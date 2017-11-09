Nov. 9: Each new shooting. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Each new shooting

Re The Gun-Control Debate Is Not Over (editorial, Nov. 8): The gun-control debate in the United States may not be over, but it is difficult to be optimistic that change will come any time soon.

Why? Because the problem resides in the Constitution – on two fronts.

First, there is the Second Amendment which, despite its clear reference at the time of its enactment to the potential need to quickly form a citizens' militia to defend the country from attack, continues to be interpreted literally by Supreme Court justices.

Second, there is the First Amendment (and the right to free speech therein), which has been liberally interpreted to include the right of individuals to contribute as much of their wealth as they deem fit to the politicians of their choice.

As long as there is big money to be made in the domestic sale of guns, which ironically is stimulated by each new mass shooting, the politicians in a position to effect change are too beholden to their funding masters to take action.

I see hope only through an enlightened Supreme Court.

Mark Roberts, Calgary

Perhaps Americans should accept the fact that mass shootings, fast becoming a daily event, are the new reality.

The government could make it mandatory for all citizens to carry a gun at all times, and require them to use it to stop a crime. Someone who tries to shoot people in a bar, a shopping mall, at an outdoor concert, a school, a hospital, a church, a company Christmas party, wherever, would run the risk of being gunned down by law-abiding gun owners.

Even children in schools could carry little guns, in the event someone tried to shoot them. Gun sales would go up (good for the economy), the NRA would be happy (no more need to hire expensive lobbyists), police wouldn't have to ask anyone "Are you carrying a firearm?" because everyone would be.

And if bystanders happened to be killed in a shootout, oh well …

Stephen A. Crocker, Edmonton

The media give far too much attention to the perpetrators of mass shootings, attacks with vehicles and other horrible atrocities. Often, these killers want to die. The anticipation of the attention they will get after they're dead fuels their fantasies and feeling of empowerment.

To these perpetrators, the fantasy of notoriety is a reward. It is far too simplistic to confine our focus to weak gun laws and mental illness.

Robert Hall, Saskatoon

Donald Trump says the mass shooting in Texas was not a "guns situation." It was, according to Mr. Trump, "a mental-health situation." So if North Korea drops a nuclear bomb on the United States, I assume Mr. Trump will say, "This is not a nuclear weapons situation. This is just one deranged individual …"

Mike Firth, Toronto

Hallway medicine

Re More Beds Won't Solve Chronic Hospital Overcrowding (Nov. 7): Hallway medicine, as André Picard wrote, is the norm in too many of our ERs, much to the detriment of true emergency patients. As someone who spent a couple of days in an ER hallway last year, I know how traumatic it is to be in severe pain and have no privacy.

Maybe revamping and opening old hospitals to serve as Intermediate Care facilities would make sense for treating patients who take up hospital beds because they have no place else to go. Not everyone needs long-term care, but more facilities which offer housing, rehab and social service support for three to six months might alleviate the strain on our treatment hospitals and their ERs.

Sandra Atlin, Toronto

What guides Spain

Re Spain's PM Shouldn't Let Vengeance Guide Him On Catalonia Nov. 6): Spain is an established democracy governed by the rule of law. Nobody is put on trial or imprisoned for their ideas, only for illegal acts as categorized in the criminal code.

The former members of the Catalan government are being tried for repeatedly ignoring the rulings of Spain's constitutional court and for a long list of unconstitutional and unlawful acts.

Justice is administered equally to all people in Spain. No distinction is made between those who hold political office and other citizens.

Members of different political parties have previously been tried. They have never been called "political prisoners," because they have not been tried for their ideas, but rather for unlawful acts.

The Spanish government has been open to dialogue on one condition: It has to be within the legal framework. This was not accepted by the Catalan government. No democracy can accept any defiance to the rule of law.

Enrique Ruiz Molero, Ambassador of Spain to Canada

National's debut

Re The National Reckoning (Arts, Nov. 4): After reading your article on the new National, I decided to check it out for myself this week.

I loved the faster segments and the interaction/chemistry among the hosts – for sure, it's a big improvement over the stodgy presentation I've avoided for several years now.

Marilyn Williams, Winnipeg

Kudos to all the people who revamped CBC's The National. When I watched it, the ensemble of the four likable and talented anchors worked well, the show was topical and informative. It can't be cheap. Hence, all the commercials. The same repetitive ads that plagued the previous National. I stopped watching it because of all the ads: Count me out as a regular viewer of the new National for the same reason.

Johanna Cutcher, Victoria

What have the deep thinkers at CBC done to the network's evening newscast? What a train wreck. The four "star newsreaders" – or hosts, or whatever roles they are supposed to play – seem to spend as much time interviewing each other as they do introducing the news reports about what happened that day.

The breathless pace of the program appears designed to appeal to 15-second attention spans; the kaleidoscopic visual presentation sets eyeballs whirling. And the vibrant colours used as backdrops for our four intrepid hosts too often explode off the screen with jarring effect.

After decades of faithfully watching The National each night, this viewer is changing the channel.

CTV news, I think this could be the beginning of a new and beautiful friendship.

Ken Cuthbertson, Kingston

Cryptically sexist

I'm tempted for the sake of irony to use the salutation "Dear Sir," but for reasons pertinent to this letter to the editor, I won't.

Wednesday's Challenge Crossword included the following clues: "He may be seen at the courts, practising"; "others acquire their habits from him"; "I've never seen him being more peculiar"; "he does nothing to hurt industry."

The answers were: barrister, tailor, stranger and striker. Each of these clues could have been written using "she" or "her" but that hardly, if ever, happens unless the answer in question involves a stereotypically female role (e.g. nurse).

Perhaps it is not surprising that even crosswords play a role in shaping and reinforcing dubious gender norms but it's disappointing that a cryptic crossword that is supposed to make you think differently falls so easily into this trap.

Colin Macleod, (he's a) professional lover of wisdom (i.e. philosophy professor), University of Victoria