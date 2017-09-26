Sept. 26: Kneel to stand? Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Kneel to stand?

Re By Sparking National Anthem Debate, Trump Divides And Conquers (Sept. 25): Hockey fans everywhere, especially in Canada, should boycott games involving the Pittsburgh Penguins if they go to the White House.

Just because the Penguins tend to be white and many are not Americans, doesn't mean they should allow themselves to be used by Donald Trump to increase racial divisions among Americans. This boycott will happen. It's just a matter of who will now take the lead.

Lewis Auerbach, Ottawa

The stage these players are using to stand up by kneeling to deliver their views is the wrong one. Sporting events, just like the Oscars, are not political forums.

If the players wish to change something they feel is wrong in society, it's best to get involved in a civic and more appropriate manner. Keeping in mind that the millions they earn is because they are playing an American pastime, they should respect the game and the fans by doing only their job.

Full stop.

Jorge A. Stathos, Toronto

Why do we still have the national anthem before sporting events? Does it make us more patriotic? We don't sing the anthem before the opera, movies, theatre. Are arts patrons less patriotic?

I'm playing golf with my buddies on Thursday. If we don't sing the anthem before we tee off, what does that say about us?

Patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels: Can anyone think of any scoundrels?

Plus, think of the time we'd save if we stopped this practice.

Tom Butler, Vancouver

Far right's rise

Re Merkel Victory Marred By Rise Of Germany's Far-Right Party (Sept. 25): Much of the commentary before the German election seemed complacent in that – unlike the French and U.S. elections – the German system, which relies on paper ballots, is virtually hack-proof. Moreover, the German electorate, according to such commentary, pays relatively little attention to Twitter and Facebook, which disseminated so much Russian anti-Clinton fake news in the United States.

Still, Vladimir Putin must be smiling at outcome, given the unexpected rise of the EU-destabilizing right-wing AfD party and the animosity between himself and Angela Merkel.

Are we missing something?

Alan Waterhouse, Toronto

The racist vote was undoubtedly a significant factor in the success of AfD in Germany's election – but it was not the only one.

German voters who were concerned about potential damage done to the country by floods of undocumented immigrants were dismayed by the green light that Angela Merkel gave to refugee claimants from Syria and other countries in 2015. Many of those claimants left camps in Turkey, Lebanon and elsewhere, based upon her assurance they would be allowed into Germany.

Many Germans who believed strongly that claimants should be vetted before departing for their new home (as Canada requires) felt that they had nowhere to park their vote, other than the AfD. Ms. Merkel, by adopting what many considered an irresponsible migrant policy in 2015, handed a rich gift on a silver platter to the extreme right in Germany, and has given comfort to similar parties in Eastern Europe bent on destroying the EU.

Peter Love, Toronto

1 + 1 = 25

Re Why Prohibition Failed (editorial, Sept. 23): Separating the sale of cannabis from the sale of alcohol at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario is not "flawed," but is based on reducing public health and safety risks when both drugs are consumed together. A driver who has taken marijuana is two times as likely to be involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident as a drug/alcohol-free driver; that risk increases to 25 times more likely when a driver consumes cannabis and alcohol together.

James G. Wigmore, forensic toxicologist, Toronto

Try unconventional

The rest of the world should simply turn its back on North Korea's Kim Jong-un and his regime. Ignore him, let him proceed with developing his atomic weapons and delivery systems. He must know he can never try to use them offensively; to do so would meet with the immediate obliteration of his country.

Current attempts to stop Mr. Kim are not working – and probably never will. The chief effect of increasingly severe sanctions is to further impoverish the North Korean population, which Mr. Kim has amply demonstrated is of no concern to him.

Diplomatic bluster and military threats he just ignores.

He has achieved what he mainly desires: the world's rapt attention as he strives to make and deliver weapons of mass destruction. Conventional diplomatic measures will surely never persuade him to give that up.

David Braide, Salt Spring Island, B.C.

A remarkable first. With Kim Jong-un calling Donald Trump a deranged dotard, and Donald Trump calling Kim Jong-un a madman, one has to come to the conclusion … that both men are right.

Tony Fricke, Calgary

A Star Trek future

Re Star Trek or Earth? Choose Earth First (Arts, Sept. 23): John Doyle writes of the new Star Trek premier that "I cannot say I'm intrigued. I mean, I have a life and I like talking to people of the female persuasion."

As a Star Trek fan of the "female persuasion" who indeed has a life and interests aside from cool sci-fi shows, and who has had many wonderful conversations on a variety of topics with other fans of the show (some of them of the male persuasion), I find this comment belittling. Underpinning all the fun and nerdy aspects of Star Trek there is a great hope for the universe to one day be a place where people (and aliens) of all races and backgrounds work toward collaboration, mutual respect, understanding, and the eradication of discrimination in all its forms. Considering some of the other headlines in Saturday's paper, I believe that message is something we need right now.

Jillian Vanstone Smith, Toronto

Taxes? Not funny

Re How High Of A Tax Rate Is Fair? (Report on Business, Sept. 22): In the scenario in this article, accountants applied the Liberals' proposed rules for fairly taxing small business to a company from its inception by the owner, to its dissolution by the estate. The result of the arithmetic was a tax rate of some 93 per cent.

I'm reminded of an old joke about the NDP proposing a simplified tax form. Line 1: What did you earn last year? Line 2: Send it to us.

In the last election, the Liberals seemed to enjoy stealing planks from the NDP platform. Someone should have told them that this was just a joke …

Marc Grushcow, Toronto