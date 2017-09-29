Sept. 29: The Penguins’ White House … Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Re Penguins' Stand On White House Visit Upsets Many In Crosby's Hometown (Sports, Sept. 28): Suggesting that accepting an invitation to the White House is an endorsement of Donald Trump is like saying accepting the Stanley Cup is an endorsement of Gary Bettman.

I fully understand the antipathy toward Mr. Trump, but this is not about him. It's about honouring the winners of the Stanley Cup, as other NHL teams have been honoured in recent history.

The invitation is extended by the Office and would have been forthcoming regardless of the occupant. Let's give Sid the Kid and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins a break.

Jim Thomson, Edmonton

A visit to the White House by the Penguins at Donald Trump's invitation – so far, not withdrawn – is so they can be set up as props for the President's divisive distractions from the serious issues facing America today, including racial discrimination.

What is this national anthem that has the President and others so vexed? The version generally sung is but one of four verses. The first verse tells a story in four sentences, three of which are questions, about the flag still flying in the midst of battle.

The final question sung at NFL games, and one that others ask is: "Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?" As they hear the anthem, those kneeling are carefully listening and considering those words. They give answer to the question in a respectful, quiet kneeling: "No; the land of the free does not exist for Americans denied freedom to this day because of the colour of their skin, and the home of the brave is devoid of bravery where political leaders do nothing to set all Americans free."

The kneelers hear the anthem, the folks in the stands want to get to their hot dogs, beer and popcorn – important stuff.

Greg Schmidt, Calgary

Re Trump Throws A Political Hail Mary (Sept. 27): The liberal, pseudo-socialist left still fails to understand the angst of Donald Trump's base: The more of their own bath water the left drinks, the more drunk with righteousness they become.

When will they start to comprehend that this sizable Trump demographic cannot abide the thought of following over the cliff, like lemmings, the nouveau riche but culturally devoid sports and Hollywood glitterati?

One way or another, this demographic's voice will be heard, and for better or worse, for now that voice is President Trump's.

The day will come when more articulation is offered in projecting this angst in the United States (and in Canada). These people are not going away, regardless of how they are berated and derided in the media, on talk shows – and now, by overpaid sports stars. They are made of sterner stuff.

Alistair Johnston, Langley, B.C.

'Dead money'

Re Tax Proposals Will Target 'Dead Money,' Morneau Says In New Defence (Sept. 28): First "sprinkling" and "passive income," and now "dead money." Does a silver-spoon guy like Finance Minister Bill Morneau understand "savings?" The small business corporation is used to save for retirement, a.k.a. "savings." The only thing "dead" here is the six inches between the ears of our Finance Minister.

Ross Haynes, Halifax

I ran my own small business for more than 25 years and always had extra cash in the business. Dead money? Hardly. It was a cushion against business downturns. It was there in case I became ill and needed income until my disability insurance kicked in. The challenges of owning a small business should not be underestimated. Many small business owners live with chronic uncertainty. The smart ones set aside financial cushions to soften the hard times. That's not dead money. It's a safety net.

Pamela Stagg, Picton, Ont.

It appears our Finance Minister has never received that "call" from your friendly banker, who simply informs you that the bank needs another $20k to secure your small business loan. Just where is that supposed to come from (the house is already mortgaged), if not retained earnings?

We didn't call it "dead money."

We called it sleeping at night.

Jennifer Camelford, Dunnville, Ont.

As a low-income earner, I've seen first hand what many employers get away with: low wages, few hours, larger work loads and no incentive to advance in the organization (Tories Hit Grits In The Soft Spot On Tax Hikes, Sept. 25).

Only those at the top benefit from increased profits and strong sales; everyone else gets peanuts. For me, every day is a struggle for survival; it's like that for millions of people whose lives are at the mercy of businesses that build their models around poverty wages. So you'll have to excuse me if I don't have a lot of sympathy for those who think tax fairness is somehow a bad thing.

Ken Erickson, Airdrie, Alta.

Bombardier galls

The Trudeau government expects to collect $280-million of extra revenue by increasing the taxes paid by hard-working, middle-class small-business owners (End Of Income Sprinkling Could Affect One In Eight Business Owners, Study Says, Sept. 26).

This year, the federal government pledged $372.5-million to help Bombardier. This is a corporation with executives who collect millions in bonuses while wasting billions on the C Series jet and destroying their successful train business.

Government subsidies have led to the U.S. putting a 219-per-cent tariff on the C Series planes. With the train business destroyed and the C-series no doubt about to fail without U.S. markets, the company appears to be headed down the road toward bankruptcy (Bombardier Duties Threaten To Ratchet Up Tensions in NAFTA Talks, Sept. 28).

Before that happens, I am sure the federal government will give many millions more to Bombardier. This is where the hard- earned dollars taken from middle-class business owners who create jobs is headed.

Tariq Saeed, Mississauga

Hope is subjective

Re Alberta Shale Offers Hope For Future Beyond Oil Sands: NEB (Report on Business, Sept. 26): The prospect of fracking shale rock in Alberta to yield billions of barrels of crude and continuing to invest in an absurd path toward further dependence on fossil fuels, instead of investing in renewable energy, most certainly does not elicit feelings of hope. On the flip side, the message in André Picard's column on the same day, Walkable Cities Are Better For Our Health And Economy, now that is deserving of the word "hope."

Mary Lapner, Ottawa

#twiceasmuch

Re OMG: Twitter Doubles Tweet Length To 280 Characters (Report on Business, Sept. 27): Note to all Twitter users: It's time to cancel your accounts. How can you support a company that just gave us twice as much Donald Trump?

Fred MacDonald, Nanaimo, B.C.