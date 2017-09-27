Sept. 27: Sports is politics. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Sports is politics

The idea that sports should be "just sports" is naive at best (Kneel To Stand? – letters, Sept. 26). We have always given athletes more than money and simple adulation.

If we believe that it is acceptable for athletes to sell their images and names to move products, and that this not a distraction to the sport, how then can they be reviled for attempting to reframe conversations about injustice, and introduce them into the public discourse in a new way?

Why is it a problem to create a thoughtful moment in an arena? Did anyone watch the recent film about Jackie Robinson and think only about baseball?

But then, perhaps it's naive of me to think social awareness and change is more important than selling shoes, likely made in an overseas sweatshop by children.

Tina Teichroeb, St. Catharines, Ont.

All sport is political, from the very young amateur, to the most elite athlete. Whether it is cutting ice sizes, team selection, the draft, setting training schedules, determining who gets funding – politics on some level is involved at every stop along the way.

Anyone who thinks politics has no place in sport has never been involved in sport.

If taking a knee or linking arms is a political statement and disrespectful of the anthem, the nation, the flag, the citizens, and those serving our nation, how is it that "American Idolizing" the anthem so the crowd can't sing along is not disrespectful of the anthem, the nation, the flag, the citizens, and those serving our nation? National anthems were composed for citizens to express their love and pride of country. If a pop singer can change its original composition, then a football player can take a knee or link arms with his teammates.

Martha Tait, Toronto

So the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins take a solitary stand and, unlike their apparently misinformed brethren with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA and the 200 NFL players who protested President Donald Trump's most recent ignorant mutterances, agree to go to the White House. Selfies with The Dotard, er, The Donald?

In the team's defence, it says players are free to express their agreement or disagreement with the President in any way they like, except by boycotting the field trip to the Oval Office. Team captain Sidney Crosby supports the decision. This is an example of truculence being trumped by milquetoast expediency. I guess toughness on the ice doesn't transfer to the boardroom.

Jon Heshka, Kamloops, B.C.

National anthems allow citizens to collectively celebrate the pride they have for their country. It is unclear to me why anthems are played at pro sports events – a practice that perhaps needs a serious review.

Pro athletes are basically employees of their teams; in addition to team codes of conduct, they must adhere to league codes. To say a pro athlete is entitled to free speech by making a spectacle of himself during the anthem while in uniform as an employee of a team is a difficult argument to make in my view.

Trevor Amon, Victoria

'Happy' isn't cheap

Re Why Are Good Men So Hard To Find? (Sept. 23): Men seeking cheap sex with no commitments, beware. As far back as the 1890s, sociologist Émile Durkheim documented the recurring pattern that single men kill themselves three to four times more frequently than married men, and divorced men twice the rate. This pattern continues to hold in Canada, notwithstanding the pill, Twitter, and pornography.

Durkheim's theory was simple: Egoistic suicide is more likely when people are poorly integrated into society, and lack a sense of strong social bonds linking them to each other. Men seem to need the social bonds of marriage more strongly than women. Single men are four times more likely to kill themselves than single women.

Unattached men, Durkheim suggests, are prone to go on drunken sprees, consort with many different women, and then fall into despair and unhappiness. Cheap sex may be cheap – but it does not bring much happiness.

Sylvia Hale, emeritus professor of sociology, Fredericton

Rent needs control

Re Ontario Government Says It Still Backs Rent Control, Despite Condo Conversions (Sept. 26): The recent study of Ontario's rental market puts numbers to a fact that everyone knows – we need more rental housing built, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.

But don't blame rent regulation. Tenants need to be protected from unfair displacement, and tenant incomes cannot support unlimited rent increases. Developers will build condominiums if that maximizes their profits – as they have been doing for the past 25 years. It is only public investment and government supports that will incentivize developers to build rental housing that tenants can afford.

Kenn Hale, Toronto

The minister replies

Re Cap And Trade: Here's Your No-Brainer Explainer (Sept. 26): Ontario needs a realistic approach to fighting climate change that balances action with affordability. The suggested alternative that Margaret Wente cites – an inefficient and ineffective carbon tax like the one supported by the Conservatives – would actually cost more but do less.

Our plan guarantees reductions through a cap on greenhouse gas pollution that businesses emit. Every year businesses must meet the cap. With a carbon tax, there are no guaranteed reductions.

By law, every dollar collected must be put into a dedicated account and reinvested into projects that fight climate change. This means up to $1.9-billion per year for projects like home retrofits, new windows, lights, and furnaces in public schools, improved cycling infrastructure, and more.

We are required to report back on these investments every year. Citizens can track our progress.

We've consulted with Ontarians and we know that fighting climate change responsibly is something they want.

Chris Ballard, Ontario Minister of Environment and Climate Change

A proud day

Re A Canadian Moment (Sept. 26): Among all the bad news we face daily, how refreshing to see the photograph of a mother and her 11-year-old son as they clutch their newly acquired Canadian citizenship documents. The moment mirrors my own emotions 50 years ago when I, too, became a Canadian citizen.

I was 18, and it was one of the proudest days of my life. It's difficult to convey to Canadians born here how very moving the act of swearing allegiance to, and becoming a citizen of, the country you already love can be. But to get a sense of it, I encourage all natural-born Canadians to attend a citizenship ceremony. You will come away not only with a sense of how much immigrants love and appreciate our beautiful country, but with a renewed appreciation for Canada yourself.

Ali Weisenberg, Kingston