Sept. 28: Boeing, Bombardier – full-flight hypocrisy. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...................................................................................................................................................

Full-flight hypocrisy

Story continues below advertisement

Re U.S. Slaps Bombardier With Hefty Duties In Boeing Trade Dispute (Sept. 27): A 220-per-cent levy? This is so far from trying to level the playing field that it's a farce. "The subsidization of goods by foreign governments" concerns the Trump administration? What about the lavish American taxpayer subsidies Boeing gets – that's right, the same Boeing trying to sell us its fighter jets while it tries to cripple Bombardier. The sheer arrogance and hypocrisy are astounding, even for the Trump administration.

Karen Nguyen, Vancouver

..........................................

Bombardier has received government funding in order to maintain and expand employment levels ever since it branched out from making snowmobiles. Why is there surprise at the U.S. Commerce Department's reaction to the "status quo"?

Dorothy Madge, Windsor, Ont.

..........................................

The enemy is …

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Absolutely, we must take nuclear threats seriously (This Is Not A Game. We Must Take Nuclear Threats Seriously, Sept. 27). So when a world bully who is developing nuclear weapons (Rocket Man) says he is going to use his weapons to attack other countries, we should stop kicking the ball down the road, or bribing him with money, or introducing more sanctions that do not work – as the West has been doing for years – and take him seriously.

Most people learn that the only way to deal with a bully is to gird their loins and confront him, using his own tactics against him. What does not work is what we have done for 30 some years with North Korea, because it results in more and better bombs and rockets down the road.

Donald Trump will not go to war – but he might just get rid of a few problems created and made worse by weak leaders.

Eric Cunningham, Toronto

..........................................

If North Korea and the United States duke it out, it will be the most breathtakingly stupid reason for starting a war in the history of humanity. Petulant leaders, on the other hand, gotta keep the American military complex humming – because if America doesn't have an enemy, they invent one.

Story continues below advertisement

Wally Hill, Winnipeg

..........................................

Re Meanwhile (editorial, Sept. 26): You write, "Let's never make the mistake of thinking that the U.S. is the villain in this piece."

Are you serious? How North Korea treats its people is irrelevant. The country has seen itself as under threat by the United States since 2002, when then-president George W. Bush pinned a target on it in his infamous "axis of evil" speech. Where are those countries' leaders today? Saddam Hussein of Iraq? Dead. Iran? Neutralized by a nuclear deal, which Donald Trump is trying to sidestep – so he can attack Iran, too? And Mr. Trump has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea.

Mr. Bush made his speech in 2002; North Korea exploded its first nuclear device in 2006. I think the connection is clear.

The United States is guilty, guilty, guilty of bullying – and got called on it.

B.R. Cook, North Vancouver

..........................................

$15 an hour

Re Ontario, Alberta Wage Hikes To Cost 110,000 Jobs, Reports Find (Sept. 27): This is just the latest in a number of articles which report the views of those who find fault with the minimum wage raise. This time, it's Toronto- Dominion Bank economists and a University of Alberta professor, individuals no doubt receiving six-figure salaries, warning of the dangers of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In the interest of fairness, I think next time you should focus on the views of people currently earning, say, less than $11.50 an hour.

Patrick Doherty, Toronto

..........................................

Misfired? On target

Re Why Canada Misfired On Missile Pact (Sept. 26): Eugene Lang characterizes Canada's reluctance to join in U.S. missile defence as being "political." He is right. Canadians don't trust the judgment of the U.S. government.

Mr. Lang (previously adviser to Canadian defence ministers) finds our reluctance "odd." I would characterize it as wise. It is no "odder" than our aversion to having nuclear weapons.

For it is naive to think of anti-missile defences as being (as president Ronald Reagan did) "the antidote to the nuclear poison." The anti-ballistic missiles (ABMs) are also weapons – more poison. They constitute an invitation to the employment of anti-anti-ballistic missiles, such as decoys.

Though not the first to do so, I have proved in my laboratory that it is easier to make things malfunction than function. ABMs are vulnerable to anti-ABMs, and so on ad bankruptum.

With hundreds of billions of dollars committed to sophisticated new weaponry worldwide, we should not support further arms racing.

This is, moreover, an absurd time in history for seeking security behind fortress walls.

Modern science obliges us to inhabit a world of shared vulnerability. Rather than building walls, we should tear them down.

John Polanyi, Nobel laureate, Toronto

..........................................

The leader of North Korea needs a reverse time out. Leave him alone, as you would a child provocatively seeking attention. Lest you otherwise escalate the tension. This is not rocket science.

Glendon Rayworth, Toronto

..........................................

What's on his head

Re Stop Worrying About What's On His Head (editorial, Sept. 22): Jagmeet Singh's turban is a restrictive symbol which must be done away with if he is to have any serious hope of taking a possible NDP leadership win to that next stage of leading Canada as its Prime Minister. Canadians are too diverse a bunch – all with our own symbols – to accept the optics of any one guy's symbol. When a leader's duty is to the whole, individual symbols must go the way of the dodo.

Mr. Singh's turban has become a redundant focus during his bid to lead the New Democrats. Debating its effect on his "appeal" factor has stolen precious time from actual issues important to Canadians.

Jim Elliot, Vancouver

..........................................

O say can you see

Donald Trump and others would have us believe that athletes' kneeling in protest during the national anthem is not about race or racial inequality but about respect for the flag.

Leaving aside that the anthem and the flag are two entirely different things, since when is kneeling a sign of disrespect? I've seen athletes yawn, talk, scratch and chew gum and/or tobacco during anthems and nobody said a word.

But when players respectfully kneel in protest against racism, suddenly the knives are out all the way to White House. And Mr. Trump says it's not about race?

Tom Sullivan, Toronto

..........................................

Re Is The President A Racist, Or Just Your Basic Bigot? (Sept. 27): Yes.

Colin Proudman, Toronto