

The amount of money involved is a rounding error in the total budget.

This is not about revenue. It is about fairness.

Robert Jackson, London, Ont.

China, too, should worry

The real threat posed by a nuclear-armed North Korea is not to the United States, which has the capacity to retaliate decisively if attacked. What should be worrying every peace-loving nation, including China, is the potential for a significant rise in the number of countries that possess nuclear weapons.

With North Korea having joined the nuclear club, how does one convince Iran or Japan, to name just two nations that immediately come to mind, that they should not also have nuclear weapons?

As more countries achieve nuclear capability, the risk of a nuclear conflict increases significantly. It is not in anybody's interest to accept a higher risk than already exists.

It is widely acknowledged that the only nation with any real influence over North Korea is China. The question that should be put to China is not whether it can live with a nuclear-armed North Korea, but whether it wants to live in a world in which the number of nuclear-armed powers, including those that sponsor terrorism, keeps rising.

Because that is the certain consequence of the failure to check North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Tony Manera, Ottawa

My fine New Brunswick home

Poor old New Brunswick (Labour Laggard – Folio, Aug. 31). Diminishing and aging population, small cities, significant rural population, out-migration of youth to the Alberta oil fields, blah, blah, blah.

I spent most of my life in Canada's biggest cities (Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary). I salute all who wish to commute hours every day, pay exorbitant amounts for lodging, and be serenaded by the around-the-clock cacophony of BIG City noise.

Meanwhile, I am composing this from the quiet, garden-encircled front veranda of the very reasonably priced home that my wife and I inhabit. We are minutes from the Kennebecasis River Valley and Atlantic Ocean beaches and trails. We are also minutes from Saint John, whose inner city core has recently experienced a double-digit increase in residency (tech-based, new vibe).

Oh, and by the way, your article also mentioned that the Conference Board of Canada named New Brunswick the best province for quality of life. Huh.

Steve Sanderson, Quispamsis, N.B.

How green is my virtual ravine?

Re Lost In Green Space (Aug. 26): Last Saturday, you quoted photographer Robert Burley, who was speaking about Toronto's ravine system, as saying, "As you look across the valley, there is designed space now – but a larger area of semi-wild space. And you need more of that designed space; you need a sense that someone has designed an experience for you."

Why stop there? Even better would be to render the whole thing in virtual reality.

Think of the advantages: no bugs, no bad weather, no having to think for yourself.

What's that? You prefer to experience a beautiful natural environment on its own terms?

Don't be ridiculous.

Paul McFedries, Toronto

No, no, no. The beauty of Toronto's extensive ravine system is that it is natural. Signage? Yes, if subtle. Update the public washrooms? Yes. They are few in number and locked much of the year. Unlocked year round, everyone might experience a more enjoyable jaunt in the park.

Diana Chastain, Toronto