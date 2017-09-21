Sept. 21: Nuclear shadows. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Nuclear shadows

Re Trump Uses United Nations Stage To Threaten North Korea (Sept. 20): Donald Trump emphasized how important it is for all nations to come together and collectively solve global problems. Then he said he would always put U.S. interests first, and other leaders should put their national interests first, too. Doesn't he realize "me first" completely undermines collective wisdom?

He calls for global leadership to get North Korea out of the nuclear business – while indicating he is likely to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. How does this encourage Kim Jong-un to do anything other than accelerate his nuclear plans? Strange.

Pat Geale, Brampton, Ont.

Donald Trump didn't beat around the bush: For the UN to be effective, it must take a harder stance against countries determined to create havoc. Nobody likes war, but sometimes words as strong as those President Trump used need to be said. One hopes Kim Jong-un will heed the warnings.

Gregory Boudreau, Halifax

Soviet Air Defence Forces Lieutenant-Colonel Stanislav Petrov disobeyed his orders on Sept. 26, 1983, when his radar display showed (incorrectly) that five U.S. Minuteman missiles had been launched. In doing so, he saved the world from a nuclear war (Soviet Officer Helped Avert Nuclear War – Obituaries, Sept. 20).

The drama was unknown in the West at the time, but it was evident to all in places of power that tensions between the superpowers were at an all-time high.

Then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau's warning to the House of Commons was urgent: "Madam Speaker, it is obvious to all of us that our world has become unpredictable and unstable … Violence and disorder have become banal. Injustice no longer causes indignation … While the superpowers have grown stronger, they often seem to have lost control over events." He undertook a world tour urging the importance of nuclear-weapon limitations, and on his return told the House: "Let it be said of Canada and of Canadians that we saw the crisis, that we did act, that we took risks, that we were loyal to our friends and open with our adversaries; that we lived up to our ideals, and that we have done what we could to lift the shadow of war."

It would be good if his son would follow that example, take the risk of defying the hawks, and put Canada's signature on the UN treaty banning nuclear weapons.

Nicholas Tracy, associate, Gregg Centre for the Study of War and Society; adjunct professor of history, University of New Brunswick

It's not the money

Re Taming The Wild West, But At A Cost (editorial, Sept. 20): B.C. taxpayers will pay for the handout the NDP plans to give itself and the other political parties.

The amount is nothing to complain about: initially, $2.50 per vote received in the last election. Nor is the principle of subsidies for political parties in question.

What matters is the audacity of broken promises and unpromised twists. As a certain politician would say: Sad!Stan Szpakowicz, Kamloops, B.C.

No-fly overlaps

Re Liberal MPs Urge Morneau To Finance Independent No-Fly Database (Sept. 20): The ongoing argument about the cost and complexity of setting up a standalone no-fly system is a perfect example of government agencies not understanding what the other is doing.

Canadians travelling in Canada and abroad have access to their own unique identification number: a Canadian passport. Why can't passport numbers be used to clearly identify people and remove the issues that travellers face whose names closely match those on Canada's no-fly list?

If the reason is that there is not enough faith in the accuracy and security of the Canadian passport system, then they really are missing the bigger problem.

In that case, all Canadian travellers should be worried.

Teresa Cooper, Winnipeg

(Un)Fair tax advice

Re PM Dodges Questions About His Taxes (Sept. 20): Justin Trudeau avails himself of a blind trust, numbered companies, testamentary trusts etc. for tax planning … and I am in the government's crosshairs for using a medical corporation to run a small business.

Maybe I'm just not getting the right advice?

Patrick Conlon, MD, Goderich, Ont.

There is no compelling argument as to why spreading income from family trusts is "fair," whereas to do the same via a Canadian Controlled Private Corporation is "unfair."

Indeed, given that family trusts are dependent on past financial success, whereas CCPCs involve ongoing business activities, a strong case can be made that family trusts are the most unfair means to lessen tax liabilities.

Andrew Suboch, Toronto

Justin Trudeau tells us, "Obviously, we follow all the rules and I am assured that the folks who are managing my personal finances are following all the rules."

Isn't this the same rules-based ethics argument used by Senator Mike Duffy?

Marshall Kern, Sarnia, Ont.

Tough on careless

Re Ontario Set To Toughen Careless Driving Legislation With $50,000 Fines (Sept. 20): Imposing tougher penalties on distracted drivers is an excellent first step. Now, for the next step: distracted pedestrians. The sight of someone obliviously walking into an intersection against a red light while texting is far too common.

Craig Walker, Kingston

As a runner, I appreciate Ontario wanting to get tough on careless drivers, as it's a rare day when I don't encounter a driver not paying attention to pedestrians on sidewalks. Much more efficient than tougher penalties, however, would be changing the law and getting rid of right turns on a red.

Drivers often do not stop, sometimes they barely slow down, and then only to check to their left to make sure there is no car coming, then go. Checking to see if there is a pedestrian on their right crossing on a green is the furthest thing from their mind.

Often they look at me surprised, some gesture an apology, but most drive right on.

Gisela Koehl, Thornhill, Ont.

Unto the … breach

Re About 100,000 Canadians Hit By Equifax Hack, Firm Says (Sept. 20): Once again, we are advised that an organization using open-source programming code has had sensitive information stolen by hackers. Of course, in real life, no one entrusted with keeping our personal information private, like, say, the Government of Canada, would ever use open-source programming code, now would they (CRA Online Tax-Filing Services Available Again After Shutdown Forced By Hacking Vulnerability, March 13).

All the IT "professionals" out there using open-source code should rename their company or government department Data Breaches 'R' Us.

Paul Bond, Toronto