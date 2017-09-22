Sept. 22: A tally on tax fairness. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Tally on tax fairness

Re Opposition Urges Morneau To Extend Tax Proposals To Family Trusts (Sept. 21): It seems that this legislation is not so much directed at wealthy Canadians, as it is toward Canadians who aspire to be wealthy.

It seems that the wealth that Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shelter in family trusts will be protected, but the wealth that small businesses accumulate will be taxed further. That hardly seems fair, nor does it jive with what Mr. Trudeau has been telling us about how these changes will force the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes.

I would like to remind Mr. Morneau and Mr. Trudeau that when they remove money from businesses, it decreases the resources they have to reinvest in future growth and job creation.

Terry James, Vegreville, Alta.

Re Trudeau's Tax Plan Betrays His Party's Feminist Principles (Sept. 16): Before politics, we spent our whole lives fighting for fairness, and we're not about to stop now. Having been, respectively, a public-health professional and a physician, we understand that fair societies are healthier societies.

We know our tax system gives advantages to the wealthy that aren't available to the middle class. Today, an entrepreneur who is a single mother with two young children can pay significantly higher taxes than an incorporated entrepreneur with a spouse and two adult children.

We recognize the risks and sacrifices small business owners make, including women.

Women-led businesses contribute more than $160-billion to our economy, however, just 16 per cent of Canadian businesses are majority-owned by women. The government has undertaken initiatives to help close this gap, because we want to see more women succeed in business.

Our government is consulting with Canadians on changes we've proposed, including consideration of how they may impact men and women differently. All Canadians deserve to feel confident that they can benefit from our growing economy.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour; Jane Philpott, Minister of Indigenous Services

I am trying to figure out the definition of the term "tax fairness."

Since the election of the Trudeau government, "tax fairness" has been the reason to attempt to increase capital gains taxes, increase employee stock-option taxes, cap the planned increase to TFSA contributions and, lately, increase taxes on small business.

It seems this government's "tax fairness" works only in one overall direction – by increasing taxes.

I'll bet that Canadians have had their fill of "tax fairness" and would prefer simply to go back to tax reductions.

John P.A. Budreski, Vancouver

That's rich

Re Richmond Car Condos Stoke Controversy (Sept. 20): I guess it stands to reason that if the superwealthy have boathouses for their yachts and hangars for their private aircraft, then they would also want facilities to house their precious luxury automobiles.

In a country where the number of homeless people is growing and hard-working families are finding it increasingly difficult to find, never mind afford, decent housing, these indulgences by the wealthy clearly illustrate the obscene disparity that exists between the haves and the have-nots in our societies.

But, have to keep that Lamborghini safe, warm and comfortable, right?

Ray Arnold, Richmond, B.C.

Think-tank ripples

Re Ontario's Wage Hike Likely To Have Ripple Effect Outside Toronto Area, Study Finds (Sept. 19): Your report on the study claiming that the planned increase in the Ontario minimum wage will have deleterious employment effects describes its publisher, the Fraser Institute, as a "non-partisan" think tank.

On the next page, your report on the Canadian Coalition for Tax Fairness formed to support the federal government's proposed tax changes describes the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives as a "left-leaning" think tank (Tax Fight Dominates Parliament's Return).

It would have been just as accurate to have described the latter as non-partisan and the former as right-leaning – although some might think even that description misleading, given how firmly erect the Fraser Institute has always been on the right of ideological spectrum.

Leo Panitch, emeritus professor of political science, York University

Threat levels

The world was on the brink of war in October, 1962, during the Cuban missile crisis when the Soviet Union installed nuclear missiles in Cuba – some 150 kilometres from the tip of Florida. Nikita Khrushchev agreed to remove them in exchange for the Americans promising not to invade Cuba. The immediate threat disappeared, disaster was averted.

North Korea has U.S. missiles near its border, as well as frequent U.S. naval manoeuvres along its coast. The Americans should do in North Korea as the Russians did in Cuba – there are parallels here – and remove their military (to any of their hundreds of bases worldwide).

Lyla Rankin, Coldstream, B.C.

A leap of language

Re Yes, The Quebec 'Language Police' Does Serve A Purpose (Sept. 21): Konrad Yakabuski, discussing English attitudes to Quebec's Bill 101, the language law, says, "They might feel differently if they were confronted with French terms everywhere they turned, if they had to use French expressions to describe everyday occurrences in their lives, because no English ones existed."

These words describe the situation of the English language for about 500 years after 1066, the Norman Conquest. The outcome can be seen simply by comparing present-day English to English before that time. How easily do you read Beowulf?

After 1066, the language to describe everyday realities changed. To be sure, we still speak a form of language related to Old English, but much of our vocabulary is in fact French.

However, the resentment set in motion by this new linguistic situation after the Norman Conquest still, unfortunately, influences the attitude of many English speakers to other languages, especially French, a language many English speakers still see as inherently elitist. And, of course, our spelling is completely messed up. So perhaps the Office québécois de la langue française is on to something.

John Horman, Waterloo, Ont.

Konrad Yakabuski suggests that English speakers might be less blasé about French words creeping into English "if they were confronted with French terms everywhere they turned."

Welcome to Quebec, where we Anglos happily shop in the dépanneur, serve an apéro on the terrasse before dinner and a tisane after, enjoy a spectacle at the théâtre, and soothe our fussy babies with a suce.

Elaine Bander, Montreal