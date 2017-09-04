Sept. 4: Pedestrian safety, so kids don’t die. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

So kids don't die

Tomorrow, many people will return to work; children will head back to class, many of them walking. Recently, Marcus Gee wrote about the need for pedestrians to stand up for their rights. Well, pedestrians need to be concerned about their obligations, too (It Is Time For Pedestrians To Stand Up For Their Rights, Aug. 26).

As kids, we were taught to "stop, look and listen" before stepping off a sidewalk. My children, too, were taught safety songs:

When you cross the road by day or night,

Beware of the danger that looms in sight,

Look to the left and look to the right,

Then you'll never, ever get run over.

My five-year-old son forgot these words, ran onto the road and was killed. I cannot blame the driver. My understanding is that roads are built for vehicles, and sidewalks are built for pedestrians: A pedestrian shouldn't step onto a road without checking for cars any more than a driver should cross a sidewalk to enter a laneway before checking for pedestrians.

I make a practice of watching pedestrian behaviour, and I see parents pulling their children onto a road without stopping at the curb, or crossing a busy street in the middle of a block with children in tow. Has there been a change of which I am unaware?

Do pedestrians now have the right of way over vehicles on the roads? Teaching pedestrian safety must be a priority in our schools and homes. It is literally a matter of life and death for children.

Judy Appleton, Toronto

Give Mulroney credit

Margaret Wente did a masterful job last month in a series of articles describing the grandeur of the Arctic, reminding us of the stoic dignity that characterizes its people, acknowledging that the Inuit deserve the preponderance of credit for the achievement that Nunavut represents.

She cites John Amagoalik on the historic 1993 Nunavut Land Claims Agreement as telling her that Mr. Mulroney didn't want to do it (A Protected Place And A Long-Awaited Victory For The Inuit, Aug. 19). Far from being opposed to the creation of Nunavut, Brian Mulroney directed the federal side to make it happen!

The former prime minister deserves the utmost respect and recognition for having the vision to induce strong federal action after decades of political and bureaucratic failure to deal honourably and justly with aboriginal grievances.

When I was appointed minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development in 1990, he made it clear to me that the completion of land claims negotiations was a high priority for the government and for him personally. He not only signed the Nunavut Settlement Agreement and the companion Political Accord in Iqaluit in May, 1993, but he personally ensured its early ratification and adoption by Parliament before stepping down that June.

From my many discussions with him, I know he never wavered in his desire for just, constructive negotiations with Canada's First Peoples. His support was critical in our success in resolving aboriginal issues across Canada, but especially so in his inspired commitment to the creation of Nunavut. Mr. Mulroney deserves full credit for providing the national leadership that was essential when that right moment arrived.

Tom Siddon, minister of Indian Affairs And Northern Development, 1990-1993

Trade's BFFs

Re The U.S. Congress is NAFTA's Best Friend (Sept. 1): Lawrence Martin writes that it is "unclear whether Congress actually has the right to prevent the President from abandoning" NAFTA. John Turner, Liberal leader during Canada's 1988 free-trade election, told me in an interview for my book Turning Points that a leading U.S. senator, Lloyd Bentsen of Texas, had given him his view during a prelunch cocktail conversation. "The United States Congress will never, I repeat never," Mr. Turner quoted Mr. Bentsen as saying, "yield its jurisdiction over trade."

Mr. Bentsen was a Democrat, but no doubt many Republicans today would express the same sentiment.

Ray Argyle, Kingston

Bombardier, praised

These days, it's Bombardier's turn to be chastised by The Globe and Mail (Bombardier Culture At Heart Of Bribery Case, Court Told, Aug. 30; Bombardier Unit Hid Shell Company From World Bank, Court Told, Sept. 1). When this Canadian company requests government assistance, that's a major transgression, but when Boeing receives hundreds of billions of dollars from the American government under "defence spending" (even though research on fighter jets is constantly applied to domestic aircraft), somehow that's acceptable.

And when a Swedish prosecutor claims that Bombardier's "culture" is at fault, even though only one former employee has been charged (not convicted), and even though virtually every other darned aerospace company on the planet offers "inducements" to potential clients, that's enough to publish a headline about "Bombardier culture."

In 1959, Diefenbaker destroyed not only the Avro Arrow but much of Canada's aircraft industry; less than a month after the federal election, Marc Garneau handicapped not only a small but thriving Canadian airline (Porter), but also Bombardier by killing a modest extension of the runway at Toronto's Island Airport. Why not further evaluate the negative impact on Toronto's increasingly vibrant downtown core of that decision?

It's great that The Globe and Mail would do a positive front-page story about an overlooked Canadian hero at Dunkirk (Commander J. Campbell Clouston). Now, maybe you can do the same for Canadian industry, starting with Bombardier's technologically innovative C-Series jet.

Gino Nicodemo, London, Ont.

Calculus on pizza

Re Ford Partners With Domino's To Test Pizza Delivery By Self-Driving Cars (Report on Business, Aug. 30): One can hardly imagine the complex operations and computing power a car needs to deliver a Pepperoni pizza autonomously. A mix of Lidar sensors, path-planning algorithms, computer vision, detailed 3D maps and AI: Welcome to logistics!

And yet, technology can help us only so much. The human factor cannot be left out of the delivery process just yet, because of the mundane effort of getting the pizza from the car to the consumer's door. It is that expectation of full comfort on behalf of the pizza eater that is headache territory for Ford's R&D teams. What technology can be used to spare the hungry pizza buyer from moving outside their cozy home toward a car waiting a few metres away?

A drone to knock at the window? A robo-cart to ring the doorbell? This small issue awaits a complex and expensive solution. Presumably, there's a job available for that spooky Boston Dynamics humanoid robot that amazed and frightened us all.

These are great times to be alive. And to order pizza.

Lucian Vinatoriu, Paris, France