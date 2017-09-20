Sept. 20: Shield Bombardier? Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...................................................................................................................................................

Shield Bombardier?

Story continues below advertisement

Re PM Threatens To Block Boeing From Federal Contracts (Sept. 19): Congratulations are due to the Prime Minister for his firm stand against Boeing vis-à-vis Bombardier and its superior C series jet.

It boggles the mind that Boeing could have the chutzpah to cry unfair government subsidies when Boeing has clearly subsidized its civilian aviation business by sucking at the teat of the American military, not to mention the staggering amounts of money it has siphoned from Washington and Illinois state taxpayers over the years.

It calls to mind the cancelling of the Avro Arrow in 1959, at the time a superior interceptor that was seen as threatening American military contractors.

The PM should step up his game and immediately launch a WTO complaint against Boeing for its egregious use of subsides from American taxpayers.

Many believe we allowed our aircraft industry to be nearly destroyed once by American corporate avarice. Never again.

Chander Chaddah, Toronto

..........................................

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government's potential purchase of Boeing Super Hornet jets is a matter of national interest for the security and defence of our country. Canada's aging CF-18s must also urgently be replaced to meet our NATO and NORAD commitments.

Boeing is not alone in alleging that Bombardier's operations are unfairly subsidized by the Quebec and federal governments and their agencies. For the Trudeau government to subordinate Canada's national security interests to Boeing's first abandoning its separate commercial claims against Bombardier is unjustifiable.

The government is obligated to decide Canada's defence and military strategies in the public interest and solely on their own merits. It is improper to exercise federal defence powers as a sword to attack Boeing and a shield to protect Bombardier.

Garfield Emerson, Toronto

..........................................

Equifax nightmare

Story continues below advertisement

Re Equifax Hack Is Canada's Issue, Too. So Where's The Outrage? (Report on Business, Sept. 16): Barrie McKenna notes that it's hard for consumers to get Equifax to correct credit-record mistakes, and says the massive data breach suggests the company is more interested in "guarding the front door" than keeping sensitive data from hackers.

That's a charitable interpretation. My identity was stolen a decade ago. Someone got my SIN or a credit card slip. Suddenly, thousands of dollars of electronics and sports equipment were purchased in my name, and credit cards were taken out and racked up. The thief was one party to the nightmare; others, in their own ways, were Equifax and TransUnion.

It took years to unwind the mess. I tried every means to get help to flag my file and put brakes on the fraud, but received no useful reply or shred of assistance.

I am not sure whose front door Equifax and TransUnion were protecting, but it was not mine.

Equifax's mess is an opportunity to fix both data security and a business model that puts consumers last.

Roy Brooke, Victoria

..........................................

Survive and thrive

Re Why Treat University Students Like Fragile Flowers? (Sept. 19): The simple answer to Margaret Wente's question is that they've been treated that way from birth.

A "child centred" upbringing has cocooned them from any inconvenience or discomfort that might come their way from the intrusions of the reality around them. Losing is taboo. Bad behaviour is tolerated because any remotely unpleasant consequences might cause even the mildest hurt to their little egos.

But real life is not like that: Bad things happen, disappointments come everyone's way, we lose some as well as win some and have to fit in and deal with the pressures coming from the world around us, as well as being considerate of others.

Young children used to be allowed to face the small difficulties of life, with appropriate adult help, and learn to deal with them. As they grew, they learned to cope with bigger problems as they occurred, proportionally.

That way, by the time they entered adulthood, they had developed the mental skills to work through the curve balls that life just seems to keep on throwing at us all, instead of suddenly finding themselves in an unexpectedly harsh and alien environment, seemingly without the resources to survive and thrive in it.

Outcomes show us whether a method has worked. In this case, "new" probably has not equated with "improved."

Ellen Pye, Delta, B.C.

..........................................

University is not designed to produce minions for an increasingly competitive and ruthless world of work, but rather to provide a time and space where individuals can live to their fullest academic potential. If it takes a dog and exam jams, so be it. Dogs welcome! As a professor, my commitment is that students develop skills of reflection and expression that will enrich their lives. All fulfill the course requirements and get graded in a rigorous manner.

If stress-reducing measures allow certain individuals to develop those skills in ways they were never permitted to do before, then I say kudos to the university.

Rebecca Kingston, assistant professor, political science, University of Toronto

..........................................

Hmm ...

After reading Tuesday's edition of The Globe and Mail, I had to double check the calendar to make sure the date wasn't April 1.

First, an article on the OQLF, a Quebec government department with staff of 230 and a $24-million budget, approved the English term "grilled cheese" (Pardon My French: Quebec Eases Up On Dozens Of English Terms).

Then, an article about Vancouver proposing to ban balloons because they are too dangerous.

You were kidding, right?

Brian Davis, Barrie, Ont.

..........................................

Re Vancouver Mulls Balloon Ban (Sept. 19): In the end, Vancouver's Park Board blew up the idea of banning balloons. If they had followed through, it might have inspired other governments and their agencies to follow suit. Here's what we would have faced:

1. All balloons would be banned;

2. Soon balloons would only be available through organized crime and motorcycle gangs. You would have to buy your balloon fix from that guy who hangs out in front of the local kiddy park;

3. The police would respond to public pressure to stop the ballooning balloon trade;

4. Soon, there would be complaints about the economic and social cost of combatting this illegal activity;

5. Governments would scratch their heads and do what they do with other evil habits of their citizenry. Like gambling, drinking alcohol, using marijuana, and other bad behaviour, they would legalize it, but only through government-regulated retail outlets. You'd have to be 21 or older and demonstrate responsible balloon-ownership skills and knowledge, possibly through a licensing system.

6. Children would be allowed to hold a balloon, but only under direct adult supervision.

What's next? Bubble gum?

Hmm, actually … that's not a bad idea.

Patrick Tighe, Petawawa, Ont.